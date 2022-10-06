ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Aftershock: You won’t believe this nerve-shredding new Netflix docuseries is real

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWx87_0iOt2eHj00

In addition to hosting wildly successful original scripted content like Ryan Murphy’s still relatively new Jeffrey Dahmer TV series, as well as original movies like Lou and Blonde, Netflix is also a fantastic source of powerful and captivating documentary films and series. Among the titles in the latter genre to put on your watch list, I Am Vanessa Guillen (coming on November 17) will revisit a crime that shook the country. Another one to be aware of — the just-released 3-episode docuseries Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake.

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

About this new release, Netflix explains that Aftershock mixes survivors’ firsthand accounts — and actual footage — to retell the story of the deadly 2015 earthquake that rocked Nepal.

The earthquake was a devastating event for the nation, killing almost 9,000 people and injuring thousands more on top of that. It was the worst natural disaster to hit Nepal since the 1930s — and, what’s more, the earthquake also triggered a deadly avalanche on Mount Everest that killed several people.

One review of the Aftershock series said that its “chilling first-hand experiences show the fragility of life.”

Other Netflix documentaries

Definitely make time for this new series if you’re in need of a new documentary title to watch. In addition to Aftershock, meanwhile, other recent Netflix documentaries to put on your watchlist if you’re a fan of the genre include A Trip to Infinity and Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga.

The latter is a 3-episode docuseries that takes viewers back to the wild GameStop stock story from 2021. In case you’ve forgotten, that’s when Redditors managed to drive up GameStop’s share price by more than 5,000% in an effort to take advantage of short interest in shares of the video game retailer.

The other, A Trip to Infinity, is a Netflix documentary film bringing together experts like mathematicians, cosmologists, and particle physicists to give us a deep dive into the nature of infinity as a concept — and to talk about its implications for the universe.

More Netflix news: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick

My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
BGR.com

These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shredding#Aftershock#Documentary#Nepal
BGR.com

Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad

The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix

Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”

When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
MOVIES
Popculture

Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

343K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy