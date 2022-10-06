Read full article on original website
4 Sharks’ Bold Predictions for 2022-23
A new direction and replenished farm system make the San Jose Sharks one of the more curious teams heading into the 2022-23 season. With so many question marks from top to bottom, just about any prediction would be a bold one for Team Teal. While there’s plenty of reason for optimism, there’s even more room for skepticism. Instead of dipping our toes in the water, we’re taking the plunge with these bold predictions for Sharks hockey this season.
3 Burning Questions After Canucks Trade Dickinson For Stillman
Late Friday night the Vancouver Canucks traded Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for 24-year-old defenceman Riley Stillman. On the heels of news that the team was looking to move Micheal Ferland’s contract, general manager Patrik Allvin went another route and dealt Dickinson and his $2.65 million deal instead. All in all, they gain $1.3 million in cap space and a young asset in Stillman who will probably play a significant role in the lineup right away with the injuries to Tyler Myers and Travis Dermott.
3 Blues Players Standing Out in Preseason
With only one preseason game remaining for the St. Louis Blues, several players have stood out in exhibition play. The Blues have brought a veteran-heavy lineup to the year with little room available on the roster. However, three players have stood out as some of the best players on the roster and caught the eye of fans, and the team coaching staff’s preseason play comes to a close.
NHL’s Top 5 Defenses
Defense wins championships. It’s a saying as old as hockey itself, but there is truth to this wisdom. A stout defense can both limit the opponent’s scoring chances while placing additional pressure on them in the offensive zone. When a defense is playing near perfection, it also helps ease some of the burdens on both the goaltender and forwards, which can turn the tide of a game or a playoff series.
NHL’s Top 5 Goaltending Duos
The role of an NHL goaltender is one of the most complicated in all of sports. While hockey is a team game, ultimately the success or failure of a franchise can be dictated by goaltending. A great goaltender can steal games that a team has no right winning, while a bad game or two can waste a stellar season from the forwards and defenders in front of them.
Sharks’ Global Series Performance Indicates Rough Season Ahead
The San Jose Sharks recently completed their games against the Nashville Predators in the NHL’s 2022 Global Series. However, the results were far from ideal, as they found themselves on the wrong side of a victory celebration in both games. If the first two games of the regular season were any indication, this could be a rough year for the Sharks.
Rick DiPietro: A Promising Career Cut Short
For years, Rick DiPietro has been considered one of the biggest draft busts of all time, and it’s hard to argue against it. Selected first overall in 2000 by the New York Islanders, he was immediately hailed as the team’s goalie of the future and around whom they would build their franchise. Yet 13 seasons after he was drafted, the team bought him out of a deal that they will be paying until 2028-29. It’s a black mark on the organization, there’s no question about that, but very little of what happened is DiPietro’s fault.
3 Capitals Who Can Contend for NHL Awards in 2022-23
The regular season is just around the corner and the Washington Capitals inch toward it with aspirations of rebounding from an early playoff exit. This offseason was relatively quiet in D.C., with general manager Brian MacLellan retaining the bulk of his roster from 2021-22. However, Washington reconvenes with a new-look...
Canucks Broadcast Crew Have Poor Take on McDavid’s Eliteness
In the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks’ first preseason matchup of the 2022-23 season, the Canucks’ broadcast crew made comments about the Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid. They stated, “McDavid has to win a Stanley Cup in order to prove he’s the best in the league.” This comment is not only wrong but just a bad opinion with nothing to back it up. They may be trying to add fuel to a rivalry and bring attention to a franchise that hasn’t won a Stanley Cup in its 51 years of existence. But regardless of what the intention was, it will be proven wrong here.
Flames’ Sutter Impressed by Prospects, Future Looks Bright
After the big batch of cuts at the Calgary Flames’ training camp a few days ago, Darryl Sutter was really impressed with what he saw from the players who were sent down. He spoke on it saying, “There’s guys in every group that were really good. Quite honest, there’s guys in that group (of cuts) that outperformed guys that are still here, but because of age or the ways their contracts are… you know what, it’s a good group and you can tell they’re the right kind of guys.”
