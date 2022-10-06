Boone County 51-year-old indicted on human trafficking, multiple other charges

A 51-year-old man has been charged with human trafficking, forgery and drug possession, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

Jason Marley has been indicted on the charges after an investigation conducted by Boone County's Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), the sheriff's office said.

CSU received a complaint in early 2021 alleging that Marley's car dealership in Burlington has possibly been involved in criminal activity pertaining to vehicle titles. CSU then received another separate complaint that Marley himself may be involved in illicit sexual activity with women — one possibly being a minor — in exchange for drugs.

CSU said they corroborated the stories by interviewing known victims. Other than that, CSU obtained electronic communication that implicated Marley, the sheriff's office said.

On Oct. 4, a Boone County Grand Jury indicted Marley on one count of human trafficking-commercial sexual activity/minor, two counts of human trafficking-commercial sexual activity, one count of unlawful transaction with a minor first-degree controlled substance, 15 counts of forgery second degree and one count of possession controlled substance first degree.

On Oct. 5, Marley was arrest and transported to the Boone County Detention Center. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

RELATED

38-year-old man charged with forcing a minor to perform sexual acts

Police arrest man who allegedly exposed himself & masturbated in front of 3 children at OTR gas station

19-year-old in Batavia indicted on multiple counts of possession of child pornography

