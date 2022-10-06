Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Man Used Mr. Clean Magic Erasers To Change $1 Bills Into $100: Officials
A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty in relation to a counterfeiting charge stemming from allegations that he used Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, printers and other items to turn $1 bills into $100 bills, MassLive.com reports. Victor Cardona, 34, pleaded guilty to one charge of counterfeiting U.S. currency in relation to his...
‘Terrible things happened here’: Entire families believed to be inside mass graves in Ukraine’s Lyman
The fields are lit by pale autumn sunshine and covered in red and gold fallen leaves. They are also scarred with dark shallow graves – scenes of mass burial that have become painfully familiar in Ukraine’s bitter war. The sites outside Lyman, in the Donetsk region, contain around 200 bodies, say Ukrainian authorities – of civilians, including babies and children, and soldiers who had died during four months of Russian occupation of the city. It remains unclear how many of those who died were deliberately killed or were victims of the missiles, air strikes and shelling during a time when...
Girl, 11, says she was gang-raped by fellow pupils in Delhi school bathroom
An 11-year-old girl in India’s capital Delhi says she was gangraped in a school washroom by two older boys from the same school.The incident was brought to light after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notices to the school authorities and Delhi police.According to the DCW notice, the incident took place in July when the 11-year-old girl was going to her classroom when she bumped into two boys who go to the same school and study in class 11-12, making them between 16 and 18 years old.सरकारी स्कूल में 11 साल की बच्ची के साथ हुए दुष्कर्म के...
Cops Looking For Texas Woman Indicted For Trafficking Jaguar Who Was Later Abandoned
Law enforcement is on the hunt for a Texas woman accused — for the second time — of wildlife trafficking. Trisha Denise "Mimi" Meyer, 40, was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of interstate transportation of an endangered species in the course of commercial activity, interstate sale of an endangered species, trafficking prohibited wildlife species and trafficking endangered species, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. The office tweeted that law enforcement agents are still looking for the Houston-dweller.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
76 child sacrifice victims with their hearts ripped out found in Peru excavation
The remains of 76 child sacrifice victims with their hearts ripped out have been found at Pampa La Cruz in Peru. Why they were sacrificed is unknown, but the practice seems to have been widespread in the area at the time.
ohmymag.co.uk
Five dogs are put down following a deadly attack on a woman
Five American bulldogs have been put down after they mauled a woman in her home in Merseyside, England. This isn't the first fatal attack of its kind in the UK this year, raising questions about the breed. Attacked by five American Bulldogs. Merseyside Police were called at 4.25pm on Monday,...
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
Arsonist jailed for life for killing neighbours in ‘devastating revenge attack’
An arsonist who killed two of his neighbours in a “premeditated and devastating revenge attack” has been sentenced to a whole life order in jail.Hakeem Kigundu, 32, admitted pouring petrol over the ground floor of Rowe Court in Reading, Berkshire, and starting the fire that killed Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45, at around 2.45am on December 15, 2021.Two residents were also seriously hurt – Joel Richards suffered third-degree burns, while Laura Wiggins was left with a punctured lung, a kidney hematoma and fractures to her pelvis, ribs, right arm and spine.Kigundu, a Ugandan national believed to have entered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
10 Dead, Including 2 Teens And 1 Child, In Gas Station Station Blast
Ten people, including a child and two teenagers, have died in relation to a gas station explosion in a small northwest Ireland village over the weekend, the Associated Press reports. The incident took place at an Applegreen service station in Creeslough, County Donegal on Friday (October 7) and Irish police...
Notorious art thieves who stole $100M painting in 1985 - while one chatted up security guard - are revealed to be NYC teachers... who are now DEAD: FBI discover valuable works of art in their home and more than $1M in their bank account
An FBI investigation into a pair of retired teachers whose New Mexico home held a stolen $100 million De Kooning painting revealed they had other valuable works in their house and enjoyed lavish trips around the world. It has long been speculated that the late Rita and Jerry Alter were...
Student jailed for raping and beating woman he also illicitly photographed
A PhD student has been jailed for nine years for raping a woman he met on a night out, while taking multiple photos of her during the attack.Dayan Garcia, 31, struck his victim twice in the head and then proceeded to rape her on the night of 29 April this year, a court heard.The victim had found herself separated from her friends on a night out, and met Garcia in Mambo nightclub in Plymouth, Devon, before agreeing to go back to his home at about 2am.Once there, Garcia hit the victim’s head twice after she resisted his advances, and he...
