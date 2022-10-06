Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Police warning of "fake" social media post circulating in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning the public Thursday of what they said is a false social media post circulating in regard to there being dead bodies found near the California Street footbridge in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department said via Facebook the social media post saying another dead body...
Lawsuit accuses Mineral County officials of misconduct, asks for audit of court cases
Dozens of people have accused Mineral County officials of misconduct in trying criminal court cases and failing to adequately vet law enforcement officers. Now the county attorney is pledging to clean up the mess. In a recent court filing, attorneys for the complaining residents argue the Mineral County attorney failed to disclose exculpatory evidence, known […] The post Lawsuit accuses Mineral County officials of misconduct, asks for audit of court cases appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Dogs returned to owner, police seek to identify individuals
MISSOULA, MT — Update: The Missoula Police Department announces that the dogs were located yesterday around 3 p.m. and returned to their owner. Two dogs were stolen from Missoula Fresh Market on West Broadway around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident and are looking to identify...
Man sought after walking away from Missoula Pre-Release Center
Authorities are looking for 31-year-old Johnathan Linerud who walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Wednesday morning.
NBCMontana
Missoula's smoky air caused by prescribed burn
MISSOULA, MT — Smoke is in the air in northeast Missoula due to a prescribed burn in the Upper Rattlesnake area, according to the Missoula Fire Department. Missoula City Fire Battalion Chief Kip Knapstad said the prescribed burn is located in Woods Gulch and burning started today. The USDA...
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
Beartracks Bridge dedication to close downtown Missoula roads
The official dedication of the Beartracks Bridge means there will be some changes for drivers making their way around downtown Missoula.
montanarightnow.com
Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
yourbigsky.com
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
Missoula Man Hits Woman in the Head With a Bag of Car Parts
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the 4800 block of Old Grant Creek Road. Near a motorhome, they encountered a female, a male, and 57-year-old Billy Rogers. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Billy Rogers is under arrest for felony...
NBCMontana
New art exhibit in Missoula highlights 4 female artists
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Art Museum is presenting four dynamic artists in an all-female exhibition that can be viewed through February. The “Imagining the Sacred” exhibit features artists Birdie Hall, Talia Roberts, Daphne Sweet and April Werle and highlights artmaking as a restorative practice. Artists will...
Missoula Parents Warned to Check for Bears at Bus Stops
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Increasing bear sightings in Missoula residential neighborhoods has caused Missoula County Public Schools officials to ask parents to accompany their children to and from bus stops. KGVO spoke to MCPS Communications Director Tyler Christensen on Tuesday morning for details. “Probably everyone in Missoula by now...
Missoula Emergency Team Helps Set Up Mobile Hospital in Florida
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team continues its efforts in Florida to help those displaced due to Hurricane Ian as they begin to dig out and rebuild their homes and businesses. Communications Director Nick Holloway has been checking in with the KGVO Newsmaker’s line...
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
With One Missoula Lunch Spot Down, Give These A Try
Frugals Restaurant on Tuesday night suffered an explosion from a gas build up in the building. The great news is that nobody was hurt. The bad news is that the restaurant suffered damage and will need to close down while they repair the structure. So if you, like a lot of Missoulians, rely on your weekly Frugals fix you're going to have to find some alternatives for the foreseeable future. Here are just a few great Missoula restaurants that you can partake while they rebuild.
Missoula Police Arrest Man After DUI Hit-and-Run on Broadway
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:23 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 3000 block of W. Broadway. It was reported that a 1967 Chevrolet Nova was the vehicle that fled the scene. A witness followed the suspect vehicle to the 300 block of N. Russell, where it stopped.
montanakaimin.com
From the garages of Great Falls comes Missoula’s new rock sensation
Growing up in the heart of Big Sky Country, the three-piece rock band sensation Supersport got its start playing punk rock in the humble garages of Great Falls. A post-industrial flat spot in the dead center of Montana, Great Falls doesn’t seem like a place for rock, let alone punk rock.
Missoula Emergency Team Hosts Florida Governor on Airboat Tour
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team got right to work over the weekend after arriving in Florida to provide assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian by providing an airboat tour to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to view the hurricane’s destruction close up and personal.
Forest Service to Hold Public Hearing on Holland Lake Expansion
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you haven’t yet heard, the iconic Holland Lake Lodge has been sold to a company called POWDR Corporation that plans to tear down the old Holland Lake Lodge and triple the size of the resort and expand its use to include winter recreation.
