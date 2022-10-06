ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

hamlethub.com

Nine Connecticut Teens Featured in Pantochino's Halloween Musical

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc, a professional theatre for family audiences in Milford, will open its season Friday at the MAC, Milford Arts Council, with the new musical "School Spirits." The family-friendly show features nine teenage actors from Connecticut. “Schools Spirits," by Bert Bernardi and Justin Rugg, is set at the...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Walk/Run for Abilis Announces Event Ambassador is Darien Resident Sophia Moubayed

Walk/Run for Abilis is an annual fall tradition, with this year’s walk on Sunday, October 16th, being the nonprofit organization’s 17th annual Walk/Run. Part of that tradition is naming a Walk/Run ambassador! This year’s Walk/Run for Abilis Ambassador is Sophia Moubayed, a 24 year-old resident of Darien, Connecticut, and Abilis program participant.
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter: Westport Mental Health

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Westport Mental...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Southbury Announces Director of Senior Services Position

The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Director of Senior Services. The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Director of Senior Services to manage the Southbury Senior Center. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $75,000-$85,000/year. This position is responsible for management of staff, volunteers and department operations ensuring the Town meets the needs of the senior population.
SOUTHBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Bethel High School Theater Booster Hold Dinner's Ready Fundraiser!

Bethel High School Theater Booster's fundraiser "Dinner's Ready" is back!. Enjoy the night off from cooking and let Loree's Fine Foods prepare a delicious meal for your family!. Preorder HERE and dinner will be ready for pick up at Bethel High School during parent-teacher conference week October 26-27, from 4:30-6:30...
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Support Chappaqua Merchants, Donate Candy for Trick-or-Treating!

Our merchants are always so incredibly generous when it comes to donating merchandise for fundraisers, sponsoring sport teams and so much more. Trick or treating in downtown is a wonderful community tradition but the cost of the candy for the merchants can average around $500!. So many people have asked...
CHAPPAQUA, NY
hamlethub.com

Winter Skating and Hockey Programs Begin November 4 at Winter Garden

Winter Garden Ice Arena – Winter Programs Start November 4. Skating program for children ages 3-6; Saturday classes offered at 10:40am and the fee is $279. Skating program for ages 5-adult on Saturdays at 9:20am; the fee is $299. NY Rangers Hockey Learn to Play - begins 11/12. Saturday...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Public Schools mourn passing of high school student Nia Simpson

Ridgefield Public School superintendent Dr. Susie Da Silva shared some sad news, informing the school community that Ridgefield High School junior Nia Simpson had passed away. Da Silva said, "RPS lost an RHS junior to a brief, devastating illness. Nia Simpson was a beloved part of our community— friend, three-season athlete, and student government member.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Police Host Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Milford Police Department and the Milford Prevention Council in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be collecting unused/unwanted prescription drugs from the public as part of a nationwide initiative to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Letter: Toni Boucher for the State Senate in the 26th District

Toni Boucher has been an advocate, a friend, and a mentor, and I’m excited to support her in the race for the CT State Senate. While maintaining a career and raising 3 kids, Toni first entered politics due to her conviction in education. Toni’s first public role was on Wilton’s Board of Education, where she eventually became Chairman. Toni was even appointed by a governor to serve on the State Board of Education.
CONNECTICUT STATE

