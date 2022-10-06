ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, IA

BLAST AWAY; Check Out This 45 Foot Pumpkin Drop (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

Community events are always fun, especially free events that offer a unique experience; enter Cornerstone Church in Cascade, Iowa. Last night (10/9) they dropped not 1, not 2, but 3 giant pumpkins from 45 feet up. The Fall Festival at Cornerstone Church took place from 3 to 6pm at the...
CASCADE, IA
Hungry People Need Food – Are You In Need or Able to Help?

Inflation is up, and prices have been skyrocketing at the grocery store. While it may not always be evident, people need assistance when it comes to the necessities in life, such as food. Thankfully, the Dubuque and Tri-State community is generous in donating to area food drives. Additionally, those organizations...
DUBUQUE, IA
Hit The Road: Colorful Autumn Adventures Abound in the Tri-States

Fall leaf color season has progressed quite nicely throughout the Tri-States, and peak viewing is the week between Saturday, October 8 to Saturday, October 15. Stretch a little further beyond Dubuque and discover that the fall color in the area known as the Driftless region is as superb and magical as anywhere throughout North America. The bluffs are on the verge of bursting with orange, red, yellow, and splashes.
DUBUQUE, IA
Could Kennedy Mall Get a New Anchor to Replace Younkers?

It's been several years since the Iowa-based department store Younkers closed its last remaining brick-and-mortar stores. It was acquired by BrandX.com in 2018, who announced that they plan to reopen Younkers stores in 2023. Even the company's website teases a relaunch. Time will tell if that ends up happening. One...
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway Hosting Huge 3-Day Race Event

It's not unusual to hear the roar of engines all summer long on Sunday nights at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway. And yes the regular season championship was held a couple of weeks ago. But that doesn't mean they're done racing for 2022. Join the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway for 3 huge...
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque’s Big League Impact on Baseball and American Politics

The Good Morning Rodeo typically kicks into high gear with seasoned meteorologist Karl Klopotic providing the forecast at 6:30 am. Following the weather update we get Karl's pick of the National Day of the Week. Today, Karl and I chose National Walk to a Park Day mainly because the fantastic...
DUBUQUE, IA
Fundraising Toy Show to Benefit Wisconsin Badger Camp

Everyone loves to play with new toys. And everyone wants to help kids...especially those with special needs. Here's your chance to do both. The 19th Annual Cuba City Toy Show will be held on Sunday, October 16th at Banfield’s Swiss Haus in rural Cuba City, Wisconsin. The public is welcome to view vendor displays and tables from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Admission is $2.00 for individuals 13 years and older. Vendors will have an assortment of farm toys, toy cars, and more. Door prizes and drawings will be held throughout the day.
CUBA CITY, WI
A Spooky Fun Time is Coming To Steeple Square In Dubuque

Did I mention I love fall and the Halloween season. The temperature, the costumes, the candy, the shenanigans, and ultimately all the fun you can have with your friends and neighbors. And Dubuque is providing you with a pretty epic chance to have a blast this Halloween... That's right adults;...
DUBUQUE, IA
Galena Center for the Arts October Lineup is Chock-Full of Talent

The ongoing Highway 20 road construction continues in Galena. However, the detour will take you past the Galena Center for the Arts, where tremendous progress is underway to transform the bank building into a dynamic and creative community space. Look for the fantastic new sign, and the recent newsletter shares...
GALENA, IL
Go Bargain Hunting at These Fun Shops on National Consignment Day

National Consignment Day offers a fun shopping method on the first Monday in October. Consignment stores offer an innovative, sustainable way to shop, earn money, and extend the lifecycle of a range of items. Here are several of the Tri-State area's consignment stores if you want to sell or shop.
DUBUQUE, IA
Man Accused of Multiple Local Burglaries Arrested & ID’d

A report from local Police say a man that was recently arrested in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in Dubuque, also had a sawed-off shotgun in his home. Tristen M. Smith, 19, of 1273 1/2 Bluff Street, was arrested at 9:21am on Sunday, October 9th, at his residence.
DUBUQUE, IA
Saints Bend Steel in Geneva

The Dubuque Fighting Saints continued their road assault with a trip to Geneva on Friday (10/7) to take on, at the time, the top of the table Chicago Steel. The 11th placed Saints did their homework and raced out to a 4-1 lead to end the 1st period. From that point forward both teams kept it scrapy trading goals across the next two periods to finish the game with a 6-4 Saints victory on the evening.
DUBUQUE, IA
Grant County Law Enforcement to host “Faith and Blue” Event

This weekend is National Faith and Blue weekend. Three Grant County Law Enforcement organizations are joining forces for a community outreach event Friday, October 7th. According to a press release, The Grant County Sheriff's Department and the Platteville and University of Wisconsin-Platteville police departments will participate in an event this Friday aimed at "engaging law enforcement officers along with local residents through the connections of faith-based organizations".
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Du-boo-que Library to Host Paranormal Society

Just in time for Halloween, a Du-boo-que...I mean Dubuque library will host a ghost hunting program for those folks interested in the paranormal. Carnegie-Stout Public Library welcomes the Great River Investigative Paranormal Society (GRIPS) on Sunday, October. 23rd at 6 p.m. for a Ghost Hunting 101 program. This program is for adults ages 18+. Registration is required. Sign up to attend via the events calendar at carnegiestout.org. Registration ends October 21st at 5pm or when all seats are gone, whichever comes first.
DUBUQUE, IA
Galena Museum Lands Federal Grant: $1.8 Million

According to a report from the Telegraph Herald; The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded a $1.8 million grant to the Galena- Jo Daviess County Historical Society. Funds are planned to be used for a new Galena and U.S. Grant History Museum. Funding for this venture comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current museum, which can be found at 211 South Bench Street in Galena, has been their for over 80 years and the aging building presents issues that need to be fixed.
GALENA, IL
Proving Grounds Recreation Area: A Dubuque Outdoor Gem (PHOTOS)

Getting out to explore nature is essential to a healthy, happy, and efficient lifestyle; and Dubuque provides a load of amazing opportunities. I took the chance to head out with the family this weekend to an area we've never visited; Proving Grounds Recreation Area in Dubuque. This is the PERFECT...
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque, IA
Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa.

 https://y105music.com

