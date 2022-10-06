Read full article on original website
Winona School Board weighs $20M+ options for HVAC
Will Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) borrow millions more to fund the installation of geothermal HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems at two elementary schools? After the district earlier this year sold about $16 million in bonds, or government debt, to complete the projects, WAPS learned last month that bids for installing the systems came in millions over budget. Since the School Board rejected those bids in September, board members at their October 6 meeting began to discuss options for the projects. Many of the options include selling more bonds. The School Board is expected to decide how to move forward at its next meeting.
Winona's new comprehensive plan taking form
A draft of the city of Winona’s new comprehensive plan could be ready before the holidays. The remaining five comprehensive plan subcommittees presented their plans and ideas to the steering committee, and with it, possibilities of what Winona’s future could hold. Earlier in September, seven of the 12...
Winona County 4-H’er honored by Kiwanis
Riley Ward was recognized as the Winona 4-H Youth Representative for the month of September. She is the daughter of Minnie and Randy Ward and is a senior at St. Charles High School. Riley is a member of the Home Is Where the Herd Is 4-H Club and is currently serving on the Minnesota 4-H State Ambassador Leadership Team.
Watercolor class at the Winona Arts Center Oct. 15
Watercolorist Faye Schoen has space in her watercolor class at the Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, on Saturday, October 15, from 1-4:30 p.m. The cost for each class is $35 for WAC members and $40 for non-members. Abstract holly will be the painting. The class...
Winona Community HUB joins Blue Cross network
In a first for the state of Minnesota, Winona Community HUB has entered into an agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota to pay for community health worker (CHW) services via a Pathways Community HUB Institute (PCHI) model using the same claims-based system as traditional medical care. Under...
Winona to borrow $3M for Masonic, fire truck, elevators
On October 3, the Winona City Council agreed to set the sale of $3.1 million equipment certificates — loans paid off with property taxes in the future — for November 7. According to city staff, the funds are planned to be used to replace some vehicles across city departments, a couple of elevators at city hall and the library, and HVAC updates in a couple of city buildings. The certificates are also slotted in the 2023 city budget.
Short-term closure of Parks Ave. N. at Mankato Ave. planned Oct. 8-9
Motorists in Winona on Highway 43/Mankato Avenue will encounter short-term closures of Parks Avenue North across from Frontenac Drive on Oct. 8 or 9 as crews from Xcel Energy place a gas line underground, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Xcel Energy will be placing the gas line underground...
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
Old Main: Bringing people together
The mission of the Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville is to stimulate learning and conversation with its “Gale Star” arts, history, and idea programs. Doug Mahlum, of Holmen, Wis., brought this mission to life as show host for the extremely well-done “Musical Extravaganza” on Saturday, September 23. He opened the show playing and singing melodies that called to mind the time when Galesville University opened; the school offered lessons on guitar, piano, and melodion. When Doug introduced Hunter Evenson, he reminded us that Hunter was there to perform in 2003 as a student of Robyn Docken, when Robyn started the “Musical Extravaganza” as an annual event. Hunter played the piano and sang songs by Elton John and Billy Joel. Doug continued the program, singing songs from the “Gale College” era between 1901 and 1938. He reminded us of presidents and British monarchs who had served through the time that the venue was the main building for Galesville University and Gale College and invited us to think about what times might have been like. Then he introduced Ron White to play ragtime songs.
Winona ORC receives grant from Canadian Pacific
Winona ORC announced today that Canadian Pacific (CP), through its “CP Has Heart” community investment program, provided $5,000 to fund two additional AEDs, backup AED batteries, four new CPR dummies, and two sets of AED training pads. All Winona ORC employees are required to be trained in CPR...
WSHS inducts four into Hall of Fame
A multi-sport athlete who was the first to run cross country and play football in the same season. A state champion swimmer. A hard-nosed football player who added a state title in the pole vault. And a successful wrestling coach who was dedicated to his sport and to his school. These are the Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Hall of Fame inductees in the Class of 2022.
Teens now living in Minnesota win $80K settlement over treatment at Texas border facility
The two sisters pictured with their mother in Rochester. Picture: ACLU-MN Two teenagers who now live in Rochester have received an $80,000 settlement over their treatment at border patrol facilities in Texas. Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos, 19, and her sister, 17, received the settlement after suing the federal government, with the...
Reward Offered For Maserati Stolen Near Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A $1000 reward is being offered in a local stolen vehicle case. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is a 1984 Maserati Biturbo coupe that was apparently stolen from a rural property south of Pine Island in the early morning hours of September 27th. The Italian-made car was loaded onto the back of a 1987 Ford flatbed tow truck, which was also stolen from the same property. The Sheriff's office says the Maserati had been loaded onto the truck for storage.
Door Dasher Charged in Rochester Knife Attack at Hotel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony assault charges in connection with a knife attack that occurred outside of a Rochester hotel Wednesday night. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday accuses 33-year-old James Mentz of wielding a knife and attempting to run away...
Austin man sentenced for 2nd time this year to prison for meth charges
AUSTIN, Minn. - A man sentenced to prison earlier this year has been sentenced in another case. Joseph White, of Austin, was sentenced this week to more than eight years in prison for second-degree possession of methamphetamine. That comes after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree sale...
