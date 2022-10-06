Read full article on original website
Gator Country
Brown says the Florida Gators made a big move for him on Saturday
Next weekend is setting up to be a big weekend of visits when the Florida Gators take on LSU but on Saturday several prospects watched the Gators beat Missouri. Linebacker Jayvant Brown (6-0, 220, Fort Lauderdale, FL. St. Thomas Aquinas) was on campus and enjoyed meeting Billy Napier and his staff and seeing the new things on campus.
Yardbarker
Watch: Rare Penalty Gets Called Against Florida State
A wild scene in Raleigh when an extremely rare penalty gets called against Florida State. On 4th and 17, the Florida State punter begins to run with the ball and then decides to kick it away. But he was across the line of scrimmage when he punted. A flag got thrown on the Seminoles with the penalty being a loss of 5 yards and a loss of downs, setting up the Wolfpack deep in FSU territory.
Miami football message boards want Mario Cristobal to do the right thing and resign
Some Miami football fans have seen enough out of Mario Cristobal and want him to resign. We are only six games into the Mario Cristobal era of Miami football and some fans want the former Hurricanes offensive lineman … to resign?!. It was never going to be easy for...
Top TE Recruit Randy Pittman Flips from FSU to UCF
UCF Knights pick up a commitment from former Florida State Seminoles pledge Randy Pittman.
Former FSU commit makes pledge to UCF
The Seminoles have zero tight ends committed in the 2023 class.
themiamihurricane.com
Miami soccer picks up first ACC victory over No. 24 Virginia Tech
The University of Miami women’s soccer team was able to pick up its first conference win of the season against No. 24 Virginia Tech at Cobb Stadium on Thursday evening. The ‘Canes (4-5-2, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) were able to ride off of the momentum from their narrow 1-0 loss against defending national champion Florida State last Saturday, putting together one of their most impressive performances of the year against the Hokies (9-3-1, 3-2 ACC).
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #11
Welcome to the 11th edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! FSU’s 2023 class has 16 commitments as the Seminoles enter early October of the 2022 football season. September was very kind to the Seminoles on the recruiting trail. Who’ll be the next to visit, commit, or decommit? As...
Alabama State head coach blasts Deion Sanders following game
The post-game handshake turned into a heated exchange.
thefamuanonline.com
Nike’s new FAMU sneaker sells out quickly
Nike, a multinational corporation that supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities, visited Tallahassee Friday to give FAMU its very own Nike Dunk Low. Florida A&M University and Nike signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 that covers athletic footwear, uniforms and clothing for FAMU athletes. The event took place at the APB store on Gaines Street, and the line extended down Gaines with over 2,000 attendees.
fsunews.com
Clyde's Before Dark: Managing one of Tallahassee's top night clubs
Tallahassee’s college students are under constant stress. From exams, to work, to finding a job after graduation, it can feel like the pressure never ends at times. Luckily, Tallahassee's night includes several local spots where students can unwind after a long day of classes. Right in the heart of Downtown Tallahassee sits a staple of the city's going out scene: Clyde’s and Costello’s. Since 1976, students have been able to unwind at the club, dance by the DJ booth and socialize, all under hanging statues of the iconic Blues Brothers.
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best & Fun Things To Do in Tallahassee FL
Looking for fun things to do in Tallahassee? Great we have you covered. You are reading: Things to do in tallahassee for couples | 30 Best & Fun Things To Do in Tallahassee FL. Just south of the sleepy Georgia border, Tallahassee, Florida is bursting with life and activity. Though most who visit Florida plan their stays around the coast to enjoy its beaches, this landlocked panhandle city should not be overlooked.
ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ heading to FAMU during homecoming week
A national morning news program will broadcast on Florida A&M University’s campus during homecoming week.
WCTV
FSU professor gives insight into the Florida property insurance issues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to experts, the storm surge and flooding from Hurricane Ian is expected to create a financial burden on an already vulnerable home owner’s insurance market in Florida. We spoke to an FSU professor about the impacts and how things have already gotten so out...
thefamuanonline.com
Calm during the storm
Last week, Hurricane Ian caused the closure of multiple university campuses, including FAMU, out of caution of the storm’s trajectory. Tallahassee, though not in the direct path of Hurricane Ian, wanted to take the necessary precautions due to the very impactful storm. However, the school closure on FAMU’s campus...
themiamihurricane.com
Drugging allegations, misogynistic chanting: SigEp chapter closes immediately
Sigma Phi Epsilon Florida Gamma chapter (SigEp), a social fraternity established in 1949 at the University of Miami, will close its chapter effective immediately, following the fraternity’s National Headquarters’ review of an anonymous report of drugged drinks at a pool party. The anonymous report also describes a video of many members of the chapter chanting about murdering and raping women before hosting their “Adult Swim” party on Saturday, Oct. 1, at an off-campus house in Coral Gables.
thefamuanonline.com
Week of delays due to Ian
Last Monday afternoon, all Tallahassee schools and university officials announced the closure of school campuses anticipating the then category 5 hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian was expected to bring high winds, heavy rain, and flooding to the local community. The school’s one-week closure caused many unforeseen delays between students’ classes and...
fsunews.com
Increased Surveillance on FSU campus
In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 9
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The wind and some clouds likely kept the temperatures a little warmer in some locations Sunday morning, but it will all warm up into the 80s again for Sunday with a few locations potentially hitting the mid 80s inland. The cold front that passed through the area late Saturday was to the south of the Big Bend Sunday morning, which will leave high pressure to control our weather for at least the first part of the new work week.
thefamuanonline.com
Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?
While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
