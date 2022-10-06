Read full article on original website
Related
Texas’ Greg Abbott won’t follow Biden's call to forgive marijuana offenders
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott won't consider pardons for low-level marijuana offenders despite President Biden's call for governors to do so, according to KUT Austin. Why it matters: President Biden announced last Thursday that he will pardon all previous federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, which would remove a barrier that has blocked some people from employment, housing or educational opportunities.
The politics of Biden's marijuana pardons
President Biden's marijuana pardons are a small policy change to entice young voters, but they've immediately become a political lightning rod in at least one battleground state. Why it matters: It’s the latest in a steady stream of small policy gifts to persuade the Democratic base that Biden has kept...
Biden move is a boon for cannabis capitalism
President Biden on Thursday said that he'll ask for a review of whether marijuana should remain classified as a Schedule 1 substance under federal law. Why it matters: This could be momentous for the upstart U.S. cannabis industry, which has been slowed at every turn by federal prohibitions. What to...
Becerra leaves door open to march-in rights to lower drug prices
Despite newly enacted drug pricing measures, the Biden administration hasn't ruled out more sweeping actions to lower the cost of medicines, including asserting control over the patents of treatments developed with the government's help. Why it matters: The Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden in August for the first...
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge rules Jan. 6 panel can see Arizona GOP chair's phone records
A federal judge in Phoenix has opened the door for the Jan. 6 select committee to receive the phone records of Arizona Republican Party leader Kelli Ward. Why it matters: The judge rejected Ward's claims that her First Amendment rights would be challenged if investigators uncovered who she spoke with when trying to challenge the 2020 presidential election results.
Biden administration unveils new EU-U.S. transatlantic privacy pact
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday implementing a new privacy framework for data being shared between Europe and the United States. Why it matters: Data flowing between Europe and the U.S. is of major importance to international businesses that work with customers across the Atlantic. The March deal...
Trump ally Mike Lindell is predicting a surge in Republican votes at the midterms, saying liberals in California have expressed interest in his baseless voter fraud claims
Lindell told Insider at least 30 people he met over the four days he spent in California "wanted to talk about how bad the economy is."
Arizona abortion ban halted by appeals court order
An Arizona appeals court blocked the enforcement of a nearly 150-year-old abortion ban Friday, per court documents. Driving the news: A three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals granted Planned Parenthood's request for an emergency stay of a Sept. 23 ruling that lifted an injunction on the state’s abortion ban, which includes a 15-week ban.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ron DeSantis' migrant flights questioned after new documents released
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) bid to transport migrants last month may have gone beyond the extent of an original program designed by the state, the Washington Post reports from new state records. Driving the news: The state program, launched in July, was intended to “relocate out of the state...
NYC Mayor Adams declares state of emergency over migrant buses
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) declared a state of emergency on Friday to respond to migrants arriving in the city on buses primarily from Texas. Why it matters: Adams said at least 17,000 asylum seekers have been bused to New York City from other parts of the country since April and claimed that many of the people didn't know where they were going when they boarded the buses.
Georgia election probe seeks Flynn, Gingrich testimony
The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether or not former President Trump and others tried to interfere in the 2020 presidential election is seeking testimony from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, AP reports. Why it matters: Multiple Trump allies have been tapped as targets in...
Democrats aren’t eager to talk about transgender athletes. The GOP can’t get enough.
Advocates for transgender athletes believe a sports-focused rule is important when legislators in Republican-controlled states are expected to pursue new restrictions when they reconvene next year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walker claims he learned about alleged abortion via the media
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in the Georgia Senate race, said in a new interview with NBC News that he did not know about an ex-girlfriend's alleged abortion until a reporter asked him about it. The big picture: Walker — who says he opposes abortion, with no exceptions for rape,...
NY's Bail Reform: Politicians call for change
New York’s bail reform laws have been heavily discussed among New York politicians since the sweeping reform in 2019, prohibiting cash bail for all but the most serious misdemeanors and felonies.
Active shooter training among measures to protect election workers
Some election offices across the country are bolstering their security efforts in anticipation of the midterm elections. Why it matters: From security guards to bulletproof glass at election offices, the enhanced measures come in response to the increase in threats to election workers during and in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
Ohio 6-week abortion ban indefinitely blocked as suit continues
An Ohio court granted a preliminary injunction Friday against the state's six-week abortion ban. Driving the news: Abortion will remain legal up to 22 weeks of pregnancy in the state while litigation continues. The six-week ban in Ohio had been enacted after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, but...
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
52K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0