Two Texas Men Are Accused of Killing a Migrant. Their Governor Blames Joe Biden.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, two West Texas men—one of whom was a former warden of a migrant detention center—were arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of a Mexican national who had recently crossed over the border. An affidavit filed by a Texas Ranger alleged that Michael Sheppard, the now-former warden, and his brother Mark, came across a group of 13 Mexican migrants drinking from a reservoir on Tuesday, while driving their truck through a sparsely inhabited area south of the town of Sierra Blanca. When the Sheppards saw the group, the affidavit alleged, “The driver leaned on the hood of the vehicle and fired two shots from a firearm at the group,” and then “re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Key to finding Debbie Collier’s killer lies in her phone & Venmo request amount is a huge clue, PI says in latest update
THE key to unraveling the mystery surrounding the death of Debbie Collier lies in obtaining data from her cell phone and decoding the strange Venmo message sent from her account, according to a PI. Many questions remain and very few answers have been offered in the investigation into the death...
‘His victims will become a footnote in history’ – relatives reflect on Tobin death
The family of a girl killed by Peter Tobin have challenged the ethics of True Crime entertainment in the wake of the serial killer’s death.The murderer, rapist and paedophile died in hospital on Saturday aged 76 after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh where he was serving three life sentences.One of his multiple victims was 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton, of Redding, near Falkirk, whom he was serving a life sentence for after her murder in 1991.Her family said they fear she will “become but a footnote” in his history while True Crime shows continue to dominate popular streaming services, making the...
Cops: Fake 911 call helped unravel Vermont murder for hire
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A 911 call that sent Vermont State Police troopers on a search for a nonexistent man claiming to have shot his wife was a big clue that helped detectives unravel an international murder-for-hire plot tied to a potentially lucrative — yet troubled — oil deal. Within hours of Gregory Davis’ body being found by the side of a snowy Vermont back road in January 2018, investigators learned of the deal that had the New Jersey native threatening to tell the FBI about his experiences with two Turkish investors he felt weren’t living up to their financial obligations. Four years later, charges have been filed. Prosecutors link Los Angeles biotech investor Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, to two middlemen and then to Jerry Banks — the man who allegedly made the 911 call, kidnapped and killed Davis.
Woman Says Her Fingers 'Died' After Mexico 'Mommy Makeover'
"I woke up with excruciating burning pain in my fingers. I was so confused about what happened," Shannyn Palmer told Newsweek.
Survivors Are Preserving the Dark History of Native Boarding Schools
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Six-year-old Phyllis Webstand wore an orange shirt to her first day of school. It was shiny, she remembers, and laced up the front—more importantly, it was a gift from her granny. At...
iheart.com
Video: Eerie Pillar of Light Seen Over Russian City
An eerie pillar of light appeared in the sky over a Russian city this week and sparked all manner of wild theories as to what was behind the peculiar sight. The strange incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday evening in the community of Belgorod and was witnessed by multiple bewildered residents who photographed and filmed the wondrous sight. Social media in Russia was soon flooded with accounts of the strangeness unfolding over the city with many wondering what could have caused the curious scene.
As US pardons cannabis convictions Tories call for it to be classified the same as heroin
Tory police chiefs have called for cannabis to be classified the same as heroin – the same week US president Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of possessing the drug.While the US has led the way in legalising cannabis the UK has cracked down harder than ever, with penalties of five years in prison on the books for simple possession.But Conservative police and crime commissioners this week urged the government to go further and reclassify cannabis as a 'Class A' drug."There are so many crimes linked to drugs that, actually, by addressing this, by giving us this clarity, it...
Republicans Are Going All In to Convince You Crime Is Out of Control. They Don’t Have Any Proof.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. If you’ve watched even a sliver of the campaign ads ahead of the midterms, you’d be forgiven for believing that American cities have turned into cesspools of crime. In a recent ad for New York’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Lee Zeldin, a montage of grainy video footage shuffles between images of pedestrians and even children being punched and shot at on the streets. “You’re looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in [Democratic Gov.] Kathy Hochul’s New York, and it’s getting much worse on Kathy Hochul’s watch,” a narrator claims as a man in a hoodie sneaks up behind someone on a sidewalk and shoves them to the ground.
Mother Jones
San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
632
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT
Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.http://www.motherjones.com/
Comments / 1