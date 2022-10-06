New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) declared a state of emergency on Friday to respond to migrants arriving in the city on buses primarily from Texas. Why it matters: Adams said at least 17,000 asylum seekers have been bused to New York City from other parts of the country since April and claimed that many of the people didn't know where they were going when they boarded the buses.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO