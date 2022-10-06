Oscars Predictions: Film Editing – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Could Fly Away With Statuette for Eddie Hamilton

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Oct. 6, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Film Editing

Paul Dano and Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans”

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Film Editor(s) Distributor 1 “ Top Gun: Maverick ” Eddie Hamilton Paramount Pictures After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.

2 “The Fabelmans” Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn Universal Pictures A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen. 3 “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Paul Rogers A24 An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 4 “Women Talking” Christopher Donaldson, Roslyn Kalloo MGM/United Artists Releasing A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men. 5 “The Banshees of Inisherin” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen Searchlight Pictures Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Next in Line 6 “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Bob Ducsay Netflix Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case. 7 “TÁR” Monika Willi Focus Features Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. 8 “Avatar: The Way of Water” David Brenner, James Cameron, John Refoua, Stephen E. Rivkin, Ian Silverstein 20th Century Studios Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.

9 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Michael P. Shawver Marvel Studios The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.

10 “The Woman King” Terilyn A. Shropshire TriStar Pictures A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Other Top-Tier Contenders 11 “Good Night Oppy” Rejh Cabrera, Helen Kearns Amazon Studios 12 “Emancipation” To be announced Apple Original Films 12 “Elvis” Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa Warner Bros. 13 “Empire of Light” Lee Smith Searchlight Pictures 14 “Babylon” Tom Cross Paramount Pictures 15 “Triangle of Sadness” Ruben Östlund, Mikel Cee Karlsson Neon 16 “The Son” Yorgos Lamprinos Sony Pictures Classics 17 “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Monica Salazar Netflix 18 “Till” Ron Patane Orion/United Artists Releasing 19 “She Said” Hansjörg Weißbrich Universal Pictures 20 “A Man Called Otto” To be announced Sony Pictures Also In Contention 21 “RRR” A. Sreekar Prasad Variance Films 22 “Bones & All” Marco Costa MGM/United Artists Releasing 23 “The Batman” William Hoy, Tyler Nelson Warner Bros. 24 “Armageddon Time” Scott Morris Focus Features 25 “White Noise” Matthew Hannam Netflix 26 “The Inspection” Oriana Soddu A24 27 “The Whale” Andrew Weisblum A24 28 “Living” Chris Wyatt Sony Pictures Classics 29 “Saint Omer” Faruk Yusuf Akayran, Amrita David Neon/Super 30 “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Peter Teschner Focus Features All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical) — “A Man Called Otto” To be announced Sony Pictures — “After Yang” Kogonada A24 — “Aftersun” Blair McClendon A24 — “All Quiet on the Western Front” Sven Budelmann Netflix — “Ambulance” Pietro Scalia, Doug Brandt, Calvin Wimmer Universal Pictures — “Amsterdam” Jay Cassidy 20th Century Studios — “Argentina, 1985” Andrés P. Estrada Amazon Studios — “Armageddon Time” Scott Morris Focus Features — “Athena” Benjamin Weill Netflix — “Avatar: The Way of Water” David Brenner, James Cameron, John Refoua, Stephen E. Rivkin, Ian Silverstein 20th Century Studios — “Babylon” Tom Cross Paramount Pictures — “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Monica Salazar Netflix — “Black Adam” John Lee, Michael L. Sale Warner Bros — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Michael P. Shawver Marvel Studios — “Blonde” Adam Robinson Netflix — “Bodies Bodies Bodies” Taylor Levy, Julia Bloch A24 — “Bones & All” Marco Costa MGM/United Artists Releasing — “Both Sides of the Blade” Sandie Bompar, Guy Lecorne, Emmanuelle