Doerun mural sends message the city is open for business
DOERUN — Drivers making the trip from Albany to Moultrie are getting a new greeting in the small town of Doerun, with a cow and chicken highlighting a mural that spells out the city’s name in brilliant letters. Doerun, located some 20 miles southeast of Albany, is on...
WALB 10
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful cleans up along Flint River
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of volunteers with Keep Albany/Dougherty Beautiful walked along Flint river Saturday to pick up trash, to make that walk better for everyone else. The organization did its annual Rivers Alive cleanup Saturday morning. They picked up debris along the walkway and along the river. Jawana...
Lone walk on ASU campus is a homecoming treat
ALBANY — Their use is either limited now or, for some, nonexistent. But there they are, the old buildings on what most people call Albany State University’s “lower campus,” the original ASU campus. Wiley Hall ... Gibson Hall ... Peace Hall ... the Daisy Brown Building ... Sanford Hall ... the Old President’s House ... L. Orene Hall ... the old Sanford Hall Gymnasium ... the chimney that is all that remains of Caroline Hall.
Changes coming for Liberty Expressway travelers in Dougherty County
ALBANY — The speed limit will drop and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. Highway 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway as a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County. Starting Thursday, the speed limit will be set at 45 miles per...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany Herald
Dougherty Jail Report
These are bookings for Sept. 29-Oct. 5 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
WALB 10
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Vienna is now being hailed a hero after rescuing a mother and her three children minutes before a train slammed into their car which was stalled on the tracks. “I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Mayor...
Phoebe Sumter performs first incisionless surgery to treat heartburn
AMERICUS — Almost everyone will experience heartburn at some point in their lives. However, more than 20 million Americans suffer with daily heartburn or other symptoms of reflux such as regurgitation, chronic cough, hoarseness and dental erosions. Normal treatment usually includes a lifetime of daily medications or the risks of invasive surgery, until now.
WALB 10
Habitat for Humanity clothing store set to open
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new habitat for humanity clothing store is set to open soon. The new store takes the place of the former Pier One Imports building on Dawson Road. The store already has racks filled with donated clothes. The clothes are all gently used and Habitat for Humanity staff said they promise prices will be far lower than retail sale prices.
Albany Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Oct. 7-9
With weather turning cooler, being outside is more pleasant, and this weekend offers three chances to hear live music outdoors. A car show and 5k run are also on tap for Albany.
WALB 10
1 shot in Dawson shooting
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One man was shot in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon, according to Dawson Police Department. Police said the shooting happened on 7th Street around 2:50 p.m. The condition of the man is currently unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
WALB 10
Albany police caution residents amid rise in car thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stolen cars are one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country; and Georgia is no exception. It’s described as an epidemic in some cities. Around 1,000 cars were stolen in Atlanta in just the first four months of 2022. “It’s a common, everyday type of...
Cordele Dispatch
Arrests of Armed Drug Traffickers in Crisp County
Press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Cordele, GA (October 6, 2022) – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley. Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.
Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
WALB 10
Funeral arrangements set for Cook Co. fallen deputy
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced that funeral arrangements have been set for Captain Terry Arnold, who died of a heart attack earlier this week, after breaking up a school fight at Cook County High. Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 11:00...
southgatv.com
Americus robbery at gunpoint arrest
AMERICUS, GA- Americus Police say they have a 28 year old man in custody following a reported robbery by gunpoint complaint. Americus Police Chief Mark Scott says at approximately 1:24 PM Thursday, an officer of the Americus Police Department was flagged down by a male subject in the area of Mayo and Elliott Streets.
WALB 10
South Georgia counties under increased fire danger
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
wfxl.com
APD needs public help identifying Home Depot shoplifter
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect for felony shoplifting. Officers say on Wednesday, October 5, surveillance video shows the suspect committed a felony shoplifting at the Home Depot located at 1219 N. Westover Rd. If anyone has any information regarding the...
southgatv.com
Happy Birthday! You’re wanted for domestic violence
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are looking for a domestic violence suspect, who just celebrated his 20th birthday earlier in the week. Wednesday, the department circulated a photo of their wanted suspect, identified as Lateef Legree. Legree has active warrants for his arrest on charges of criminal trespass as...
WALB 10
1 wanted in Vienna shooting incident
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - Vienna Police Department is currently searching for a man involved in a shooting incident that left one man injured on Saturday night, according to the agency. Christian Collier is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:37 a.m., officers responded to 505...
WALB 10
Mother, 3 children rescued just before Vienna train crash
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her children were saved from being slammed by a train early Saturday morning and now she faces charges including child endangerment, according to Vienna Police Department. On Oct. 8 at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to Union Street at the CSX railroad crossing...
