Read full article on original website
Related
Best Damn Cookies At EEEEEATSCON
- OG Jr. - $2 *70% Guanaja dark chocolate with coconut sugar and browned butter. *Shards of French white chocolate, salty Korean nori, and pecans. *Housemade heritage corn flour, brunoise mango, canela, and chile de arbol. - Junoon Jr. - $2 *Rose, fennel, saffron, and a passionfruit glaze. - Flavors...
Teranga At EEEEEATSCON
Teranga in East Harlem makes West African-inspired grain bowls that are nothing like the boring ones you eat at your desk once a week. Their jollof rice is fiery and herbaceous, and it'll be the true star of your meal. If we used even a quarter of the time we dedicate to thinking about Teranga's jollof, we'd be able to write a children's book or maybe even develop a better personality.
Taqueria Ramirez At EEEEEATSCON
Taqueria Ramirez pretty much only does one thing, and that's make exceptional tacos you'll want second and third helpings of while shouting about how everyone else needs to eat them too. Their tacos range from velvety, shredded suadero to longaniza with bright orange porky juices. The suadero stews for long enough, around three hours, so the lower belly cut of beef can break down. But our favorite taco remains the tripa, which is blowtorched to order and has such little chewy toughness it might be unidentifiable as a cow’s small intestine save for the iron-forward taste. Dress them up with a slather of red or green salsa (green is slightly milder than red), finely chopped raw red onions, cilantro, and a hearty squeeze from a lime wedge.
Pecking House At EEEEEATSCON
Pecking House serves some of the very best (and hardest to get) fried chicken in the city. They started as a delivery operation with an incredibly long waitlist in Fresh Meadows and eventually became a pop-up in Clinton Hill. Now, there's finally a brick and mortar location in Park Slope. We hear the lines are already long. Luckily, you can get their hot chicken at EEEEEATSCON.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MáLà Project At EEEEEATSCON
This casual Sichuan restaurant in the East Village lets you customize a dry pot bowl with your choice of vegetables, meats, noodles, and spice level, and that's half the fun of eating at MáLà Project. Skip the lines at MáLà Project by ordering your food on DashPass on Caviar.
Nonna Dora's At EEEEEATSCON
This Italian spot from Kips Bay serves some of the best handmade pasta in Manhattan, made by Dora (the nonna that gives the restaurant its name) who comes in to make pasta in the morning, and leaves before the restaurant opens for the night. Everything looks amazing, and everyone is always claiming that their particular bowl of pillowy carbohydrates is to die for. Chewy, al dente pasta is usually the standard for a satisfying bowl of carbs, but here you get handmade pasta that feels like velvet. It's pure luxury.
7th Street Burger At EEEEEATSCON
Despite having only a few ingredients, the cheeseburger at 7th Street Burger keeps digging its way into our brains Inception-style. Roughly-chopped onions are pressed into a beef patty as it’s smashed with a spatula, resulting in something that’ll remind you of a White Castle slider. The whole thing, with its gooey yellow American cheese, is an unapologetic salute to salt and fat. Even the grilled Martin’s potato roll comes super greasy. Tweaks to the burger (e.g., no pickles) are allowed, but we wouldn’t change a single thing about it. Skip the lines at 7th Street Burger by ordering your food on DashPass on Caviar.
Apollo Bagels At EEEEEATSCON
One of the owners of Williamsburg pizzeria Leo has taken his sourdough skills from pizza to bagels with his roving bagel pop-up Apollo. With its fennel seeds and flaky salt, Apollo’s everything bagel is one of the best in the city. It’s got a light, chewy interior that feels so weightless it’s a wonder that it can hold smoked salmon and all the fixings without getting floppy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sushi On Me At EEEEEATSCON
If there were a Venn diagram with sushi omakase restaurants on one side and debaucherous party hubs on the other, Sushi On Me would exist in the tiny middle zone. We can't think of any other restaurant experience we've had that combines sparklers in eel-toro handrolls, torched white tuna topped with chili garlic crisp, and the level of drunken fun at Sushi On Me. Thanks to OpenTable, we're recreating the Sushi On Me experience at EEEEEATSCON.
Jing Fong At EEEEEATSCON
Jing Fong is an NYC institution that we almost lost, but they're back in Chinatown, complete with dim sum carts stacked with steaming and fresh dumplings, fried turnip cakes, and egg tarts. And on October 8th and 9th, you can enjoy their dim sum at EEEEEATSCON. Chase Sapphire cardmembers have...
