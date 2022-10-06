Read full article on original website
Teranga At EEEEEATSCON
Teranga in East Harlem makes West African-inspired grain bowls that are nothing like the boring ones you eat at your desk once a week. Their jollof rice is fiery and herbaceous, and it'll be the true star of your meal. If we used even a quarter of the time we dedicate to thinking about Teranga's jollof, we'd be able to write a children's book or maybe even develop a better personality.
Bark Barbecue At EEEEEATSCON
Bark Barbecue serves smoked meats like Central Texas-style brisket. Quality smoked brisket is really hard to find in NYC (or attempt to make yourself), and it's a big reason why we're so hot on Bark Barbecue. And you shouldn't sleep on the sides either. The plantains or sweet Dominican cornbread are a great break from the savory meat, and the arroz con leche is one thick, viscous, and cinnamon-y side you shouldn't leave without. Even if you're not a barbecue freak, you will be after eating here.
Outside Online
Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce and Cucumber Salad
All the creamy, savory, nutty flavors you love in this takeout favorite in an easy at-home version. The marinated and skewered chicken is exceptionally tender with hints of coconut, ginger, and garlic. The homemade peanut sauce is both sweet and savory with a zesty lime finish. It’s also great served over salad, with raw veggies or salad rolls—so you might want to double the recipe. The cucumber salad is a tasty side dish that allows you to control the heat level. If you’re not going to eat the cucumber salad immediately, keep the dressings and salad separate until ready to serve.
Via Porta x L’Artusi At EEEEEATSCON
One of our favorite West Village Italian spots, L'Artusi is still as reliable as ever. They also opened Via Porta, a takeaway shop, at the end of 2021. At EEEEEATSCON, you can try some of their incredible Italian dishes. Via Porta x L'Artusi EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Chicken Saltimbocca Slider (contains...
Allrecipes.com
Got No Beef Stew
I like to joke about not knowing current food prices, since I have a corporate expense account, but as inflation continues to rage, people aren't finding that type of humor as funny as they used to. Maybe they never did, but the point is even a kept man such as myself realizes that the price of meat at the market these days is very high, and that was the inspiration for this beefless beef stew.
Takeout-Inspired Chinese Chicken Recipe
Sometimes, you can get the taste of Chinese takeout without even leaving your home. When it comes to foods you order for takeout, Chinese is the go-to for many people and most people have the same local spot that they order from over and over again. This recipe for Chinese chicken is takeout-inspired. All you need is some chicken and a few additional ingredients for the delicious and flavorful sauce that compliments the chicken so well and voila, you have a takeout meal at home. Just serve over a bed of rice or noodles and you're in business!
7th Street Burger At EEEEEATSCON
Despite having only a few ingredients, the cheeseburger at 7th Street Burger keeps digging its way into our brains Inception-style. Roughly-chopped onions are pressed into a beef patty as it’s smashed with a spatula, resulting in something that’ll remind you of a White Castle slider. The whole thing, with its gooey yellow American cheese, is an unapologetic salute to salt and fat. Even the grilled Martin’s potato roll comes super greasy. Tweaks to the burger (e.g., no pickles) are allowed, but we wouldn’t change a single thing about it. Skip the lines at 7th Street Burger by ordering your food on DashPass on Caviar.
Leo's Taco Truck
You’re not officially an Angeleno until you’ve stumbled out of a bar and kept right on stumbling to one of Leo’s Tacos trucks. Their largest operation is at the WSS at Western and Sunset, where they have a full two-truck set-up and more picnic tables than most actual restaurants. They’re here from 10am-2am during the week (3am on weekends) so pretty much any time you want some spit-roasted al pastor, you’ve got access to it. And that’s what most people here are eating: Crispy, sweet al pastor on a corn tortilla, topped with pineapple and whatever you choose from a huge selection of salsas. The mulitas are also great, and if we really want to make sure we’re hangover-free tomorrow, we get a carne asada burrito, loaded with rice, beans, cheese, and meat. Make sure you bring cash, otherwise, you’ll end up having to Venmo the stranger who lent you $10 last night.
Win — Taste Of Bali
Whenever your friends hit you with the “I’m so hungry, I wanna order half the menu” cliche, then take them here and make them prove it. The Balinese gastropub offers several small and shareable plates under $14, which can make it very tempting to request one of everything.
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
Soul Vegetarian
This may be an exaggeration, but we don’t think a thing has changed about this 100-percent vegan spot in the West End since the ‘80s. The not-so-great news is that the dining room could use a facelift; the good part, however, is that the daily selection of alternative proteins (seitan, vital wheat gluten) and healthy sides (renowned vegan mac and cheese) is as fresh as ever. Soul Veg’s smoothie bar is still open next door, too, which is great, considering your craving for the Strawberry Redemption (strawberries, papaya juice, mango, orange juice, and sweetener) is stronger now than it ever was.
