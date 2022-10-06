Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange FTX's Token Surges 7% After Visa Partnership Report
FTT, the native token of crypto exchange FTX, surged 7% after a report that payment giant Visa (V) has partnered with the exchange to roll out crypto debit cards. The partnership will see the exchange release crypto debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Europe and Asia, according to a CNBC report. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told CNBC that crypto debit cards can disrupt traditional payment networks.
CoinDesk
Crypto Investment Firm Blockwater Technologies Defaults on DeFi Loan
South Korean blockchain investment firm Blockwater Technologies defaulted on a loan from TrueFi, a decentralized lending protocol, TrueFi said in a statement Sunday. According to the statement, TrueFi issued a “notice of default” to Blockwater on Oct. 6 after it failed payment on a $3.4 million loan in Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin.
CoinDesk
Rich Investors’ Pathway to Crypto Just Got a Bit Easier This Week
Envestnet | Tamarac, which provides client-management software used by more than 1,000 Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) managing over $1.2 trillion in assets, announced two partnerships this week intended to ease hurdles to more mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies among wealthy investors. The deals involve cryptocurrency exchange Gemini and Flourish, a fintech...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Huobi Global to be Acquired by About Capital
Crypto exchange Huobi Global, one of the biggest token trading outposts in the Asia markets, said late Friday that it has agreed to be purchased by Hong Kong-based investment company About Capital Management's M&A fund. In a blog post, Huobi Global, a top-10 exchange by trading volume, said About will...
CoinDesk
BNB Smart Chain Resumes Operations After Major Exploit; FTX Partners with Visa on Crypto Debit Card
This episode is sponsored by ZenGo. The BNB Smart Chain (BSC) resumed operations as chain validators adopted a software update that would close the exploit used by hackers to drain funds off-chain. Plus, FTX has partnered with Visa to roll out crypto debit cards across 40 countries. This episode has...
TechCrunch
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
CoinDesk
Valkyrie Funds, Ark Invest Say Crypto Has Hit ‘Bottom’ Amid Recession Woes
On Friday the Labor Department reported U.S. job growth rose by 263,000 during September, which was better than expected but still lower than August’s 315,000 additional jobs. So does the decrease in new jobs signal a change in Federal Reserve thinking, and how would that affect cryptocurrencies?. Asset managers,...
CoinDesk
Will Comatose Bitcoin Market Come Alive After NFP Data?
Traders love volatility, which has recently gone missing from the bitcoin (BTC) market. The leading cryptocurrency by market value has been locked in the narrow range of $18,000 to $20,500, barring a brief spike above $22,000 around mid-September, according to CoinDesk data. The question is whether the market will come...
Dollar's gains spell earnings pain for U.S. companies
NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A towering rally in the U.S. dollar is expected to hit third-quarter corporate earnings, potentially presenting another obstacle to stocks in a year that has experienced an already-painful market decline.
CoinDesk
Morgan Stanley Says Crypto ETPs Continue to Grow Despite Bear Market
The market for cryptocurrency exchange products continues to grow, a sign that institutional interest in the digital assets sector remains strong despite concerns of a crypto winter, according to Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley (MS). There are more than 180 active crypto exchange-traded funds (ETF), exchange-traded-products (ETP) and trusts. Half...
Bank of England announces further measures to protect pension funds from market turmoil – business live
UK central bank doubles daily limit on its bond-buying programme, and launches a new facility to ease pension funds’ liquidity pressures
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Tough Week for Layer 1 as Solana, BNB Chain Suffer Outages; Bitcoin Trades Flat as October Doldrums Continue
Prices: Bitcoin and other cryptos have yet to receive much inspiration in what has historically been a strong month. Insights: Layer 1 protocols Solana and BNB had a difficult week, reminding crypto observers that they are not yet ready to challenge Ethereum. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for...
CoinDesk
$4M in Crypto Sent to Pro-Russia Militias in Ukraine: Report
Cryptocurrency worth at least $4 million has so far been sent to groups supporting Russia's military in Ukraine, according to a Wired report that cites researchers and blockchain investigators. The report also said the millions of dollars continue to be sent to paramilitary groups that are often officially sanctioned. The...
CoinDesk
Dapper Labs Restricts Services to Russia Amid EU Sanctions
NFT powerhouse Dapper Labs has cut off payment services for non-fungible token owners with links to Russia, citing European Union sanctions in a Thursday blog post. Dapper, the company behind popular NFT collections such as NBA Top Shot, said, “It is now prohibited to provide crypto-asset wallet, account or custody services of any value to accounts with connections to Russia.”
CoinDesk
Partnership to Operate Malaysia's National Blockchain Infrastructure Sealed
Malaysia's blockchain Infrastructure will be jointly created and operated by Zetrix, a Malaysia-based layer 1 blockchain structure and MIMOS Technology Solutions Sdn. Bhd. (MTSSB), a tech consultancy, after the two entities signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), according to a press release on Friday. Malaysia’s national blockchain infrastructure will be...
getnews.info
MOY Protocol launches DEFI mechanism and Auto-Stake function to create innovative DEFI meta-finance
MONEY Protocol (MOY Protocol) is a new financial protocol that makes trading easier and more efficient, providing $MOY token holders with a consistent monthly profit of over 100% by continuous minting model. The founding team of MOY has made great achievements throughout the financial world, summarizing complex economic models through...
CoinDesk
It's Lonely in the Metaverse: Decentraland’s 38 Daily Active Users in a $1.3B Ecosystem
What’s going on in the metaverse these days, you might ask. Looking at two of the biggest companies with over $1 billion valuations, the answer is surprising: Not much, or at least not enough to bring users back every day. According to data from DappRadar, the Ethereum-based virtual world Decentraland had 38 active users in the past 24 hours, while competitor The Sandbox boasted 522 active users in that same time.
CoinDesk
India's Central Bank Crystalizes CBDC Vision in Concept Note
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published a 50-page concept note for the introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The document is the first such comprehensive report by the RBI's Fintech Department, which was created in January 2022 with the responsibility of forming cryptocurrency regulations and creating a central bank digital currency.
CoinDesk
What’s Inside the FSOC’s Long-awaited Report on Crypto Regulation
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) published its own highly anticipated report in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order on crypto earlier this week, calling on Congress to define the line between a security and a non-security, at least as far as crypto is concerned. You’re reading...
TechCrunch
Toil and trouble and … startup acquisitions!
I think it took maybe three days after I roasted our rather dry M&A season for the news cycle to prove me wrong. This week we saw Naver acquire Poshmark, Duolingo buy its first company, Spotify acquire content moderation tech company Kinzen, and, um, Twitter got closer and closer to striking a deal with Musk.