8 Awards the NHL Should Introduce & Their Winners
Hockey fans love to argue. They will argue about any team or player and especially about their favourites. The NHL awards are a prime opportunity for argument and discussion, as writers, general managers, and the players themselves are given the chance to vote for who they think are the best players in the league at various skills or positions, and us as fans love to convince ourselves that we are smarter than all of them.
3 Bruins Takeaways From Preseason Loss to Devils
Entering their final preseason game against the New Jersey Devils Saturday night at the TD Garden, there were still questions facing the Boston Bruins ahead of Wednesday night’s season-opener against the Washington Capitals on the road. Both teams had nearly their opening lineups intact and it was not a performance that first-year coach Jim Montgomery was hoping for where not a lot of questions were answered.
Islanders 2022-23 Opening Week: What to Watch For
The New York Islanders start the 2022-23 season on Oct. 13 against the Florida Panthers. The opening night game at UBS Arena will test the team, but along with the first game, there are a lot of questions about how they will look in the opening week of the season. This is an Islanders team that is not only looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs last year but is also looking to compete for the Stanley Cup, as they did in the 2020 and 2021 Playoffs, reaching the Stanley Cup Semifinal.
Canucks Impressed By Hughes’ Versatility & Work Ethic [Video]
It’s no secret that the Vancouver Canucks’ blue line lacks strength on the right side. So, after an offseason where general manager Patrik Allvin and president Jim Rutherford tried (and failed) to add anything of significance to that department, top defenceman Quinn Hughes offered a solution. He would be willing to move from his natural left side to his off-side on the right. He started in training camp paired with Oliver Ekman-Larsson on that aforementioned right side and stayed there for scrimmages and his first preseason game against the Seattle Kraken. By all accounts, he looked pretty good and now has the confidence of Bruce Boudreau to play there during the regular season if needed.
3 Fun Facts About Winnipeg Jets’ Cole Perfetti
As the regular season quickly approaches for the Winnipeg Jets, Cole Perfetti is consistently proving he deserves a spot on the roster. The 20-year-old from Whitby, ON continues to impress Jets fans in the preseason. Here are three fun facts you should know about the likely future Jet. 1. Perfetti’s...
Looking Back: The Logic of the Maple Leafs 2022-23 Roster
For good or for ill, the Toronto Maple Leafs are where they are because the organization employed a particular logic as it shaped its current roster. In this post, I’ll look back to suggest how the Maple Leafs’ roster has been built and shaped over the past few seasons.
Devils Prospects Preview: Casey, Hughes, Salminen & More
The New Jersey Devils only have a few prospects playing in the NCAA and major junior leagues, but the ones they do have are expected to play a large role for their team and could develop into impact players at the NHL level. These players just kicked off their season. Here’s a look at their starts so far.
Blues’ Must Watch Games in October 2022
The St. Louis Blues will begin their season with a relatively favorable schedule in the month of October. They’ll play multiple divisional opponents and a couple of teams expected to compete for the best odds in the 2023 Draft lottery. Either way, this schedule is not all that difficult and should allow for the Blues to get off to a good start.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Simmonds, Holl, Anderson & Engvall
This is a difficult time for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The organization has brought veterans and prospects together, each hoping to find a place on this season’s roster. There are only 20-23 spots available. In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some of the recent...
Bruins Make Wrong Decision Sending McLaughlin to AHL
When the Boston Bruins made their first round of cuts from the 2022-23 training camp, there were no surprises with the names that were sent either to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) or in the case of Matthew Poitras, back to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the upcoming season. Thursday, the Bruins announced their next round of cuts ahead of the season opener in six days and this time there was a supposing name that was sent down to the AHL.
