saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher getting trolled for postgame comment after Texas A&M's loss to Alabama
Jimbo Fisher’s team nearly knocked off No. 1 Alabama in back-to-back years, this time at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama held on to defeat Texas A&M 24-20. Alabama kept the Aggies in the game by turning it over 4 times and missing 2 field goals. In Bryce Young’s absence, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe fumbled twice and threw an interception. Running back Jase McClellan fumbled, too.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Network analyst Chris Doering offers high praise of Texas A&M's defensive performance against Alabama
Texas A&M wasn’t looking for a moral victory in its game at Alabama, but the Aggies’ 24-20 defeat, which came down to the final play, was notably much closer than the betting line of 24 points. SEC Network analyst Chris Doering came away impressed by the Texas A&M...
How lipreading Alabama CB saved Tide on final play to beat Texas A&M
This was one of those backyard football moments. One snap … the last play before going in for dinner. That’s where Terrion Arnold found himself at exactly 10:30 Saturday night, up 24-20, three seconds on the clock with Texas A&M at the 2-yard line. The Alabama cornerback sensed the stakes.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher discusses final play call in Texas A&M's loss to Alabama
Jimbo Fisher is sticking by his guns on Texas A&M’s final play call in the 24-20 loss to Alabama. The Aggies had an opportunity to win with just seconds remaining and on the 2 yard-line to upset Alabama; however, the pass fell incomplete and the Tide escaped with the win.
In Close Loss To Alabama, Texas A&M Shows True Colors
Despite losing on the road, the Texas A&M Aggies proved they are not far off from contention.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie calls Alabama's performance against Texas A&M 'head scratching'
For the 2nd time this season, Alabama avoided disaster. In early September, the Crimson Tide survived a sloppy effort to win at Texas. And they did the same on Saturday night, holding off Texas A&M, 24-20. The Aggies had a chance to win on the final play of the game...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban discusses Alabama's win over Texas A&M: 'That was not our best football'
Nick Saban and company escaped with the win. It wasn’t pretty, but a W is still a W at the end of the day. The Tide turned the ball over 4 times, were without one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, missed 2 field goals and had its opponent ready to deliver the killshot on the 2-yard line.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher meet at midfield ahead of showdown between Alabama and Texas A&M
Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have a notable history. The Aggies and Crimson Tide meet on the gridiron to settle their differences soon. Prior to kickoff, Saban and Fisher were seen partaking in a notably short pregame chat. The 2 shook hands at the end of their interaction. Texas A&M...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher reacts to the last-second loss to Alabama: 'Our guys went toe-to-toe with them'
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M suffered a difficult loss to Alabama, 24-20, as it wasn’t decided until a pass in the waning seconds from the 2-yard line. Haynes King, who stepped in for injured starter Max Johnson, drove the Aggies 69 yards in the final 1:50 featuring passes to Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad III. Then the Aggies got another chance with a late pass interference call against Alabama.
Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel Furious With Jimbo Fisher Over Final Play Call vs. No. 1 Alabama
Former Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel was not happy with Jimbo Fisher's final call against the Crimson Tide.
Live In-Game Updates: Aggies Stopped at Goal Line, Fall 24-20 at Alabama
The Texas A&M Aggies look for back-to-back wins over the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide after last season's monumental upset.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans crash Texas A&M yell practice
A few Alabama fans crashed Texas A&M yell practice Friday in Birmingham. The yell practice is a Texas A&M tradition that started in 1913. During an away game week, the yell leaders lead the yell practice the night before the game. A few Alabama fans showed up to the latest yell practice.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Final thoughts (and a prediction) on Texas A&M-Alabama
This isn’t the way CBS drew it up. When CBS announced in the summer that it would use its annual Saturday doubleheader slot on Oct. 8, everybody knew exactly what that meant. It meant that CBS wanted a primetime, A&M-Alabama showdown that would be in the running of “game of the year” in college football.