Yellow Rose At EEEEEATSCON
Home to pressed-to-order tortillas, bean and cheese tacos we need to eat on a weekly basis, and generally incredible Tex-Mex, there's simply no place quite like Yellow Rose in New York City. And if you see Yellow Rose’s Texas sheet cake available, you have an emotional duty to comply. It’s one of the regional marvels largely missing from New York City. The chocolate pecan variety will make you feel like you’re eating an entire birthday party.
Lord's
Lord’s is a modern British pub from the team behind Dame, so it should come as no surprise that you’ll find a menu filled with excellent takes on classic fare like scotch eggs, pig’s head terrine, and a rotating daily meat pie. The space feels like a cross between a Hogwarts professor’s office and a trendy bar, making it the perfect choice for cold-weather date nights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mariscos El Submarino At EEEEEATSCON
Mariscos El Submarino in Jackson Heights serves fresh seafood we can only describe as electric, with a particular focus on towering tostadas, acid-bathed octopus and shrimp, and dynamic aguachile. At EEEEEATSCON, you can order their aguachile in the rojo or verde variety - the different options correspond to the respective peppers incorporated in each one. You will probably want to pick up the dish and slurp up the liquid, but your throat might disagree with that choice because of the shocking slurry of peppers. Sorry to your throat.
Daily Provisions At EEEEEATSCON
Daily Provisions has become an NYC staple with excellent sandwiches, a BEC that will get you out of your usual bodega routine, and crullers that will change you. - BEC (Berkshire bacon, fried egg, and American cheese) - $9.50. Find Daily Provisions at EEEEEATSCON on October 8th and 9th at...
Wiggle Room At EEEEEATSCON
You'll find squiggly pink neon lights, black and white striped tables, and a disco ball at Wiggle Room, a new bar from the Mister Paradise team. House cocktails, like the slam dunk disco with mezcal, white miso, and apricot, are all served on tap. Wiggle Room's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Espresso...
Shake Shack x Hoppers At EEEEEATSCON
Hoppers, a Sri Lankan restaurant in London, has teamed up with Shake Shack for an exclusive EEEEEATSCON collab. Expect a unique collaboration burger with spice, curry, and punchy flavors. Shake Shack x Hoppers' EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - The Lankan Shack-Cheeseburger (Exclusive to EEEEEATSCON) - $14.50. *Topped with curry-braised short rib, cilantro...
The Good King Tavern
The Good King Tavern is like a super-relatable movie quote. You know, one you can pull out at a party that never fails to get a laugh - like when your friend’s ex shows up to a party and you whisper to the people around you “He doesn’t even go here!” Similarly, you can pull The Good King Tavern out of your back pocket in pretty much any situation, and it’ll never fail to please whatever group you’re with.
The Americano
You might see the cast of some currently filming Netflix series parade into the discreet back corners of the Americano, the Intercontinental Buckhead’s Italian steakhouse concept by celebrity chef Scott Conant. Celebrities and star chef aside, Americano is a venue that can be enjoyed by anyone in search of a lowkey setting to enjoy a quiet, quality meal.
Sally's Apizza At EEEEEATSCON
No, that's not a typo. New Haven pizza is in fact "apizza" and Sally's makes one of the definitive versions of this charred, brick oven-cooked style. Their tomato sauce and mozzarella pie is legendary. Sally's Apizza EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce (Vegetarian) - $5 *Made with Sally’s tomato...
Kaieteur Kitchen
Walking up to Kaieteur Kitchen in Elephant and Castle, you should have one concern and one concern only: to make sure you eat as many different things as possible. The homely Guyanese restaurant runs a takeaway counter on one side and has a small, canteen-ish dining room on the other with 15 or so plastic seats. Needless to say, you will have competition in the evening. Owner and head chef Faye Gomes’ cooking and heartwarming hospitality will have you coming back again and again. This feels less like a restaurant and more like the neighbour’s kitchen you never want to leave. Staple dishes like oxtail and curry chicken are delicious enough, but it’s the specials you want to look out for. Pepper pot is a slow-cooked meaty puddle of brown deliciousness, with meat so tender it gives up before your plate is put down, and a sauce so rich with cloves, cassava, and cinnamon, that leaving even a drop is a crime. Roti is a must. You can bring booze if you want, but Kaieteur Kitchen isn't a late one (it’s open until 8pm), it's more of a family one. At least, everyone who walks through the doors is treated that way.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0