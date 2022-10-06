What Zach Wilson must show in New York Jets Week 5 game vs. Dolphins

New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson will be challenged in a major way in Sunday’s divisional clash with the first-place Miami Dolphins, and there are certain things that he will need to accomplish to give Gang Green a real chance at an upset win at home.

After missing the first three weeks of the season due to a tear in his meniscus, this past Sunday saw the Jets’ top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft finally got back on the field. While the 23-year-old Wilson did throw two interceptions on the day and only had a quarterback rating of 59.0, he still did enough to help lead the team to 14 points in the fourth quarter and a come-from-behind win against the Pittsburgh Steelers .

As positive as the feeling is after earning their second win of the season, getting a victory over the Steelers and beating a confident team like the Dolphins is a totally different ball game — pun intended. Without a doubt, the fact that Tua Tagovailoa will be out should play a major role in the team’s chances. However, the Dolphins’ defense ranks among the bottom five of the league and might allow Wilson and the team a chance to really shine. Making it the most important matchup of the day.

Let’s take a look at what the Jets QB has to show this weekend to get the team a W and continue to give the organization and fans hope that he can become the franchise signal-caller they need.

3 keys for Zach Wilson and New York Jets offense in Week 5

Continue to maintain the standard

While no Jets fans are clamoring for the return of the well-aged Joe Flacco , the Baltimore Ravens great did a very solid job filling in for Wilson over the first few weeks of the season. Sure, being 2-1 as opposed to 1-2 after his three-game stint would be preferable, but the Jets are currently among the 10 best teams in the NFL in yards per game average. That is in large part to Flacco and the receivers since the running game has been bottom of the barrel in 2022.

Wilson needs to maintain the offensive standard the 37-year-old set. And it is actually higher than you might expect after he threw for over 300 yards twice, and had a four-touchdown showing in their stunning Week 2 win. If the offense slips this week and in future games, it will not be a good look for Wilson and only add more doubt that he may not be the long-term answer at QB.

Get Garrett Wilson involved

One player who seemed to be trending upward in a major way was rookie first-round pick, Garrett Wilson . With Flacco tossing it around, the Ohio State product improved on his numbers each week to start the season. Peaking with a 102-yard and two-touchdown performance in Week 3. Then Wilson the QB returned to the lineup and Wilson the receiver had one of the weakest performances of his young career.

If the Jets are going to rise back to prominence in the AFC East, Wilson will have to be a part of that. In his first few games, he showed his immense potential. However, the QB and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur need to get their talented wideout the ball and make him a bigger part of the scheme this week.

Make high-percentage throws

Zach Wilson needing to make more high-percentage throws and be efficient is not ground-breaking stuff, but it really is a major part of being a successful quarterback at the highest level. It may not deliver the sexiest action on the field, but it wins games. In the BYU alum’s appearances in 2021 where he was efficient, it’s no surprise that the Jets were victorious on those days.

Wilson must show he has developed as a QB and make the right throws and not force the action with overconfidence in his powerful arm. As the old saying goes, he must “worker smarter, not harder.”

