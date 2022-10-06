Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: Oklahoma Edition
Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, gather round, and give me your ears. There’s been a murder at the Dallas State Fairgrounds, witnessed by over ninety-two thousand. The victim? The 2022 Oklahoma Sooners season. Yesterday marked the 118th meeting of the Red River Showdown, but beyond the matchup on...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma: Five observations and Sunday Chat
And the Texas Longhorns left zero doubt on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl in a 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. They left no doubt who the better team was and they absolutely left no doubt about which program is heading in the right direction coming out of the annual Red River Showdown.
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Ja’Tavion Sanders on record-setting pace
There’s no other way to say it, the Texas Longhorns put the boots to their archrival Oklahoma Sooners. The Longhorns took advantage of a reeling Oklahoma team, coming off two humiliating losses, and managed to one-up the Kansas State Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs with the 49-point drubbing. Texas jumped out to an early lead, never looked back, and had a luxury rarely afforded to teams in this rivalry game, resting their starters for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma live updates: Quinn Ewers will start for the Longhorns
In a rare development in the Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are favored against the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2009 as the Longhorns try to end a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. Meanwhile, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for only his second win away from Austin since arriving on the Forty Acres against an Oklahoma team reeling after two straight losses.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas jumps back into AP Top 25 after steamrolling Oklahoma
On the heels of their 49-0 Red River shutout over the Oklahoma Sooners (3-3, 0-3), the Texas Longhorns (4-2, 2-1) are ranked once more, jumping into the AP Top 25 at No. 22. Texas also jumped back into the USA Today Sports Coaching Poll, coming in at No. 24. This...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas is a 14-point favorite over Iowa State
The No. 22 Texas Longhorns are 14-point favorites over the Iowa State Cyclones for Saturday’s game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. on ABC, according to DraftKings*. The contest will mark the 20th meeting between the two programs and the 11th game played in Austin. The...
Burnt Orange Nation
Broadcast network set for No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State
Kickoff between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones is set for 11 a.m. Central on ABC at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday. The contest will mark the 20th meeting between the two programs and the 11th game played in...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma live updates: Keilan Robinson’s score gives Longhorns a 21-0 lead
In a rare development in the Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are favored against the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2009 as the Longhorns try to end a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. Meanwhile, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for only his second win away from Austin since arriving on the Forty Acres against an Oklahoma team reeling after two straight losses.
Burnt Orange Nation
Live Reaction: Texas dominates Oklahoma in record-setting fashion
The Texas Longhorns took on an Oklahoma Sooners team on the ropes and put together a winning game plan to steamroll their rival 49-0 in the Red River Showdown. It took Texas half of the first quarter to score their first touchdown, but once the scoring started it picked up momentum quickly and the Longhorns never looked back. The return of Quinn Ewers gave the offense the boost it needed, putting up 289 yards and four touchdowns in the massive win. Adding to the beatdown was Bijan Robinson chipping in with 130 yards and two scores en route to the outpouring of offense.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma live updates: Longhorns lead 42-0 after another Ja’Tavion Sanders TD catch
In a rare development in the Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are favored against the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2009 as the Longhorns try to end a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. Meanwhile, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for only his second win away from Austin since arriving on the Forty Acres against an Oklahoma team reeling after two straight losses.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Oklahoma final score: Longhorns beat the Sooners 49-0, the largest margin in school history
In a rare development in the Red River Showdown, the Texas Longhorns are favored against the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since 2009 as the Longhorns try to end a four-game losing streak in the rivalry. Meanwhile, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for only his second win away from Austin since arriving on the Forty Acres against an Oklahoma team reeling after two straight losses.
Burnt Orange Nation
Initial thoughts from Texas’ 49-0 Red River Showdown win over Oklahoma
Much like last year, the Texas Longhorns jumped all over the Oklahoma Sooner early, but this time around, they never let up. Here’s a few initial thoughts from Texas’ 49-0 Red River Showdown win over Oklahoma. Texas was truly all gas, no brakes today. Maybe for the first...
Burnt Orange Nation
Fearless Prediction - Red River Rivalry
Thanks for your patience friends, it's been a busy week. So I'll keep this as short as I can. I've said all along that we won't really know who this Texas team is until we play OU. Sadly, both teams have been plagued with injuries that may discombobulate my whole theory. At this point, OU is too beat up and Texas is re-introducing Quinn, for the first time, for a second time, again, during the RRR. (Personally, I prefer the three R's of the Red River Rivalry to Shootout or Showdown. And that's exactly what it is. Texas and OU have a RIVALRY that might be one of the best in the country. But I digress.) Anyhow, OU has like six players out today, their Quarterback is questionable, and we haven't seen Quinn for a full game yet (he sat out the end of the first game.)
Burnt Orange Nation
Recruits react on Twitter to Texas’ 49-0 beat down of Oklahoma
The Longhorns put on quite a show today in the Cotton Bowl against archrival Oklahoma and it is safe to say that the has the recruiting world buzzing. Texas took down Oklahoma 49-0 in Dallas this afternoon, which was the first shut out in the Red River Rivalry since 2004 when the Sooners blanked Texas 12-0. This was the first time the Sooners had been shut out in the game since 1965 and it was also the worst shutout loss in Oklahoma history. On top of that, today’s performance by the Longhorns snapped Oklahoma’s streak of 167 straight games with a touchdown.
Burnt Orange Nation
Red River Rivalry roundtable and score predictions
Texas got a big bounce victory over West Virginia ahead of the Red River Showdown. Did the Horns do enough for you to calm down any concerns you had following the Texas Tech loss?. Cameron Parker (@camerondparker) - Following the Tech loss, the biggest concerns for the defense were getting...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Quinn Ewers hits Ja’Tavion Sanders for a TD to make it 28-0 before halftime
The Texas offense has been firing on all cylinders today in Dallas and it has the Longhorns firmly in control of the Sooners. With time running down in the first half, the Longhorns put together another methodical drive and this time it was capped off by a beauty of a throw from Quinn Ewers to tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, who finished the 24 yard catch in run in the end zone for six.
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas RB commit Cedric Baxter Jr. having a monster senior season
Four star Texas running back commit Cedric Baxter Jr. is off to an extremely fast start to his senior year and is validating his lofty recruiting ranking thus far. Baxter has led his Edgewater squad to a 6-0 record so far this season and has already eclipsed the 1000 yard mark on the year.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
The Texas Longhorns have an opportunity to change several narratives on Saturday. The first year under Steve Sarkisian was less than successful and the slide of last season started when Texas blew a second-half lead to the Oklahoma Sooners. That turned into a six-game losing streak, including a loss to the Kansas Jayhawks, and missing a bowl game. A year later, Texas is sitting 3-2 on the year, 1-1 in conference play, and staring at an Oklahoma team that is ripe for the picking.
