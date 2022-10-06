ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

CSULB launches $275 million ‘No Barriers’ fundraising campaign

Cal State Long Beach launched its $275 million ‘No Barriers’ campaign at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach last night to the applause of hundreds of guests and VIPs. The campaign announcement comes at a time of high institutional energy and momentum, particularly after U.S News & World Report recently ranked The Beach No. 3 nationally for promoting social upward mobility and No. 1 in the publication’s assessment of student outcomes.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

MemorialCare to Seek Council Approval for Mixed-Used Project After Planning Commission Denial

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, October 9, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, October 9, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 5...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
City
San Juan Capistrano, CA
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
California Education
Local
California Government
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Government
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Education
localocnews.com

OC Health Care Agency announces launch of the Drug and Alcohol Misuse and Mortality Dashboard

The OC Health Care Agency (HCA), Mental Health and Recovery Services (MHRS) is announcing the launch of a data dashboard reporting Orange County Drug and Alcohol Misuse and Mortality trends for the purpose of informing mental health providers, researchers and policymakers in targeting services to specific demographic and geographic areas most at risk of drug and alcohol misuse.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

How seniors and the disabled may postpone their O.C. property tax payment

SANTA ANA, Calif. – The State of California opened the application period for the California Property Tax Postponement Program (PTP). This program allows low income seniors and disabled property owners to defer their fiscal year 2022-23 secured property taxes on their principal residence if they meet established criteria. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

City of Irvine Sports Committee Accepting Applications for Two Members-at-Large

The City of Irvine is accepting applications to fill two volunteer member-at-large vacancies on the Irvine Sports Committee. The committee is composed of representatives from Irvine’s youth sports organizations. It provides the City Council and the Community Services Commission with input and feedback on policies, programs, facilities, and the needs of the Irvine youth sports community.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

The Santa Ana Police union’s attorney responds to the City of Santa Ana’s latest press release

On October 7, 2022, the City of Santa Ana again issued a press releases boasting that two lawsuits had been dismissed with prejudice. This press release appears to be intentionally misleading giving the impression that the lawsuits have been completely dismissed. This appears to be a standard operating procedure for the City regarding the pending lawsuits and an effort to sway public opinion.
SANTA ANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Pages#Panama City#The Capistrano Dispatch#Pixabay Plenty#The City Council
localocnews.com

U.S. Chamber endorses Scott Baugh for California’s 47th Congressional District

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Scott Baugh to represent California’s Forty-Seventh Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “Scott Baugh is a former State Assemblyman,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

Two more ridiculous Santa Ana police union lawsuits dismissed

Two separate lawsuits filed against Santa Ana City Manager Kristine Ridge, City Attorney Sonia Carvalho and Director of Human Resources Jason Motsick by the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA) have been dismissed with prejudice. (With prejudice means the lawsuits cannot be filed again). The first lawsuit also had POA President Gerry Serrano as a plaintiff, while the second lawsuit named “Doe Officers” as additional plaintiffs.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

NASSP announces finalists for 2023 Principal of the Year

At the start of National Principals Month, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) named David Arencibia, John Briquelet and Donna Hayward as finalists for the 2023 NASSP National Principal of the Year award. This annual award recognizes outstanding secondary school principals’ exemplary contributions to their schools, staff, students and the profession.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
localocnews.com

Tickets on sale for Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree community event

The community is invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s Halloween-themed community event, Jack O’ Lantern Jamboree, on Saturday, October 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Atlantis Play Center, located in Garden Grove Park, at 13630 Atlantis Way. Tickets are on sale through Thursday, October 20 or until sold out.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Man arrested following more than eight-hour police standoff in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, Calif (Oct. 7, 2022) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) today announced the arrest of a suspect in Costa Mesa after a more than eight-hour standoff involving special agents from the California Department of Justice (DOJ) and CMPD officers. The suspect was prohibited from owning firearms due to a misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence, and had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant.
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

New “Howie Eat It” Sandwich is a Deal at Ike’s

I’ve been a fan of Howie Mandel since his stand-up comedy days, but the popular host of “Deal or No Deal” and judge on “America’s Got Talent” has moved beyond television personality to become a screenwriter, actor, producer, director, and entrepreneur. Now, you can...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

The SAPD arrested a suspect who allegedly stole over $1M worth of COVID-19 tests

Santa Ana PD 02/23/2022 Wanted Wednesday suspect Carlitos Peralta, a 33-year-old, was taken into custody on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Peralta was the Warehouse Manager of the “Covid Clinic” located at 3401 W. MacArthur Boulevard, City of Santa Ana. “Covid Clinic” has seven warehouses throughout the nation where they store and ship Covid-19 tests to customers such as clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels. Peralta had access to the shipping and delivery system from the various warehouses.
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy