Taqueria Ramirez At EEEEEATSCON
Taqueria Ramirez pretty much only does one thing, and that's make exceptional tacos you'll want second and third helpings of while shouting about how everyone else needs to eat them too. Their tacos range from velvety, shredded suadero to longaniza with bright orange porky juices. The suadero stews for long enough, around three hours, so the lower belly cut of beef can break down. But our favorite taco remains the tripa, which is blowtorched to order and has such little chewy toughness it might be unidentifiable as a cow’s small intestine save for the iron-forward taste. Dress them up with a slather of red or green salsa (green is slightly milder than red), finely chopped raw red onions, cilantro, and a hearty squeeze from a lime wedge.
Best Damn Cookies At EEEEEATSCON
- OG Jr. - $2 *70% Guanaja dark chocolate with coconut sugar and browned butter. *Shards of French white chocolate, salty Korean nori, and pecans. *Housemade heritage corn flour, brunoise mango, canela, and chile de arbol. - Junoon Jr. - $2 *Rose, fennel, saffron, and a passionfruit glaze. - Flavors...
Apollo Bagels At EEEEEATSCON
One of the owners of Williamsburg pizzeria Leo has taken his sourdough skills from pizza to bagels with his roving bagel pop-up Apollo. With its fennel seeds and flaky salt, Apollo’s everything bagel is one of the best in the city. It’s got a light, chewy interior that feels so weightless it’s a wonder that it can hold smoked salmon and all the fixings without getting floppy.
MáLà Project At EEEEEATSCON
This casual Sichuan restaurant in the East Village lets you customize a dry pot bowl with your choice of vegetables, meats, noodles, and spice level, and that's half the fun of eating at MáLà Project. Skip the lines at MáLà Project by ordering your food on DashPass on Caviar.
Kaieteur Kitchen
Walking up to Kaieteur Kitchen in Elephant and Castle, you should have one concern and one concern only: to make sure you eat as many different things as possible. The homely Guyanese restaurant runs a takeaway counter on one side and has a small, canteen-ish dining room on the other with 15 or so plastic seats. Needless to say, you will have competition in the evening. Owner and head chef Faye Gomes’ cooking and heartwarming hospitality will have you coming back again and again. This feels less like a restaurant and more like the neighbour’s kitchen you never want to leave. Staple dishes like oxtail and curry chicken are delicious enough, but it’s the specials you want to look out for. Pepper pot is a slow-cooked meaty puddle of brown deliciousness, with meat so tender it gives up before your plate is put down, and a sauce so rich with cloves, cassava, and cinnamon, that leaving even a drop is a crime. Roti is a must. You can bring booze if you want, but Kaieteur Kitchen isn't a late one (it’s open until 8pm), it's more of a family one. At least, everyone who walks through the doors is treated that way.
7th Street Burger At EEEEEATSCON
Despite having only a few ingredients, the cheeseburger at 7th Street Burger keeps digging its way into our brains Inception-style. Roughly-chopped onions are pressed into a beef patty as it’s smashed with a spatula, resulting in something that’ll remind you of a White Castle slider. The whole thing, with its gooey yellow American cheese, is an unapologetic salute to salt and fat. Even the grilled Martin’s potato roll comes super greasy. Tweaks to the burger (e.g., no pickles) are allowed, but we wouldn’t change a single thing about it. Skip the lines at 7th Street Burger by ordering your food on DashPass on Caviar.
The Americano
You might see the cast of some currently filming Netflix series parade into the discreet back corners of the Americano, the Intercontinental Buckhead’s Italian steakhouse concept by celebrity chef Scott Conant. Celebrities and star chef aside, Americano is a venue that can be enjoyed by anyone in search of a lowkey setting to enjoy a quiet, quality meal.
The Good King Tavern
The Good King Tavern is like a super-relatable movie quote. You know, one you can pull out at a party that never fails to get a laugh - like when your friend’s ex shows up to a party and you whisper to the people around you “He doesn’t even go here!” Similarly, you can pull The Good King Tavern out of your back pocket in pretty much any situation, and it’ll never fail to please whatever group you’re with.
Grass VBQ Joint
How’s this for an origin story: the VBQ owner probably walked up to the neighborhood barbeque, assumed his best Snoop Dogg voice and asked, “The Southeast ain’t got no love for the vegans?”And that’s when he started his entirely plant-based barbeque, Grass VBQ Joint, which operates as a takeout-only vendor in the West End’s Oak Streets Eats ghost kitchens. Okay, we’re lying about the origin story, but we’re sincere about the food. His smoked jackfruit does a pretty good job assuming the look and texture of pulled pork, and it’s a tasty, enjoyable compromise, even for meat eaters. There’s also an oyster mushroom po'boy, pit-smoked faux beef brisket, and collard greens, which all taste like a mic-drop moment that screams, “well let it be known then.”
Mariscos El Submarino At EEEEEATSCON
Mariscos El Submarino in Jackson Heights serves fresh seafood we can only describe as electric, with a particular focus on towering tostadas, acid-bathed octopus and shrimp, and dynamic aguachile. At EEEEEATSCON, you can order their aguachile in the rojo or verde variety - the different options correspond to the respective peppers incorporated in each one. You will probably want to pick up the dish and slurp up the liquid, but your throat might disagree with that choice because of the shocking slurry of peppers. Sorry to your throat.
