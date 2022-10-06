Pacific Chorale opens 2022-23 Season with Duruflé’s Requiem and Jocelyn Hagen’s The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci

Read full article on original website
Tickets on sale for Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree community event
The community is invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s Halloween-themed community event, Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree, on Saturday, October 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Atlantis Play Center, located in Garden Grove Park, at 13630 Atlantis Way. Tickets are on sale through Thursday, October 20 or until sold out.
Anaheim Plaza invites community to free Halloween Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday, October 29
Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its Halloween event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th. The event will feature trick-or-treating at participating retailers centerwide (while supplies last),...
New “Howie Eat It” Sandwich is a Deal at Ike’s
I’ve been a fan of Howie Mandel since his stand-up comedy days, but the popular host of “Deal or No Deal” and judge on “America’s Got Talent” has moved beyond television personality to become a screenwriter, actor, producer, director, and entrepreneur. Now, you can...
The Youth Center shares 5 tips for how to build a nonprofit to last
Last month we had the opportunity to interview Lina Lumme, Executive Director and CEO of The Youth Center in Los Alamitos, California, where she shared key learnings from the organization’s 70-year history. The Youth Center is a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of Orange & LA County children and teens through educational, recreational, and social after-school programs and summer camps.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 8, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, October 8, 2022:. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around...
Angels Baseball donates $20,000 to the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute to promote Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Angels Baseball presented a $20,000 check to the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach during a special pediatric cancer awareness night at Angel-Stadium. The Los Angeles Angels held the event to promote childhood cancer...
Hoag Hospital Receives Awards for Heart Failure Care
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach has received the American Heart Association’s GOLD PLUS Get With The Guidelines Heart Failure quality achievement award. The national accolade recognizes Hoag’s Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure, meaning reduced readmissions and more healthy days at home.
CSULB launches $275 million ‘No Barriers’ fundraising campaign
Cal State Long Beach launched its $275 million ‘No Barriers’ campaign at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach last night to the applause of hundreds of guests and VIPs. The campaign announcement comes at a time of high institutional energy and momentum, particularly after U.S News & World Report recently ranked The Beach No. 3 nationally for promoting social upward mobility and No. 1 in the publication’s assessment of student outcomes.
City of Lakewood to hold public discussion on race, equity, diversity and inclusion on Thursday, October 20
A key part of the City of Lakewood’s ongoing Community Dialogue on race, equity, diversity and inclusion (REDI) is a regular discussion with Lakewood residents to hear their thoughts and suggestions on ways to build on all the good in Lakewood and make the community the safest, most welcoming place it can be, for everyone.
A car broke through a sidewall at the 5 Freeway and Red Hill Ave. onto El Camino Real
The Tustin Police Department is advising commuters to please avoid the area of Red Hill Ave, the I-5 freeway, and El Camino Real due to a traffic collision. Tustin police officers are assisting the California Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Authority with the aftermath of the traffic collision. Initial...
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Oct. 7
Week seven of high school football in Orange Count continues with Friday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. We will provide updates of the St. John Bosco vs. Mater...
Letter to the Editor: Newport Beach Needs Candidates That Will Work for Us
Newport Beach City Council office is a non-partisan position. We need individuals who will work full time on Council and have the intentions of living in this City the rest of their lives. The Council makes decisions about almost everything that goes on in Newport Beach. Residents vote in every...
Woodbridge and Irvine football teams back in action Friday night after a week off
Woodbridge players warm up in a game earlier this season. (Photo OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Woodbridge and Irvine high school football teams, who both had a bye last week, return to action Friday night in a non-league game at Irvine Stadium beginning at 7 p.m. Both teams are 3-3...
QUICK-OUT: Fullerton holds on for 20-16 Freeway League win over Sonora
Dallas Padron (No. 14) of Fullerton sings the alma mater with teammates Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fullerton’s Dallas Padron batted down a fourth down pass in the end zone to help preseve the Indians 20-16 Freeway League victory over Sonora Friday night. Fullerton...
Strong defensive effort helps Santiago bounce back with win over La Quinta
Art Martinez gains yards for Santiago Thursday vs. La Quinta. (Photos courtesy Dave Mamelli, Garden Grove Unified School District). Santiago High School’s football team got a strong defensive effort and more balanced offense to defeat La Quinta 26-6 Thursday night in a Garden Grove League game at Bolsa Grande.
PHOTOS: Fullerton survives last second threat by Sonora for dramatic win on Homecoming
Dallas Padron high-fives fans moments after his defensive play secured Fullerton’s 20-16 victory over Sonora. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). .As a ball boy for Fullerton High School, Dallas Padron was enthralled with the players, who treated him like a little brother, the lights and the cheers. It was his dream to experience all that is high school football for a player.
Man arrested following more than eight-hour police standoff in Costa Mesa
COSTA MESA, Calif (Oct. 7, 2022) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) today announced the arrest of a suspect in Costa Mesa after a more than eight-hour standoff involving special agents from the California Department of Justice (DOJ) and CMPD officers. The suspect was prohibited from owning firearms due to a misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence, and had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant.
On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting October 11, 2022
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68232/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A review of the General Plan Circulation Element update, including proposed new goals and...
Suspect wanted for grand theft and vandalism at a Westminster music school
On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 1243 hrs., the pictured suspect is wanted in reference to a grand theft and vandalism that occurred at the Westminster Arts Academy (14441 Beach Blvd). The suspect was recently denied a job application with the business and is believed to have committed these crimes...
Two more ridiculous Santa Ana police union lawsuits dismissed
Two separate lawsuits filed against Santa Ana City Manager Kristine Ridge, City Attorney Sonia Carvalho and Director of Human Resources Jason Motsick by the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) have been dismissed with prejudice. (With prejudice means the lawsuits cannot be filed again). The first lawsuit also had POA President Gerry Serrano as a plaintiff, while the second lawsuit named “Doe Officers” as additional plaintiffs.
