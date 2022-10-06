Images: Ribbon-cutting at new SHE is Beauty salon in downtown Schenectady (8 photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Owner Rasheeda Riddick of ‘SHE is Beauty,’ cuts the ribbon with her partner Dishana Johnson and state Sen. Jim Tedisco

SCHENECTADY – The new “SHE is Beauty” salon held its ceremonial grand opening at 26 Broadway in Schenectady Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting.

Owner Rasheeda Riddick welcomed area political and business leaders with her partner Dishana Johnson to the grand opening. The salon opened for business last Saturday.

Photos from the event from our Erica Miller