Roxanne
Roxanne is Alexandra Holt’s teeny 26-seater in the Italian Market, where she’s serving up experimental cuisine in a $75 eight-course tasting menu. The dishes feel like they were created from the basket of random ingredients on Chopped–calf brains, beets, and herbed brioche drenched in an overly tangy sauce, and lion’s mane mushroom and pear in a hollandaise so smoky it felt like a punch to the throat. Her pastries are a delight, like the persimmon pancakes, but we can’t quite figure out what they were doing next to pork cheeks and peppercorn. If you want to play Ted Allen, head in for dinner (we’ll stick to the weekend croissants and canelés).
Shake Shack x Hoppers At EEEEEATSCON
Hoppers, a Sri Lankan restaurant in London, has teamed up with Shake Shack for an exclusive EEEEEATSCON collab. Expect a unique collaboration burger with spice, curry, and punchy flavors. Shake Shack x Hoppers' EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - The Lankan Shack-Cheeseburger (Exclusive to EEEEEATSCON) - $14.50. *Topped with curry-braised short rib, cilantro...
Peppa's Jerk Chicken At EEEEEATSCON
Pioneers in jerk, and a must-visit. We love the perfectly seasoned, fall-off-the-bone jerk chicken paired with festival. No matter what you order, sauce is a must. Skip the lines at Peppa's Jerk Chicken by ordering your food on DashPass on Caviar. Peppa's Jerk Chicken EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Jerk Chicken -...
Le Bon Nosh
Parking at the Irby parking garage near East Andrews kinda feels like it could be an opening scene in the Taken franchise. But when you walk through the doors of Le Bon Nosh, you’ll find a setting better suited for those romanticized American in Paris tropes, where the main character casually reads a book by the window with a coffee and croissant just before true love saunters into their life. Come here for brunch and lunch and dig into their big sandwiches, tasty pastries, and salads, but definitely return for their formal dinner service, where you can decide on your own trope over wine, crudite, and beef tartare. Don’t forget the frites.
KG BBQ
Following a series of pop-ups that had lines down the block (and would regularly sell out), KG BBQ is now permanently parked at Oddwood Brewing on Manor Road. They combine Texas barbecue with Egyptian and Middle Eastern flavors, which equates to dishes like brisket shawarma, lamb bacon ribs, and a grilled chicken kabab.
Soul Vegetarian
This may be an exaggeration, but we don’t think a thing has changed about this 100-percent vegan spot in the West End since the ‘80s. The not-so-great news is that the dining room could use a facelift; the good part, however, is that the daily selection of alternative proteins (seitan, vital wheat gluten) and healthy sides (renowned vegan mac and cheese) is as fresh as ever. Soul Veg’s smoothie bar is still open next door, too, which is great, considering your craving for the Strawberry Redemption (strawberries, papaya juice, mango, orange juice, and sweetener) is stronger now than it ever was.
Bar Vegan
On the second floor of Ponce City Market, you’ll hear the music bumping before you see the flashing lights spelling out Bar Vegan on the back wall of the bar. From the mega successful Slutty Vegan chain, Bar Vegan serves all the classic drinks like margaritas, mojitos, and sidecars. But we’d recommend going for one of their signature cocktails like the Dias Punch or Marta Express—so good you’ll forget there’s any alcohol in them, so watch yourself. There’s also a variety of plant-based foods (hence the name Bar Vegan) like spaghetti and meatballs, boneless wings, and white truffle shoestring fries. Whether you’re vegan or not, Bar Vegan is a great spot for a drink right off the BeltLine. Just note it’s standing room only after 8pm.
Apt4B
With a DJ booth setup near the entrance and a treasure trove of vinyl R&B and Hip-Hop throwbacks on display at this Buckhead hotspot, you know you’re in for a good time. Apt 4B also brings the flavor with Caribbean and Georgia soul food fusions, including their Tamarind Glazed Short Rib, and crispy, fried whole fish with Hatian seasonings. But some items like Island Seafood Curry, where a halved lobster tail swims in a light coconut-madras curry broth, feel like a bit of a well-timed record scratch—it works, but we don’t have to hear it again.
The Wiener's Circle At EEEEEATSCON
- Char Dog - $7 *All beef hot dog on a bun, Chicago-style (mustard, relish, tomato, pickle spear, onion, and sport peppers) *3" hot dogs on a bun, Chicago-style (mustard, relish, tomato, pickle spear, onion, and sport peppers) - Vegan Char Dog - $8 *Vegan hot dog on a bun,...
K&K Soul Food
The line of city workers and MARTA bus drivers snaking inside this Westside favorite can be intimidating, but we assure you the wait is worth it. For breakfast, the cafeteria-style lineup of down-home essentials includes beef links, thick-cut bacon and pancakes—all done with equal parts lard and love. As for the meat and two you get at lunch, you’ll choose from meaty turkey wings, spot-on collards, and fried chicken that *whispers* might be better than your granny’s.
