Oscars Predictions: Film Editing – Will ‘Elvis’ or ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Continue the Nine-Year Winning Streak Between Editing and Sound Categories?

LAST UPDATED : Feb 9, 2023

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Film Editing

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : If you follow the recent statistics for best editing and how it correlates to the best sound category, only two of this year’s nominees are likely to win — Warner Bros’ “Elvis” (Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa) and Paramount Pictures’ “ Top Gun: Maverick ” (Eddie Hamilton).

Starting with “Gravity” (2013) and continuing to last year’s “Dune” (2021), all of the winners for best film editing have also taken home the sound category (NOTE: the sound categories merged in 2020, so prior, the film that won editing, also took home one of the sound categories for either mixing or sound editing). That run also includes some stunning upsets like “Hacksaw Ridge” (2016) over “La La Land.”

More notable: a film hasn’t won an Oscar for film editing without a nomination for sound since “The Departed” (2006). “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick” are the only movies with noms in both categories.

Nevertheless, stats are made to be broken.

It’s hard to ignore the 11 nominations for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which helps Paul Rogers who has a Critics Choice win under his belt. Still, interestingly, only five CCA winners have translated to Oscar winners since 2009 — “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (2011), “Gravity” (2013), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), “Dunkirk” (2017) and “Sound of Metal” (2020). The latter two winners had tied with “Baby Driver” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” during the respective ceremonies. Also worth noting, five of those winners didn’t translate to nominees.

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Film Editor(s) Distributor 1 “Top Gun: Maverick” Eddie Hamilton Paramount Pictures After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.

2 “Elvis” Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa Warner Bros. The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. 3 “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Paul Rogers A24 An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 4 “Tár” Monika Willi Focus Features Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. 5 “The Banshees of Inisherin” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen Searchlight Pictures Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

2022 category winner : "Dune" (Warner Bros.) - Joe Walker

