Bakersfield, CA

Case dismissed against man who drove into crowd of protesters

By Jason Kotowski
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who faced 10 felony assault charges after driving into a crowd of protesters had his case dismissed Thursday following the successful completion of a mental health diversion program , defense attorneys said.

Michael Tran was 31 at the time a Toyota RAV4 drove into people protesting the death of George Floyd on May 29, 2020, on Truxtun Avenue. No serious injuries were reported. The incident was captured on surveillance footage and cellphone cameras.

Following his arrest, Tran made a number of bizarre statements to police, repeating that he needed to bury bodies and that he believed his family was dead, according to court documents. His family was found unharmed.

Tran’s family told investigators he had stopped taking medicine for mental health issues, documents said.

‘I really hate y’all’: Mother of Major Sutton confronts son’s killers at sentencing

In October 2020, Tran was found eligible for the diversion program after being examined by Kern Behavioral Health’s Adult Transition Team. Criminal proceedings were suspended until he completed the program, which required compliance with the terms of mental health providers and staying out of legal trouble during the two-year diversion term.

Kern County Public Defender Peter Kang said the case illustrates the positive aspects of mental health treatment over incarceration. Tran was represented by deputy public defenders Nick Roth and Samantha Sark.

junior7777
3d ago

well I remember people from the protest were also not being very peaceful and as well vandalizing and being aggressive towards drivers coming through. let me tell your there is a lot of black civilized folks who do not take part/associate with this movement.

5th suspect arrested in connection to body found in Arizona

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fifth suspect sought out in the Sept. 23 alleged murder of a body found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Ariz., has been arrested. Police said Garrett Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody in Riverside County around 10 a.m. Friday morning. Cole had an outstanding arrest warrant […]
Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date for two men charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed to early next year. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 29, are now scheduled for trial Jan. 9. They were previously scheduled to stand trial later this month […]
KCSO searching for couple accused of shooting at car

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon. The department said on August 25, 2022, the male suspect got in a physical altercation with the victim at Autozone on Niles Street in east Bakersfield.
George Floyd
Peter Kang
BPD searching for man allegedly involved in theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in damaging a vending machine. Officers said the man was allegedly involved in two theft offenses. On two separate occasions, the man allegedly caused approximately $3,000 in damage to a vending machine at the Mister Car […]
Second man dies a month after Lost Hills shooting in August: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a second man who died a month later of his injuries from a shooting in Lost Hills in August. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills was shot at Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., according to coroner’s office. Gonzalez […]
Man gets 18 years, 8 months for stabbing, setting dog on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who stabbed a dog then set the animal on fire while it was still alive was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years and eight months in prison. Orlando Vela, 37, sat quietly next to defense attorney Jim Rogers as Judge Charles R. Brehmer handed down the sentence. On the morning […]
Bakersfield police search for missing 64-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find an at-risk missing man last seen Saturday morning. Police are searching for Michael Wilson, 64. Wilson was last seen at around 6 a.m. in the area of Highway 99 and Copus Road. Wilson is considered at-risk because of his age and an undisclosed […]
Woman resentenced to 25 years to life in baby's death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 2019, Vanessa Wolfe and her boyfriend were convicted of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in the death of their 3-month-old daughter, who suffered more than 16 rib fractures, sepsis and a kidney infection. On Wednesday, Wolfe was back in Kern County Superior Court following a change in […]
At least 1 dead in I-5 motorcycle crash in Lebec

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died Sunday in a motorcycle crash involved a semi-truck along Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to CHP. The crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in northbound lanes of I-5 near the Lebec Service Road exit, according to CHP’s Traffic […]
