Takeaways as Jets blow past Dolphins in fourth quarter | What Breece Hall, Zach Wilson proved in huge win
Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams ran toward the end zone, the ball tucked securely under his right arm as he extended his left to shove Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill to the ground. Williams didn’t reach the end zone, but the roar at MetLife Stadium was deafening anyway. These fans...
Jets troll ‘disrepectful’ Tyreek Hill after Quinnen Williams destroys him with stiff arm
Tyreek Hill could have avoided all of this had he just picked the Jets back in March. Instead, he agreed to sign a contract extension with the Dolphins, and so the Chiefs traded him to South Florida. And that’s how Hill found himself in teal and white on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, trying to tackle Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as he churned toward the end zone after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter.
Jets activate Duane Brown for return vs. Dolphins, but where will Alijah Vera-Tucker play?
All signs were pointing toward Jets’ left tackle Duane Brown playing Sunday against the Dolphins. Saturday the Jets all but made it official when they activated Brown off injured reserve, clearing the way for him to start in a critical game against Miami. Robert Saleh said the decision will...
Giants-Packers injury report: Daniel Jones cleared to play, but these other guys won’t get on field in London
WARE, England — Daniel Jones is good to go. The Giants’ starting quarterback was not listed on their final injury report Friday, leading up to Sunday’s game against the Packers in London. Want to bet on the NFL?. Jones sprained his ankle in last week’s win over...
Jets’ Duane Brown trending toward Week 5 return vs. Dolphins | What it would mean for the O-line
After a brutal stretch of injuries at offensive tackle, the Jets appear to be on the verge of getting some much-needed relief. Veteran left tackle Duane Brown, who missed the first four games of the season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, said Friday after his third straight practice that he intends to play Sunday against the Dolphins.
HS football: Luna, Kay lead way as New Dorp wins battle of unbeaten teams vs. Truman
It was supposed to be a tight, PSAL A division showdown between two unbeaten teams. But, New Dorp’s offensive line had other ideas, dominating the visitors from the Bronx as the Central Cougars scored early and often in a 35-16 thrashing of Truman Friday night. Running back Anthony Luna...
DraftKings promo code: Get $200 in free bets with only a $5 wager on NFL
WATCH: Warriors’ Draymond Green sucker punches teammate at practice
Golden State Warriors forward and former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green has always been known as a loudmouth, but this week he let his hands do the talking. The four-time NBA champion went viral for all the wrong reasons after a camera caught him sucker punching teammate Jordan Poole in the middle of practice. The two appeared to exchange words before the 32-year-old Green approached his 23-year-old teammate.
