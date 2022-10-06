Read full article on original website
WLOX
Jaheim McMillan is now on a ventilator after an officer involved shooting in Gulfport yesterday
Leslie Rojas speaks with cruiser, Ricky Matthews about his 51' Chevy school bus. Hugh Keeton is live at 'Pass In The Night' where the party is only beginning. Mississippi DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about the Mississippi school threats. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Authorities across Mississippi on Friday received...
WDAM-TV
1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of a vehicle that crossed lanes and struck a another vehicle before crashing into a light pole and then an oak tree was declared dead at the scene of the early-morning Saturday accident. Biloxi police said they responded to a call of a two-vehicle...
WLOX
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan, who was sent to the hospital after being shot by a Gulfport police officer, has been taken off of life support. McMillan was shot following an incident which took place on Thursday. According to a press release put out by Gulfport PD, the department received reports of a car with multiple people, all under the age of 18, waving guns at drivers. The car was stopped by an officer at a Family Dollar at the corner of 8th Avenue and Pass Road, and all occupants but two fled the vehicle.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi, Hancock County respond to campuses after active shooter calls
Law enforcement agencies are investigating active shooter calls that were made in Hancock and Harrison counties. Students are on fall break in both districts and were not on campus. Teachers were on campus in Biloxi but not at Hancock High. Biloxi Police spokesman Tom Goldsworthy said a call came in...
WLOX
Saucier murder suspect rams police cars, apprehended by K-9 unit
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a murder in Saucier on Thursday, and the victim has been identified. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says the victim was 85-year-old Hugh Polk from Saucier. He died of multiple gunshot wounds....
Officer-involved shooting at Gulfport Family Dollar
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulfport police reported an officer-involved shooting at the Family Dollar on Pass Road. The Sun Herald reported at lead one person was shot by a Gulfport police officer outside the store around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. According to Police Chief Adam Cooper, the department received a call that several […]
WLOX
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members and loved ones of Jaheim McMillan are praying the Gulfport High School freshman bounces back. He’s now on a ventilator in critical condition at a children’s hospital in Mobile, Alabama. “I’m not going to pull the plug on him,” said McMillan’s mother,...
Discovery of a dismembered foot in Mississippi leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case
More than five years after a dismembered, decomposing body was found on the North Shore, a chilling discovery of a human foot in Mississippi has led detectives to identify the victim.
Police searching for Mississippi teen last seen two weeks ago. Have you seen him?
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Mississippi teen who was last seen two weeks ago. Gulfport Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Ia’Daryius Elijah Watson, who was last seen on September 23. Watson stands about 5′4″ tall and weighs 130...
WLOX
Officer involved shooting in Gulfport leads to one injured, multiple suspects in custody
A front brings a blast of cold air to the northern part of our nation. Down here on the MS Coast, the same front will allow for a crisp and slightly cooler weekend. After this morning's patchy fog clears away, it looks like a nice and warm day ahead. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in the community feeling angry. This is the story of Lam Luong.
WDAM-TV
Petal High latest target of hoax active shooter call
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal High School is the latest target of a false active shooter hoax call. According to a statement provided by the Petal School District, the Petal Police Department received a phone call regarding an active shooter at Petal High School at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 7. The caller reportedly pretended to be a teacher from the school.
Mississippi Press
Gautier police investigating shooting as potential homicide
GAUTIER, Mississippi -- Gautier police are investigating a shooting which left a 30-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. According to a release, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male at a residence on Whitewood Drive shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The reporting party advised they had found the victim, later identified as Quintavious Quintalle Griffin, injured by “unknown means” prior to contacting the police department.
WLOX
One dead following two-vehicle accident on Hwy 90
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after an accident took place on Highway 90 near St. Charles Avenue Saturday. According to officials, a vehicle traveling east just before 6 a.m. on Highway 90 appeared to have struck the curb on the south side of the road, causing it to veer northeast. The vehicle crossed the median and entered the westbound traffic lane, colliding with another vehicle. Momentum carried both of the vehicles into a light pole, ultimately coming to a stop after hitting a large Oak tree at St. George Avenue and Highway 90.
Deputies looking for vintage Corvette stolen from George Co.
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a vintage car was stolen off Highway 98 in the Bushy Creek community. The car was stolen “sometime between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7,” according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies provided a photo of a similar […]
Sea Coast Echo
'Active shooter' reported at Hancock High
Hancock sheriff’s deputies on Friday morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Hancock High School. “Earlier today, there was a call received by the Hancock Sheriff’s Office of an active shooter at Hancock High School,” Joan Seals, Hancock School District public relations administrator said in a statement Friday morning. “The sheriff’s office reacted swiftly in arriving to the school and working to clear the school, room by room. No one was found on campus.
Woman accused of stealing over $1K from Victoria’s Secret
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing merchandise from Victoria’s Secret. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Brianna Brown, 28, stole over $1,400 in goods from the store in August. She is wanted on a felony shoplifting charge. Anyone with information about Brown’s location can call the […]
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Hub City father asks, ‘Why are Fentanyl testing strips illegal?”
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM reported yesterday on a Hattiesburg business owner and father willing to break the law to give out Fentanyl testing strips. But why is this illegal?. Overdose awareness advocate James Moore knows that it’s illegal to possess Fentanyl testing strips. Still, he’s giving them out...
WLOX
Gulfport murder suspect found dead a month before trial
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man set to stand trial for the stabbing death of his father in 2021 is dead. John Anderson was out of jail on bond waiting for his November trial to start. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said a toxicology test will be conducted to determine how Anderson died.