Pencalet IFC Films — “Broker” Hirokazu Kore-eda Neon — “Bros” Daniel Gabbe Universal Pictures — “Bullet Train” Elisabet Ronaldsdottir Sony Pictures — “Call Jane” Peter McNulty Roadside Attractions — “Catherine Called Birdy” Joe Klotz Amazon Studios — “Causeway” Robert Frazen, Lucian Johnston A24/Apple Original Films — “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Henry Hayes Apple Original Films — “Close” Alain Dessauvage A24 — “Corsage” Ulrike Kofler IFC Films — “Crimes of the Future” Christopher Donaldson Neon — “Death on the Nile” Úna Ní Dhonghaíle 20th Century Studios — “Decision to Leave” Kim Sang-bum Mubi — “Devotion” Billy Fox Sony Pictures — “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Bob Murawski, Tia Nolan Marvel Studios — “Don’t Worry Darling” Affonso Gonçalves Warner Bros — “Elvis” Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa Warner Bros. — “Empire of Light” Lee Smith Searchlight Pictures — “EO” Agnieszka Glińska Janus Films and Sideshow — “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Paul Rogers A24 — “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Bob Ducsay Netflix — “God’s Country” Justin LaForge IFC Films — “Good Night Oppy” Rejh Cabrera, Helen Kearns Amazon Studios — “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Holly Klein, Ken Schretzmann Netflix — “Happening” Géraldine Mangenot IFC Films — “Holy Spider” Olivia Neergaard-Holm Utopia — “Hustle” Tom Costain, Brian Robinson, Keiko Deguchi Netflix — “I Love My Dad” Josh Crockett Magnolia Pictures — “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Daysha Broadway Sony Pictures — “Living” Chris Wyatt Sony Pictures Classics — “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley A24 — “My Policeman” Chris Dickens Amazon Studios — “Nanny” Robert Mead Amazon Studios — “Nope” Nicholas Monsour Universal Pictures — “One Fine Morning” Marion Monnier Sony Pictures Classics — “Pearl” Ti West A24 — “RRR” A. Sreekar Prasad Variance Films — “Saint Omer” Faruk Yusuf Akayran, Amrita David Neon/Super — “She Said” Hansjörg Weißbrich Universal Pictures — “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Peter Teschner Focus Features — “Stars at Noon” Guy Lecorne A24 — “TÁR” Monika Willi Focus Features — “The Banshees of Inisherin” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen Searchlight Pictures — “The Batman” William Hoy, Tyler Nelson Warner Bros. — “The Fabelmans” Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn Universal Pictures — “The Good Nurse” Adam Nielsen Netflix — “The Gray Man” Jeff Groth, Pietro Scalia Netflix — “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Patrick J. Don Vito Apple Original Films — “The Inspection” Oriana Soddu A24 — “The Lost King” Pia Di Ciaula IFC Films — “The Menu” Christopher Tellefsen Searchlight Pictures — “The Northman” Louise Ford Focus Features — “The Pale Blue Eye” Dylan Tichenor Netflix — “The Silent Twins” Agnieszka Glinska Focus Features — “The Son” Yorgos Lamprinos Sony Pictures Classics — “The Swimmers” Iain Kitching Netflix — “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Melissa Bretherton Lionsgate — “The Whale” Andrew Weisblum A24 — “The Woman King” Terilyn A. Shropshire TriStar Pictures — “The Wonder” Kristina Hetherington Netflix — “Thirteen Lives” James D. Wilcox Amazon Studios/MGM — “Thor: Love and Thunder” Matthew Schmidt, Peter S. Elliot, Tim Roche, Jennifer Vecchiarello Marvel Studios — “Three Thousand Years of Longing” Margaret Sixel MGM/United Artists Releasing — “Ticket to Paradise” Peter Lambert Universal Pictures — “Till” Ron Patane Orion/United Artists Releasing — “Top Gun: Maverick” Eddie Hamilton Paramount Pictures — “Triangle of Sadness” Ruben Östlund, Mikel Cee Karlsson Neon — “Turning Red” Nicholas C. Smith, Steve Bloom Pixar — “Vengeance” Andy Canny, Hilda Rasula, Plummy Tucker Focus Features — “War Pony” Affonso Gonçalves, Eduardo Serrano Picturehouse Entertainment — “White Noise” Matthew Hannam Netflix — “Women Talking” Christopher Donaldson, Roslyn Kalloo MGM/United Artists Releasing — “X” Ti West A24

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : "Dune" (Warner Bros.) - Joe Walker

