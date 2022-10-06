Toni Boucher has been an advocate, a friend, and a mentor, and I’m excited to support her in the race for the CT State Senate. While maintaining a career and raising 3 kids, Toni first entered politics due to her conviction in education. Toni’s first public role was on Wilton’s Board of Education, where she eventually became Chairman. Toni was even appointed by a governor to serve on the State Board of Education.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO