8282 At EEEEEATSCON
8282 serves excellent Korean food with a mix of classic dishes and more experimental options. They might just become your favorite LES hangout for fried chicken, gochujang margaritas, and delicious upscale anju and banju. Skip the lines at 8282 by ordering your food on DashPass on Caviar. 8282's EEEEEATSCON Menu:
Best Damn Cookies At EEEEEATSCON
- OG Jr. - $2 *70% Guanaja dark chocolate with coconut sugar and browned butter. *Shards of French white chocolate, salty Korean nori, and pecans. *Housemade heritage corn flour, brunoise mango, canela, and chile de arbol. - Junoon Jr. - $2 *Rose, fennel, saffron, and a passionfruit glaze. - Flavors...
7th Street Burger At EEEEEATSCON
Despite having only a few ingredients, the cheeseburger at 7th Street Burger keeps digging its way into our brains Inception-style. Roughly-chopped onions are pressed into a beef patty as it’s smashed with a spatula, resulting in something that’ll remind you of a White Castle slider. The whole thing, with its gooey yellow American cheese, is an unapologetic salute to salt and fat. Even the grilled Martin’s potato roll comes super greasy. Tweaks to the burger (e.g., no pickles) are allowed, but we wouldn’t change a single thing about it. Skip the lines at 7th Street Burger by ordering your food on DashPass on Caviar.
Mariscos El Submarino At EEEEEATSCON
Mariscos El Submarino in Jackson Heights serves fresh seafood we can only describe as electric, with a particular focus on towering tostadas, acid-bathed octopus and shrimp, and dynamic aguachile. At EEEEEATSCON, you can order their aguachile in the rojo or verde variety - the different options correspond to the respective peppers incorporated in each one. You will probably want to pick up the dish and slurp up the liquid, but your throat might disagree with that choice because of the shocking slurry of peppers. Sorry to your throat.
Allora
The Twelve Hotel in Atlanta Station keeps a usual cast of, well, cast and crew members from whatever’s currently filming in the city. So a seat at Allora's big central bar, located near Twelve's lobby, will keep you close to the action, which includes people-watching and the pizza chef sliding pies in and out the giant gas-burning pizza oven. The comfortable plaid booths in the back corners provide a more intimate space, where you and your date can finish your weirdly passionate discussion of Beyoncé’s discography. Try the Allora's Meatball pie with their housemade meatballs and the Vegetable, our favorite because of their sturdy, crispy crust, which can handle the weight of a huge pile of broccoli shreds, onions, peppers, freshly sliced mushrooms, and lots and lots of mozzarella cheese.
Shake Shack x Hoppers At EEEEEATSCON
Hoppers, a Sri Lankan restaurant in London, has teamed up with Shake Shack for an exclusive EEEEEATSCON collab. Expect a unique collaboration burger with spice, curry, and punchy flavors. Shake Shack x Hoppers' EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - The Lankan Shack-Cheeseburger (Exclusive to EEEEEATSCON) - $14.50. *Topped with curry-braised short rib, cilantro...
Le Bon Nosh
Parking at the Irby parking garage near East Andrews kinda feels like it could be an opening scene in the Taken franchise. But when you walk through the doors of Le Bon Nosh, you’ll find a setting better suited for those romanticized American in Paris tropes, where the main character casually reads a book by the window with a coffee and croissant just before true love saunters into their life. Come here for brunch and lunch and dig into their big sandwiches, tasty pastries, and salads, but definitely return for their formal dinner service, where you can decide on your own trope over wine, crudite, and beef tartare. Don’t forget the frites.
The Americano
You might see the cast of some currently filming Netflix series parade into the discreet back corners of the Americano, the Intercontinental Buckhead’s Italian steakhouse concept by celebrity chef Scott Conant. Celebrities and star chef aside, Americano is a venue that can be enjoyed by anyone in search of a lowkey setting to enjoy a quiet, quality meal.
Sally's Apizza At EEEEEATSCON
No, that's not a typo. New Haven pizza is in fact "apizza" and Sally's makes one of the definitive versions of this charred, brick oven-cooked style. Their tomato sauce and mozzarella pie is legendary. Sally's Apizza EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce (Vegetarian) - $5 *Made with Sally’s tomato...
Grass VBQ Joint
How’s this for an origin story: the VBQ owner probably walked up to the neighborhood barbeque, assumed his best Snoop Dogg voice and asked, “The Southeast ain’t got no love for the vegans?”And that’s when he started his entirely plant-based barbeque, Grass VBQ Joint, which operates as a takeout-only vendor in the West End’s Oak Streets Eats ghost kitchens. Okay, we’re lying about the origin story, but we’re sincere about the food. His smoked jackfruit does a pretty good job assuming the look and texture of pulled pork, and it’s a tasty, enjoyable compromise, even for meat eaters. There’s also an oyster mushroom po'boy, pit-smoked faux beef brisket, and collard greens, which all taste like a mic-drop moment that screams, “well let it be known then.”
The Good King Tavern
The Good King Tavern is like a super-relatable movie quote. You know, one you can pull out at a party that never fails to get a laugh - like when your friend’s ex shows up to a party and you whisper to the people around you “He doesn’t even go here!” Similarly, you can pull The Good King Tavern out of your back pocket in pretty much any situation, and it’ll never fail to please whatever group you’re with.
É Ke Pizza
We shed a tear at the pandemic loss of Baraonda, the former midtown fixture that we all hit for Italian food before a show at the Fox. If you were fans of their wood-fired pizza like we were, head to É Ke in Vinings, where the former Baraonda owners serve up their familiar, super soft pizzas, along with salads and sandwiches. And just like before, we like the classic Margarita pizza and the pesto-rich Burrata salad.
KG BBQ
Following a series of pop-ups that had lines down the block (and would regularly sell out), KG BBQ is now permanently parked at Oddwood Brewing on Manor Road. They combine Texas barbecue with Egyptian and Middle Eastern flavors, which equates to dishes like brisket shawarma, lamb bacon ribs, and a grilled chicken kabab.
Bar Vegan
On the second floor of Ponce City Market, you’ll hear the music bumping before you see the flashing lights spelling out Bar Vegan on the back wall of the bar. From the mega successful Slutty Vegan chain, Bar Vegan serves all the classic drinks like margaritas, mojitos, and sidecars. But we’d recommend going for one of their signature cocktails like the Dias Punch or Marta Express—so good you’ll forget there’s any alcohol in them, so watch yourself. There’s also a variety of plant-based foods (hence the name Bar Vegan) like spaghetti and meatballs, boneless wings, and white truffle shoestring fries. Whether you’re vegan or not, Bar Vegan is a great spot for a drink right off the BeltLine. Just note it’s standing room only after 8pm.
Apt4B
With a DJ booth setup near the entrance and a treasure trove of vinyl R&B and Hip-Hop throwbacks on display at this Buckhead hotspot, you know you’re in for a good time. Apt 4B also brings the flavor with Caribbean and Georgia soul food fusions, including their Tamarind Glazed Short Rib, and crispy, fried whole fish with Hatian seasonings. But some items like Island Seafood Curry, where a halved lobster tail swims in a light coconut-madras curry broth, feel like a bit of a well-timed record scratch—it works, but we don’t have to hear it again.
Emmy Squared
While the Westside has its share of pizza hotspots, Emmy Squared stands out for its chewy, pizza “thiccness” with crispy edges on perfect right angles and not-so-square topping options like smoked gouda, Impossible meatballs, and Nashville hot chicken. While it may not be our favorite pizza place in the city, we like having Emmy’s on rotation when we just want to be somewhere kinda chill to eat good pizza and fries—as opposed to pizza tavern chaotic or swarmed with someone else's kids.
Kaieteur Kitchen
Walking up to Kaieteur Kitchen in Elephant and Castle, you should have one concern and one concern only: to make sure you eat as many different things as possible. The homely Guyanese restaurant runs a takeaway counter on one side and has a small, canteen-ish dining room on the other with 15 or so plastic seats. Needless to say, you will have competition in the evening. Owner and head chef Faye Gomes’ cooking and heartwarming hospitality will have you coming back again and again. This feels less like a restaurant and more like the neighbour’s kitchen you never want to leave. Staple dishes like oxtail and curry chicken are delicious enough, but it’s the specials you want to look out for. Pepper pot is a slow-cooked meaty puddle of brown deliciousness, with meat so tender it gives up before your plate is put down, and a sauce so rich with cloves, cassava, and cinnamon, that leaving even a drop is a crime. Roti is a must. You can bring booze if you want, but Kaieteur Kitchen isn't a late one (it’s open until 8pm), it's more of a family one. At least, everyone who walks through the doors is treated that way.
Peach Cobbler Café
Don’t let the name fool you—Peach Cobbler Cafe shouldn’t be dismissed as another dessert shop. Does your average bakery serve ribs, fried chicken, and collards? Nope, didn’t think so. When hunger comes on hard and fast–and a basic sandwich won’t cut it—this Buckhead soul food cafe saves the day with super satisfying, stick-to-your-bones homestyle food served really, really quick.
Leo's Taco Truck
You’re not officially an Angeleno until you’ve stumbled out of a bar and kept right on stumbling to one of Leo’s Tacos trucks. Their largest operation is at the WSS at Western and Sunset, where they have a full two-truck set-up and more picnic tables than most actual restaurants. They’re here from 10am-2am during the week (3am on weekends) so pretty much any time you want some spit-roasted al pastor, you’ve got access to it. And that’s what most people here are eating: Crispy, sweet al pastor on a corn tortilla, topped with pineapple and whatever you choose from a huge selection of salsas. The mulitas are also great, and if we really want to make sure we’re hangover-free tomorrow, we get a carne asada burrito, loaded with rice, beans, cheese, and meat. Make sure you bring cash, otherwise, you’ll end up having to Venmo the stranger who lent you $10 last night.
The Wiener's Circle At EEEEEATSCON
- Char Dog - $7 *All beef hot dog on a bun, Chicago-style (mustard, relish, tomato, pickle spear, onion, and sport peppers) *3" hot dogs on a bun, Chicago-style (mustard, relish, tomato, pickle spear, onion, and sport peppers) - Vegan Char Dog - $8 *Vegan hot dog on a bun,...
