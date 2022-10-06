Taqueria Ramirez pretty much only does one thing, and that's make exceptional tacos you'll want second and third helpings of while shouting about how everyone else needs to eat them too. Their tacos range from velvety, shredded suadero to longaniza with bright orange porky juices. The suadero stews for long enough, around three hours, so the lower belly cut of beef can break down. But our favorite taco remains the tripa, which is blowtorched to order and has such little chewy toughness it might be unidentifiable as a cow’s small intestine save for the iron-forward taste. Dress them up with a slather of red or green salsa (green is slightly milder than red), finely chopped raw red onions, cilantro, and a hearty squeeze from a lime wedge.

QUEENS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO