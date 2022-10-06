The mission of the Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville is to stimulate learning and conversation with its “Gale Star” arts, history, and idea programs. Doug Mahlum, of Holmen, Wis., brought this mission to life as show host for the extremely well-done “Musical Extravaganza” on Saturday, September 23. He opened the show playing and singing melodies that called to mind the time when Galesville University opened; the school offered lessons on guitar, piano, and melodion. When Doug introduced Hunter Evenson, he reminded us that Hunter was there to perform in 2003 as a student of Robyn Docken, when Robyn started the “Musical Extravaganza” as an annual event. Hunter played the piano and sang songs by Elton John and Billy Joel. Doug continued the program, singing songs from the “Gale College” era between 1901 and 1938. He reminded us of presidents and British monarchs who had served through the time that the venue was the main building for Galesville University and Gale College and invited us to think about what times might have been like. Then he introduced Ron White to play ragtime songs.

GALESVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO