hamlethub.com
Nine Connecticut Teens Featured in Pantochino's Halloween Musical
Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc, a professional theatre for family audiences in Milford, will open its season Friday at the MAC, Milford Arts Council, with the new musical "School Spirits." The family-friendly show features nine teenage actors from Connecticut. “Schools Spirits," by Bert Bernardi and Justin Rugg, is set at the...
hamlethub.com
Walk/Run for Abilis Announces Event Ambassador is Darien Resident Sophia Moubayed
Walk/Run for Abilis is an annual fall tradition, with this year’s walk on Sunday, October 16th, being the nonprofit organization’s 17th annual Walk/Run. Part of that tradition is naming a Walk/Run ambassador! This year’s Walk/Run for Abilis Ambassador is Sophia Moubayed, a 24 year-old resident of Darien, Connecticut, and Abilis program participant.
hamlethub.com
Feel-good Sunday in Ridgefield: friends gather at The Playhouse to celebrate Alex Fischetti
On this beautiful fall afternoon, community members gathered at The Ridgefield Playhouse to celebrate Alex Fischetti for his decade of dedicated work as an usher at The Ridgefield Playhouse. In attendance was Connecticut State Senator Julie Kushner who surprised Alex with a Proclamation for not only his ten-year anniversary as...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield County Bank pledges to match Ruden Report team donations for Walk to End Alzheimer’
Fairfield County Bank will be matching up to $100 of each donation made on behalf of the Ruden Report Team for the Fairfield County Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, for a total of $5,000. The Fairfield County Walk to End Alzheimer’s® will be held on Saturday, October 9 at...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter: Westport Mental Health
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Westport Mental...
hamlethub.com
7th Annual Live Life To The Max Book Drive in Front of Books on the Common on October 15
The 7th Annual Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation Live Life to the Max Book Drive will take place during Fall in Love with Ridgefield weekend on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00AM - 3:00PM in front of Books on the Common. Consider donating a new children's book at Books on the Common...
hamlethub.com
Town of Southbury Announces Director of Senior Services Position
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Director of Senior Services. The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Director of Senior Services to manage the Southbury Senior Center. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $75,000-$85,000/year. This position is responsible for management of staff, volunteers and department operations ensuring the Town meets the needs of the senior population.
hamlethub.com
Bethel High School Theater Booster Hold Dinner's Ready Fundraiser!
Bethel High School Theater Booster's fundraiser "Dinner's Ready" is back!. Enjoy the night off from cooking and let Loree's Fine Foods prepare a delicious meal for your family!. Preorder HERE and dinner will be ready for pick up at Bethel High School during parent-teacher conference week October 26-27, from 4:30-6:30...
hamlethub.com
Support Chappaqua Merchants, Donate Candy for Trick-or-Treating!
Our merchants are always so incredibly generous when it comes to donating merchandise for fundraisers, sponsoring sport teams and so much more. Trick or treating in downtown is a wonderful community tradition but the cost of the candy for the merchants can average around $500!. So many people have asked...
hamlethub.com
Winter Skating and Hockey Programs Begin November 4 at Winter Garden
Winter Garden Ice Arena – Winter Programs Start November 4. Skating program for children ages 3-6; Saturday classes offered at 10:40am and the fee is $279. Skating program for ages 5-adult on Saturdays at 9:20am; the fee is $299. NY Rangers Hockey Learn to Play - begins 11/12. Saturday...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Public Schools mourn passing of high school student Nia Simpson
Ridgefield Public School superintendent Dr. Susie Da Silva shared some sad news, informing the school community that Ridgefield High School junior Nia Simpson had passed away. Da Silva said, "RPS lost an RHS junior to a brief, devastating illness. Nia Simpson was a beloved part of our community— friend, three-season athlete, and student government member.
hamlethub.com
Milford Police Host Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29
On Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Milford Police Department and the Milford Prevention Council in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be collecting unused/unwanted prescription drugs from the public as part of a nationwide initiative to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
hamlethub.com
Wilton Letter: Toni Boucher for the State Senate in the 26th District
Toni Boucher has been an advocate, a friend, and a mentor, and I’m excited to support her in the race for the CT State Senate. While maintaining a career and raising 3 kids, Toni first entered politics due to her conviction in education. Toni’s first public role was on Wilton’s Board of Education, where she eventually became Chairman. Toni was even appointed by a governor to serve on the State Board of Education.
