Fareway in Monticello to Host Camp Courageous Fundraiser
If you know me at all you know I'm a big-time meat eater. Beef, pork, chicken, turkey...I like them all. But if I had to pick a favorite, it's Bar B-Q Ribs. So this fundraiser has me written all over it!. Duane “Speed” Herrig, also known as “The Sauceman,” is...
BLAST AWAY; Check Out This 45 Foot Pumpkin Drop (VIDEO/PHOTOS)
Community events are always fun, especially free events that offer a unique experience; enter Cornerstone Church in Cascade, Iowa. Last night (10/9) they dropped not 1, not 2, but 3 giant pumpkins from 45 feet up. The Fall Festival at Cornerstone Church took place from 3 to 6pm at the...
Hungry People Need Food – Are You In Need or Able to Help?
Inflation is up, and prices have been skyrocketing at the grocery store. While it may not always be evident, people need assistance when it comes to the necessities in life, such as food. Thankfully, the Dubuque and Tri-State community is generous in donating to area food drives. Additionally, those organizations...
Hit The Road: Colorful Autumn Adventures Abound in the Tri-States
Fall leaf color season has progressed quite nicely throughout the Tri-States, and peak viewing is the week between Saturday, October 8 to Saturday, October 15. Stretch a little further beyond Dubuque and discover that the fall color in the area known as the Driftless region is as superb and magical as anywhere throughout North America. The bluffs are on the verge of bursting with orange, red, yellow, and splashes.
Could Kennedy Mall Get a New Anchor to Replace Younkers?
It's been several years since the Iowa-based department store Younkers closed its last remaining brick-and-mortar stores. It was acquired by BrandX.com in 2018, who announced that they plan to reopen Younkers stores in 2023. Even the company's website teases a relaunch. Time will tell if that ends up happening. One...
Join Y105 for “Stocktober Fest” at Big Apple Bagels This Week!
Last month, Judy Faulhaber of Big Apple Bagels stopped by the studio to announce that the shop will be holding their annual "Stocktober Fest" event in collaboration with St. Stephens Food Bank. At last, the week is here, with the event set to take place October 13th - 15th!. Big...
Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway Hosting Huge 3-Day Race Event
It's not unusual to hear the roar of engines all summer long on Sunday nights at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway. And yes the regular season championship was held a couple of weeks ago. But that doesn't mean they're done racing for 2022. Join the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway for 3 huge...
Dubuque’s Big League Impact on Baseball and American Politics
The Good Morning Rodeo typically kicks into high gear with seasoned meteorologist Karl Klopotic providing the forecast at 6:30 am. Following the weather update we get Karl's pick of the National Day of the Week. Today, Karl and I chose National Walk to a Park Day mainly because the fantastic...
Fundraising Toy Show to Benefit Wisconsin Badger Camp
Everyone loves to play with new toys. And everyone wants to help kids...especially those with special needs. Here's your chance to do both. The 19th Annual Cuba City Toy Show will be held on Sunday, October 16th at Banfield’s Swiss Haus in rural Cuba City, Wisconsin. The public is welcome to view vendor displays and tables from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Admission is $2.00 for individuals 13 years and older. Vendors will have an assortment of farm toys, toy cars, and more. Door prizes and drawings will be held throughout the day.
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Motion This Saturday (10/8) in Dubuque
Dubuque's 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's is almost here. Set to commence on Saturday, October 8th at 9:30am, this is part of the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Dubuque's Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place at the scenic...
A Spooky Fun Time is Coming To Steeple Square In Dubuque
Did I mention I love fall and the Halloween season. The temperature, the costumes, the candy, the shenanigans, and ultimately all the fun you can have with your friends and neighbors. And Dubuque is providing you with a pretty epic chance to have a blast this Halloween... That's right adults;...
Galena Center for the Arts October Lineup is Chock-Full of Talent
The ongoing Highway 20 road construction continues in Galena. However, the detour will take you past the Galena Center for the Arts, where tremendous progress is underway to transform the bank building into a dynamic and creative community space. Look for the fantastic new sign, and the recent newsletter shares...
Go Bargain Hunting at These Fun Shops on National Consignment Day
National Consignment Day offers a fun shopping method on the first Monday in October. Consignment stores offer an innovative, sustainable way to shop, earn money, and extend the lifecycle of a range of items. Here are several of the Tri-State area's consignment stores if you want to sell or shop.
Man Accused of Multiple Local Burglaries Arrested & ID’d
A report from local Police say a man that was recently arrested in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in Dubuque, also had a sawed-off shotgun in his home. Tristen M. Smith, 19, of 1273 1/2 Bluff Street, was arrested at 9:21am on Sunday, October 9th, at his residence.
Saints Bend Steel in Geneva
The Dubuque Fighting Saints continued their road assault with a trip to Geneva on Friday (10/7) to take on, at the time, the top of the table Chicago Steel. The 11th placed Saints did their homework and raced out to a 4-1 lead to end the 1st period. From that point forward both teams kept it scrapy trading goals across the next two periods to finish the game with a 6-4 Saints victory on the evening.
Grant County Law Enforcement to host “Faith and Blue” Event
This weekend is National Faith and Blue weekend. Three Grant County Law Enforcement organizations are joining forces for a community outreach event Friday, October 7th. According to a press release, The Grant County Sheriff's Department and the Platteville and University of Wisconsin-Platteville police departments will participate in an event this Friday aimed at "engaging law enforcement officers along with local residents through the connections of faith-based organizations".
Another Huge Eastern Iowa Flea Market is Happening in October
The Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show in Monticello, IA was a roaring success. It was one of the largest flea markets in Iowa, and from the social media buzz I saw, it didn't disappoint!. It was the first year the event was held in Monticello after 37 years...
Du-boo-que Library to Host Paranormal Society
Just in time for Halloween, a Du-boo-que...I mean Dubuque library will host a ghost hunting program for those folks interested in the paranormal. Carnegie-Stout Public Library welcomes the Great River Investigative Paranormal Society (GRIPS) on Sunday, October. 23rd at 6 p.m. for a Ghost Hunting 101 program. This program is for adults ages 18+. Registration is required. Sign up to attend via the events calendar at carnegiestout.org. Registration ends October 21st at 5pm or when all seats are gone, whichever comes first.
Galena Museum Lands Federal Grant: $1.8 Million
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald; The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded a $1.8 million grant to the Galena- Jo Daviess County Historical Society. Funds are planned to be used for a new Galena and U.S. Grant History Museum. Funding for this venture comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current museum, which can be found at 211 South Bench Street in Galena, has been their for over 80 years and the aging building presents issues that need to be fixed.
Proving Grounds Recreation Area: A Dubuque Outdoor Gem (PHOTOS)
Getting out to explore nature is essential to a healthy, happy, and efficient lifestyle; and Dubuque provides a load of amazing opportunities. I took the chance to head out with the family this weekend to an area we've never visited; Proving Grounds Recreation Area in Dubuque. This is the PERFECT...