K&K Soul Food
The line of city workers and MARTA bus drivers snaking inside this Westside favorite can be intimidating, but we assure you the wait is worth it. For breakfast, the cafeteria-style lineup of down-home essentials includes beef links, thick-cut bacon and pancakes—all done with equal parts lard and love. As for the meat and two you get at lunch, you’ll choose from meaty turkey wings, spot-on collards, and fried chicken that *whispers* might be better than your granny’s.
Gigi’s Italian Kitchen & Restaurant
Started as a pop-up, Gigi’s now has permanent digs in Candler Park. With red gingham tablecloths, colored Christmas lights, wax-covered candelabras, and randomly incorporated plastic green vines, Gigi’s feels like a Quentin Tarantino diner scene at a Disney theme park Italian restaurant. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but from the moment you sit down, there’s a slow buildup of excitement—a six sense feeling from the smells and sounds of the open kitchen that some eventful sh*t is about to go down. And yes, and no. The flavors might not hit you over the head like a Tarantino fight scene, but you will really, really appreciate the stripped-down moments, like the tasty simplicity of the poached snapper and their fried, chewy polenta strips topped with cream and caviar. The space can fit a cozy 25 to 30 diners at a time, so get here as soon as they open to secure a table since they don’t take reservations.
Heirloom Market BBQ
Have you ever had sticky ribs cooked by a famous K-Pop star? Well, you’re missing out. Since 2010, we’ve had a fan-like obsession with tiny Heirloom Market BBQ near Cumberland, which is helmed by former Korean pop star-turned-chef, Jiyeon Lee and her Texas-raised husband Cody Taylor. Widely considered among the best barbecues spots in the entire state, Heirloom Market BBQ gives you the best-of-both-worlds in menu items like their smoked ribs with a gochujang rub and tender beef brisket. We also like the mix of sides from the spicy, lightly fried and cubed tofu to the mac and cheese made with shell noodles.
Allora
The Twelve Hotel in Atlanta Station keeps a usual cast of, well, cast and crew members from whatever’s currently filming in the city. So a seat at Allora's big central bar, located near Twelve's lobby, will keep you close to the action, which includes people-watching and the pizza chef sliding pies in and out the giant gas-burning pizza oven. The comfortable plaid booths in the back corners provide a more intimate space, where you and your date can finish your weirdly passionate discussion of Beyoncé’s discography. Try the Allora's Meatball pie with their housemade meatballs and the Vegetable, our favorite because of their sturdy, crispy crust, which can handle the weight of a huge pile of broccoli shreds, onions, peppers, freshly sliced mushrooms, and lots and lots of mozzarella cheese.
Grass VBQ Joint
How’s this for an origin story: the VBQ owner probably walked up to the neighborhood barbeque, assumed his best Snoop Dogg voice and asked, “The Southeast ain’t got no love for the vegans?”And that’s when he started his entirely plant-based barbeque, Grass VBQ Joint, which operates as a takeout-only vendor in the West End’s Oak Streets Eats ghost kitchens. Okay, we’re lying about the origin story, but we’re sincere about the food. His smoked jackfruit does a pretty good job assuming the look and texture of pulled pork, and it’s a tasty, enjoyable compromise, even for meat eaters. There’s also an oyster mushroom po'boy, pit-smoked faux beef brisket, and collard greens, which all taste like a mic-drop moment that screams, “well let it be known then.”
Watershed Pub & Kitchen
Watershed is, without fail, our favorite place to eat when we don’t really know what we want to eat. This Northgate pub’s menu is as vast as the Yakima Valley, with everything from loaded polenta and excellent New York-style pizza, to sandwiches pressed on phenomenal homemade beer bread (oh, hello, best grilled cheese in town). They even have massive caesar salads piled with roasted chicken and bacon. The beer-dominated drink menu is just as expansive, especially if you’re looking for a mocktail. With a fun vibe that works flawlessly for Tuesday trivia night, watching some kind of sport on TV, or even a low-key dinner with family, Watershed Pub’s the ultimate back-pocket spot that should really be kept safe in your front pocket instead.
12tomatoes.com
Smothered Baked Burritos
Burritos, but make them creamy and comforting. Burritos are one of the greatest foods in the world. Enchiladas are one of the greatest foods in the world. So you know what makes perfect sense? Merging the two concepts into one beautiful Smothered Baked Burrito. They’re saucy and super special, thanks to a simple but creamy sauce that, well, smothers them. And while smothering isn’t always the most pleasant thing, this is an instance where you’re definitely going to welcome it.
