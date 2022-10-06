ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Sunday Armchair QB: Oklahoma Edition

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, gather round, and give me your ears. There’s been a murder at the Dallas State Fairgrounds, witnessed by over ninety-two thousand. The victim? The 2022 Oklahoma Sooners season. Yesterday marked the 118th meeting of the Red River Showdown, but beyond the matchup on...
NORMAN, OK
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. Oklahoma: Five observations and Sunday Chat

And the Texas Longhorns left zero doubt on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl in a 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. They left no doubt who the better team was and they absolutely left no doubt about which program is heading in the right direction coming out of the annual Red River Showdown.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Inside the Numbers: Ja’Tavion Sanders on record-setting pace

There’s no other way to say it, the Texas Longhorns put the boots to their archrival Oklahoma Sooners. The Longhorns took advantage of a reeling Oklahoma team, coming off two humiliating losses, and managed to one-up the Kansas State Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs with the 49-point drubbing. Texas jumped out to an early lead, never looked back, and had a luxury rarely afforded to teams in this rivalry game, resting their starters for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. Oklahoma live updates: Quinn Ewers will start for the Longhorns

In a rare development in the Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are favored against the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2009 as the Longhorns try to end a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. Meanwhile, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for only his second win away from Austin since arriving on the Forty Acres against an Oklahoma team reeling after two straight losses.
AUSTIN, TX
#Oklahoma#Live Action#Texas Longhorns#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Espn
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas jumps back into AP Top 25 after steamrolling Oklahoma

On the heels of their 49-0 Red River shutout over the Oklahoma Sooners (3-3, 0-3), the Texas Longhorns (4-2, 2-1) are ranked once more, jumping into the AP Top 25 at No. 22. Texas also jumped back into the USA Today Sports Coaching Poll, coming in at No. 24. This...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 22 Texas is a 14-point favorite over Iowa State

The No. 22 Texas Longhorns are 14-point favorites over the Iowa State Cyclones for Saturday’s game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. on ABC, according to DraftKings*. The contest will mark the 20th meeting between the two programs and the 11th game played in Austin. The...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Broadcast network set for No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State

Kickoff between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones is set for 11 a.m. Central on ABC at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday. The contest will mark the 20th meeting between the two programs and the 11th game played in...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. Oklahoma live updates: Keilan Robinson’s score gives Longhorns a 21-0 lead

AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Live Reaction: Texas dominates Oklahoma in record-setting fashion

The Texas Longhorns took on an Oklahoma Sooners team on the ropes and put together a winning game plan to steamroll their rival 49-0 in the Red River Showdown. It took Texas half of the first quarter to score their first touchdown, but once the scoring started it picked up momentum quickly and the Longhorns never looked back. The return of Quinn Ewers gave the offense the boost it needed, putting up 289 yards and four touchdowns in the massive win. Adding to the beatdown was Bijan Robinson chipping in with 130 yards and two scores en route to the outpouring of offense.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. Oklahoma live updates: Longhorns lead 42-0 after another Ja’Tavion Sanders TD catch

AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. Oklahoma final score: Longhorns beat the Sooners 49-0, the largest margin in school history

AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Fearless Prediction - Red River Rivalry

Thanks for your patience friends, it's been a busy week. So I'll keep this as short as I can. I've said all along that we won't really know who this Texas team is until we play OU. Sadly, both teams have been plagued with injuries that may discombobulate my whole theory. At this point, OU is too beat up and Texas is re-introducing Quinn, for the first time, for a second time, again, during the RRR. (Personally, I prefer the three R's of the Red River Rivalry to Shootout or Showdown. And that's exactly what it is. Texas and OU have a RIVALRY that might be one of the best in the country. But I digress.) Anyhow, OU has like six players out today, their Quarterback is questionable, and we haven't seen Quinn for a full game yet (he sat out the end of the first game.)
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Recruits react on Twitter to Texas’ 49-0 beat down of Oklahoma

The Longhorns put on quite a show today in the Cotton Bowl against archrival Oklahoma and it is safe to say that the has the recruiting world buzzing. Texas took down Oklahoma 49-0 in Dallas this afternoon, which was the first shut out in the Red River Rivalry since 2004 when the Sooners blanked Texas 12-0. This was the first time the Sooners had been shut out in the game since 1965 and it was also the worst shutout loss in Oklahoma history. On top of that, today’s performance by the Longhorns snapped Oklahoma’s streak of 167 straight games with a touchdown.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Red River Rivalry roundtable and score predictions

Texas got a big bounce victory over West Virginia ahead of the Red River Showdown. Did the Horns do enough for you to calm down any concerns you had following the Texas Tech loss?. Cameron Parker (@camerondparker) - Following the Tech loss, the biggest concerns for the defense were getting...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Quinn Ewers hits Ja’Tavion Sanders for a TD to make it 28-0 before halftime

The Texas offense has been firing on all cylinders today in Dallas and it has the Longhorns firmly in control of the Sooners. With time running down in the first half, the Longhorns put together another methodical drive and this time it was capped off by a beauty of a throw from Quinn Ewers to tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, who finished the 24 yard catch in run in the end zone for six.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Texas RB commit Cedric Baxter Jr. having a monster senior season

Four star Texas running back commit Cedric Baxter Jr. is off to an extremely fast start to his senior year and is validating his lofty recruiting ranking thus far. Baxter has led his Edgewater squad to a 6-0 record so far this season and has already eclipsed the 1000 yard mark on the year.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more

The Texas Longhorns have an opportunity to change several narratives on Saturday. The first year under Steve Sarkisian was less than successful and the slide of last season started when Texas blew a second-half lead to the Oklahoma Sooners. That turned into a six-game losing streak, including a loss to the Kansas Jayhawks, and missing a bowl game. A year later, Texas is sitting 3-2 on the year, 1-1 in conference play, and staring at an Oklahoma team that is ripe for the picking.
Austin, TX

