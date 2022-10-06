ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Jets troll ‘disrepectful’ Tyreek Hill after Quinnen Williams destroys him with stiff arm

Tyreek Hill could have avoided all of this had he just picked the Jets back in March. Instead, he agreed to sign a contract extension with the Dolphins, and so the Chiefs traded him to South Florida. And that’s how Hill found himself in teal and white on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, trying to tackle Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as he churned toward the end zone after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter.
The Staten Island Advance

Jets’ Duane Brown trending toward Week 5 return vs. Dolphins | What it would mean for the O-line

After a brutal stretch of injuries at offensive tackle, the Jets appear to be on the verge of getting some much-needed relief. Veteran left tackle Duane Brown, who missed the first four games of the season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, said Friday after his third straight practice that he intends to play Sunday against the Dolphins.
The Staten Island Advance

DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in free bets with only a $5 wager on NFL

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. New users at DraftKings Sportsbook can win $200 in free bets with just a single $5 wager. You can use this link to sign up and no DraftKings promo code will be required to apply this sign-up bonus to your account.
The Staten Island Advance

WATCH: Warriors’ Draymond Green sucker punches teammate at practice

Golden State Warriors forward and former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green has always been known as a loudmouth, but this week he let his hands do the talking. The four-time NBA champion went viral for all the wrong reasons after a camera caught him sucker punching teammate Jordan Poole in the middle of practice. The two appeared to exchange words before the 32-year-old Green approached his 23-year-old teammate.
