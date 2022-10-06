Read full article on original website
Sushi On Me At EEEEEATSCON
If there were a Venn diagram with sushi omakase restaurants on one side and debaucherous party hubs on the other, Sushi On Me would exist in the tiny middle zone. We can't think of any other restaurant experience we've had that combines sparklers in eel-toro handrolls, torched white tuna topped with chili garlic crisp, and the level of drunken fun at Sushi On Me. Thanks to OpenTable, we're recreating the Sushi On Me experience at EEEEEATSCON.
Mariscos El Submarino At EEEEEATSCON
Mariscos El Submarino in Jackson Heights serves fresh seafood we can only describe as electric, with a particular focus on towering tostadas, acid-bathed octopus and shrimp, and dynamic aguachile. At EEEEEATSCON, you can order their aguachile in the rojo or verde variety - the different options correspond to the respective peppers incorporated in each one. You will probably want to pick up the dish and slurp up the liquid, but your throat might disagree with that choice because of the shocking slurry of peppers. Sorry to your throat.
Shake Shack x Hoppers At EEEEEATSCON
Hoppers, a Sri Lankan restaurant in London, has teamed up with Shake Shack for an exclusive EEEEEATSCON collab. Expect a unique collaboration burger with spice, curry, and punchy flavors. Shake Shack x Hoppers' EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - The Lankan Shack-Cheeseburger (Exclusive to EEEEEATSCON) - $14.50. *Topped with curry-braised short rib, cilantro...
The Wiener's Circle At EEEEEATSCON
- Char Dog - $7 *All beef hot dog on a bun, Chicago-style (mustard, relish, tomato, pickle spear, onion, and sport peppers) *3" hot dogs on a bun, Chicago-style (mustard, relish, tomato, pickle spear, onion, and sport peppers) - Vegan Char Dog - $8 *Vegan hot dog on a bun,...
Apollo Bagels At EEEEEATSCON
One of the owners of Williamsburg pizzeria Leo has taken his sourdough skills from pizza to bagels with his roving bagel pop-up Apollo. With its fennel seeds and flaky salt, Apollo’s everything bagel is one of the best in the city. It’s got a light, chewy interior that feels so weightless it’s a wonder that it can hold smoked salmon and all the fixings without getting floppy.
Pecking House At EEEEEATSCON
Pecking House serves some of the very best (and hardest to get) fried chicken in the city. They started as a delivery operation with an incredibly long waitlist in Fresh Meadows and eventually became a pop-up in Clinton Hill. Now, there's finally a brick and mortar location in Park Slope. We hear the lines are already long. Luckily, you can get their hot chicken at EEEEEATSCON.
Sally's Apizza At EEEEEATSCON
No, that's not a typo. New Haven pizza is in fact "apizza" and Sally's makes one of the definitive versions of this charred, brick oven-cooked style. Their tomato sauce and mozzarella pie is legendary. Sally's Apizza EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce (Vegetarian) - $5 *Made with Sally’s tomato...
Salt & Straw At EEEEEATSCON
There’s ice cream, and then there’s Salt & Straw. It comes from Los Angeles, Portland, and San Francisco, it’s on a whole other playing field, and it’s by far the best frozen thing you can get in these cities. Chase Sapphire cardmembers have exclusive access to...
Guac Y Margys - BeltLine
Guac y Margys' original location off the BeltLine in Old Fourth Ward has scaled back their full menu. So if you’re craving tacos, you’ll have to head to their new location in Midtown. But when you’re cruising the BeltLine and in desperate need of a place to sit and sip a drink, the original GyM is always a good choice. Head inside and order one of their 15 margaritas from the counter—or an entire pitcher if you need to chill out a bit longer. Get some queso, guac, or salsa to go with your marg and sit outside and take a drink every time you see people riding tandem on a motorized scooter. You’ll be feeling the tequila in no time.
Tom, Dick & Hank
You might come in for the club vibes or because your favorite TikTok-famous rapper posted from here last week. Maybe it’s because someone told you about the smoked wings (yes, that was us). Either way, you’ll quickly discover that tasty, sticky barbeque is not at all contradictory to a party-like social scene. Make your way up to the shaded rooftop of this barbeque spot on Ralph David Abernathy between Downtown and Summerhill and immediately get the ribs or the smoked wings and smother them with their zesty, housemade Carolina bbq sauce, our preference over their semi-sour traditional bbq sauce. And if you’re not in the mood for hookah smoke with your smoked ribs, then there’s a more lowkey dining space on the ground level.
Emmy Squared
While the Westside has its share of pizza hotspots, Emmy Squared stands out for its chewy, pizza “thiccness” with crispy edges on perfect right angles and not-so-square topping options like smoked gouda, Impossible meatballs, and Nashville hot chicken. While it may not be our favorite pizza place in the city, we like having Emmy’s on rotation when we just want to be somewhere kinda chill to eat good pizza and fries—as opposed to pizza tavern chaotic or swarmed with someone else's kids.
Bisous
Bisous is a trailer in front of Gibson Street Bar on South Lamar serving classic Vietnamese comfort food dishes with an occasional southern riff like thit kho, turmeric fried catfish, and curry fried chicken. Guide. The Best Banh Mi In Austin. Where to get our favorite Vietnamese sandwiches. Guide. The...
LowCountry Steak
Everybody loves a good steakhouse, especially when that steak restaurant is helmed by Atlanta’s very own celebrity chef, G. Garvin. The modern-chic Midtown restaurant offers a catch-all of favorites to please a large, usually inharmonious crew who can’t even agree on a playlist. With several choice cuts of steak, crab claws drenched in Cajun butter, and lobster mac and cheese, a crowd pleaser with big chunks of lobster, you may find refreshing agreement for once.
Nervous Charlie’s
Maybe it’s the water, maybe it’s the heat, or maybe it’s just that we’re a taco town, but Austin has always had a hard time with bagels. Thankfully, Nervous Charlie’s in North Loop is changing that. There are just a few tables and a bunch of pictures of dogs on the walls here and while weekends can be pretty busy, that just means more time to strategize what you’re going to get while in line. The Longhorn with fried eggs, Taylor ham, potatoes, and cheddar is a great choice for breakfast and the Empire with a fried chicken cutlet, bacon, and mozzarella is an even greater choice for lunch. Get them on a jalapeno cheddar or everything, and if you want something sweeter, they have a french toast bagel that’s great with strawberry cream cheese.
Dirty Rascal
If you’re feeling the midweek blues, book a dinner at Dirty Rascal, an upscale Italian-American restaurant inside the Thompson Hotel. It isn’t just a mood; it’s a mood changer. Setting the scene for a little escapism, the mid-century retro-looking bar just outside the hotel’s entrance to the restaurant is the perfect place to grab a drink and pretend you’re not only in another place but in another decade—notably a decade where your work deadlines don’t yet exist. Then move onto the dimly-lit dining room to enjoy carb-heavy comforts like their cheesy lasagna for two or tortellini with a meaty lamb bolognese.
Lean Draft House
With its motorcycle-garage decor and beer-heavy drink menu, it’s understandable if your first thought about this spot off Ralph David Abernathy is that it’s not the best place for you and your scooter-riding 3year-old to lounge after a stroll. But almost on cue, a mom pushing a stroller comes in and orders the small-but-mighty grouper tacos ($15). By the time she adds a Terrapin brew to her order, you realize, parent or not, we can all appreciate a good pour. Plus, the patio atmosphere is welcoming to everyone—pets, underaged humans, and probably even Saints fans.
Where To Have An Affordable Group Dinner In Chicago
We’ve all been there. You’re enjoying a meal with your friends—until the bill arrives. It rolls across the table like a medieval scroll, and just keeps going. You didn’t even get a bite of that risotto, and come to think of it, you barely drank any wine. When did someone find time to order three martinis? The sweat starts, and you try to remember how much money is left in your bank account as you kick yourself for agreeing to this dinner in the first place.
Where To Go When You’re In The Mood For An Old Fashioned
This is not a guide to the best Old Fashioneds in Chicago. This is a guide to the best places for when your shirt is tucked in, and you're feeling dignified. For when all you want to do is stare contemplatively into a fireplace and think about your life in short, Hemingway-ian sentences. When the only thing to match your feeling of refinement is a timeless drink of spirit, bitters, and sugar.
