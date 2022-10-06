Maybe it’s the water, maybe it’s the heat, or maybe it’s just that we’re a taco town, but Austin has always had a hard time with bagels. Thankfully, Nervous Charlie’s in North Loop is changing that. There are just a few tables and a bunch of pictures of dogs on the walls here and while weekends can be pretty busy, that just means more time to strategize what you’re going to get while in line. The Longhorn with fried eggs, Taylor ham, potatoes, and cheddar is a great choice for breakfast and the Empire with a fried chicken cutlet, bacon, and mozzarella is an even greater choice for lunch. Get them on a jalapeno cheddar or everything, and if you want something sweeter, they have a french toast bagel that’s great with strawberry cream cheese.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO