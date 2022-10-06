ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Oscars Predictions: Film Editing – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Could Fly Away With Statuette for Eddie Hamilton

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xerwx_0iOszZFt00

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Oct. 6, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Film Editing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053lGQ_0iOszZFt00
Paul Dano and Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans”

CATEGORY COMMENTARY :

More to come…

See the latest film predictions , in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective .

To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub .

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
Rank Film Editor(s) Distributor
1 Top Gun: Maverick Eddie Hamilton Paramount Pictures
After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.
2 “The Fabelmans” Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn Universal Pictures
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
3 “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Paul Rogers A24
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
4 “Women Talking” Christopher Donaldson, Roslyn Kalloo MGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
5 “The Banshees of Inisherin” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen Searchlight Pictures
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
Next in Line
6 “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Bob Ducsay Netflix
Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.
7 “TÁR” Monika Willi Focus Features
Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
8 “Avatar: The Way of Water” David Brenner, James Cameron, John Refoua, Stephen E. Rivkin, Ian Silverstein 20th Century Studios
Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.
9 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Michael P. Shawver Marvel Studios
The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.
10 “The Woman King” Terilyn A. Shropshire TriStar Pictures
A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11 “Good Night Oppy” Rejh Cabrera, Helen Kearns Amazon Studios
12 “Emancipation” To be announced Apple Original Films
12 “Elvis” Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa Warner Bros.
13 “Empire of Light” Lee Smith Searchlight Pictures
14 “Babylon” Tom Cross Paramount Pictures
15 “Triangle of Sadness” Ruben Östlund, Mikel Cee Karlsson Neon
16 “The Son” Yorgos Lamprinos Sony Pictures Classics
17 “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Monica Salazar Netflix
18 “Till” Ron Patane Orion/United Artists Releasing
19 “She Said” Hansjörg Weißbrich Universal Pictures
20 “A Man Called Otto” To be announced Sony Pictures
Also In Contention
21 “RRR” A. Sreekar Prasad Variance Films
22 “Bones & All” Marco Costa MGM/United Artists Releasing
23 “The Batman” William Hoy, Tyler Nelson Warner Bros.
24 “Armageddon Time” Scott Morris Focus Features
25 “White Noise” Matthew Hannam Netflix
26 “The Inspection” Oriana Soddu A24
27 “The Whale” Andrew Weisblum A24
28 “Living” Chris Wyatt Sony Pictures Classics
29 “Saint Omer” Faruk Yusuf Akayran, Amrita David Neon/Super
30 “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Peter Teschner Focus Features
All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
“A Man Called Otto” To be announced Sony Pictures
“After Yang” Kogonada A24
“Aftersun” Blair McClendon A24
“All Quiet on the Western Front” Sven Budelmann Netflix
“Ambulance” Pietro Scalia, Doug Brandt, Calvin Wimmer Universal Pictures
“Amsterdam” Jay Cassidy 20th Century Studios
“Argentina, 1985” Andrés P. Estrada Amazon Studios
“Armageddon Time” Scott Morris Focus Features
“Athena” Benjamin Weill Netflix
“Avatar: The Way of Water” David Brenner, James Cameron, John Refoua, Stephen E. Rivkin, Ian Silverstein 20th Century Studios
“Babylon” Tom Cross Paramount Pictures
“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Monica Salazar Netflix
“Black Adam” John Lee, Michael L. Sale Warner Bros
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Michael P. Shawver Marvel Studios
“Blonde” Adam Robinson Netflix
“Bodies Bodies Bodies” Taylor Levy, Julia Bloch A24
“Bones & All” Marco Costa MGM/United Artists Releasing
“Both Sides of the Blade” Sandie Bompar, Guy Lecorne, Emmanuelle Pencalet IFC Films
“Broker” Hirokazu Kore-eda Neon
“Bros” Daniel Gabbe Universal Pictures
“Bullet Train” Elisabet Ronaldsdottir Sony Pictures
“Call Jane” Peter McNulty Roadside Attractions
“Catherine Called Birdy” Joe Klotz Amazon Studios
“Causeway” Robert Frazen, Lucian Johnston A24/Apple Original Films
“Cha Cha Real Smooth” Henry Hayes Apple Original Films
“Close” Alain Dessauvage A24
“Corsage” Ulrike Kofler IFC Films
“Crimes of the Future” Christopher Donaldson Neon
“Death on the Nile” Úna Ní Dhonghaíle 20th Century Studios
“Decision to Leave” Kim Sang-bum Mubi
“Devotion” Billy Fox Sony Pictures
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Bob Murawski, Tia Nolan Marvel Studios
“Don’t Worry Darling” Affonso Gonçalves Warner Bros
“Elvis” Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa Warner Bros.
“Empire of Light” Lee Smith Searchlight Pictures
“EO” Agnieszka Glińska Janus Films and Sideshow
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Paul Rogers A24
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Bob Ducsay Netflix
“God’s Country” Justin LaForge IFC Films
“Good Night Oppy” Rejh Cabrera, Helen Kearns Amazon Studios
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Holly Klein, Ken Schretzmann Netflix
“Happening” Géraldine Mangenot IFC Films
“Holy Spider” Olivia Neergaard-Holm Utopia
“Hustle” Tom Costain, Brian Robinson, Keiko Deguchi Netflix
“I Love My Dad” Josh Crockett Magnolia Pictures
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Daysha Broadway Sony Pictures
“Living” Chris Wyatt Sony Pictures Classics
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley A24
“My Policeman” Chris Dickens Amazon Studios
“Nanny” Robert Mead Amazon Studios
“Nope” Nicholas Monsour Universal Pictures
“One Fine Morning” Marion Monnier Sony Pictures Classics
“Pearl” Ti West A24
“RRR” A. Sreekar Prasad Variance Films
“Saint Omer” Faruk Yusuf Akayran, Amrita David Neon/Super
“She Said” Hansjörg Weißbrich Universal Pictures
“Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Peter Teschner Focus Features
“Stars at Noon” Guy Lecorne A24
“TÁR” Monika Willi Focus Features
“The Banshees of Inisherin” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen Searchlight Pictures
“The Batman” William Hoy, Tyler Nelson Warner Bros.
“The Fabelmans” Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn Universal Pictures
“The Good Nurse” Adam Nielsen Netflix
“The Gray Man” Jeff Groth, Pietro Scalia Netflix
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Patrick J. Don Vito Apple Original Films
“The Inspection” Oriana Soddu A24
“The Lost King” Pia Di Ciaula IFC Films
“The Menu” Christopher Tellefsen Searchlight Pictures
“The Northman” Louise Ford Focus Features
“The Pale Blue Eye” Dylan Tichenor Netflix
“The Silent Twins” Agnieszka Glinska Focus Features
“The Son” Yorgos Lamprinos Sony Pictures Classics
“The Swimmers” Iain Kitching Netflix
“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Melissa Bretherton Lionsgate
“The Whale” Andrew Weisblum A24
“The Woman King” Terilyn A. Shropshire TriStar Pictures
“The Wonder” Kristina Hetherington Netflix
“Thirteen Lives” James D. Wilcox Amazon Studios/MGM
“Thor: Love and Thunder” Matthew Schmidt, Peter S. Elliot, Tim Roche, Jennifer Vecchiarello Marvel Studios
“Three Thousand Years of Longing” Margaret Sixel MGM/United Artists Releasing
“Ticket to Paradise” Peter Lambert Universal Pictures
“Till” Ron Patane Orion/United Artists Releasing
“Top Gun: Maverick” Eddie Hamilton Paramount Pictures
“Triangle of Sadness” Ruben Östlund, Mikel Cee Karlsson Neon
“Turning Red” Nicholas C. Smith, Steve Bloom Pixar
“Vengeance” Andy Canny, Hilda Rasula, Plummy Tucker Focus Features
“War Pony” Affonso Gonçalves, Eduardo Serrano Picturehouse Entertainment
“White Noise” Matthew Hannam Netflix
“Women Talking” Christopher Donaldson, Roslyn Kalloo MGM/United Artists Releasing
“X” Ti West A24

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : "Dune" (Warner Bros.) - Joe Walker

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Beyoncé Hits Back at Right Said Fred for Their ‘Disparaging’ Claim She Didn’t Seek Permission for ‘Sexy’ Interpolation

Right Said Fred has officially stirred not just the Beyhive but the Bey. Beyoncé herself, who rarely comments on such matters publicly, has issued a statement vehemently taking issue with the duo’s reported claim that her camp never sought permission to use “I’m Too Sexy” as a part of her recent “Alien Superstar” track. Right Said Fred’s allegations, as reported in the U.K. newspaper the Sun, are “erroneous and incredibly disparaging,” Beyoncé said in a statement issued to E! Entertainment News. Beyoncé pointed out that her track technically does not actually sample theirs, as the duo was quoted as contending, but is...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
Popculture

Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel

Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Cinemablend

Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap

Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spielberg
Person
Affonso Gonçalves
Person
Ruben Östlund
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Ne Maverick#Academy Awards#Tristar Pictures#Oscar Predictions#Lionsgate Films#Sony Pictures Classics#Film Star#Oscars Predictions#Variety Awards Circuit#Fabelmans#Oscars Hub#Paramount Pictures#Gun
wegotthiscovered.com

A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix

Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man

Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Variety

85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy