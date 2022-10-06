Thanks for your patience friends, it's been a busy week. So I'll keep this as short as I can. I've said all along that we won't really know who this Texas team is until we play OU. Sadly, both teams have been plagued with injuries that may discombobulate my whole theory. At this point, OU is too beat up and Texas is re-introducing Quinn, for the first time, for a second time, again, during the RRR. (Personally, I prefer the three R's of the Red River Rivalry to Shootout or Showdown. And that's exactly what it is. Texas and OU have a RIVALRY that might be one of the best in the country. But I digress.) Anyhow, OU has like six players out today, their Quarterback is questionable, and we haven't seen Quinn for a full game yet (he sat out the end of the first game.)

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO