My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs
Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
One of America’s Best Pasta Makers Is Opening a Tuscan Steakhouse in Chicago
After the Alinea Group pulled out of opening restaurants in Chicago’s new St. Regis development, the building took its sweet time finding a replacement. But finally, almost a year later, we now know what sort of eateries will be opening up in the 101-story tower. St. Regis has partnered with the city’s largest restaurant company, Lettuce Entertain You, to develop two spaces in the building, Eater Chicago reported on Thursday. The star LA chef Evan Funke (Felix, Mother Wolf) will be helming a Tuscan steakhouse, while local chef Hisanobu Osaka (formerly of Japonais by Morimoto) will oversee an all-day Japanese spot. “I’m...
Where To Have An Affordable Group Dinner In Chicago
We’ve all been there. You’re enjoying a meal with your friends—until the bill arrives. It rolls across the table like a medieval scroll, and just keeps going. You didn’t even get a bite of that risotto, and come to think of it, you barely drank any wine. When did someone find time to order three martinis? The sweat starts, and you try to remember how much money is left in your bank account as you kick yourself for agreeing to this dinner in the first place.
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
Firewater BBQ Opening Fifth Location in Lake Zurich
The new restaurant will open in early spring 2023, along with more eateries
NBC Sports
2022 Chicago Marathon results
2022 Chicago Marathon top-10 results and notable finishers from men’s and women’s elite and wheelchair races. Full searchable results are here. .. (Second-fastest time in history) 2. Emily Sisson (USA) — 2:18:29 (American record) Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich ran the second-fastest women’s marathon in history, and Emily Sisson...
This Famous Illinois Golf Club Found Windows Hidden for 60 Years
You never know what you'll find hiding behind walls when you do a renovation. That truth rang true for a famous golf club in Illinois that found windows hidden for 60 years during a recent reno. Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago features some of the most historic golf holes...
Why Was the Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Canceled?
Hours before he was set to hit the stage at the United Center, Harry Styles' concert was abruptly postponed, much to the disappointment of thousands of fans, many of whom had been camping for hours to secure their spot near the stage. So why did Thursday's show get canceled, but...
Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Eater
Lettuce Entertain You Plans Two Restaurants in Luxury Skyscraper
After plans with Alinea Group fell through, the operators of St. Regis Chicago, one of the largest skyscrapers in the city, began their search for a group to run the skyscraper’s two restaurant spaces. On Thursday morning, St. Regis announced they were turning to the city’s largest restaurant company, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises.
Tyson Foods latest large business to flee Chicago, what sparked the exodus?
With Tyson leaving Chicago, the city has now lost several large and small businesses in what may be a symptom of its growing rates of crime, experts say.
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Remembering Judy Tenuta
Comedian Judy Tenuta died Thursday at age 72. Tenuta grew up in Maywood and gained early comedy experience with Chicago’s Second City before starting her standup career. Earlier this year, she talked with WGN Radio’s Steve Dale about some projects she was working on as well as her treatment for ovarian cancer.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
Emily Sisson Smashes American Record in 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Finish
Emily Sisson entered the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon looking to challenge the American record - and that's exactly what she did. Sisson not only broke the American record but finished just minutes behind winner Ruth Chepngetich, who raced just seconds under a world record finish. Sisson's official time...
The Legendary Film, TV Actor & Former Wrestler ‘Mr. T’ Shares A Spiritual Message on Sunday Oct 9th at Chicago’s Historic Cosmopolitan Church
There’s a familiar adage which states that ‘you can’t teach a mature soul new tricks’! The iconic ‘Mr. T’ begs to differ! In fact, he’s calling any and everyone who has sometimes struggled with their faith during challenging times! There is a unique religious spiritual vision of the word of God coming to Chicago’s Southside! Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr., the Pastor, and membership of the Bronzeville-based Cosmopolitan Community Church are pleased to announce a special ‘Champion of Christ’ with deep Chicago roots will preach a magnificent motivating morning message. Faith Festivities kick off on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 10:45am, at 5249 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL. All are invited!
ABC7 Chicago transmission engineer Doris Grimes retires after 45 years
Congratulations, Doris! We're wishing you all the best in your next chapter.
Major Companies Are Leaving Chicago in Droves — Here's Why
Big companies are leaving Chicago in what feels like droves. Why is this happening in the windy city?. Here’s the scoop on why Chicago may be experiencing a mass corporate exodus, plus what regions could claim their spot as the next hotspot for corporations to build their headquarters. Tyson...
southportcorridorchicago.com
Julius Meinl closes for good on Southport
Julius Meinl has officially closed on Southport Avenue, and is not “closed for remodeling” as a sign posted on their door back in August suggested. Their website was taken down last week, along with the outdoor signs and emblems. Their lease was not renewed, so we’d expect for another national retailer to take the space.
Tyson Foods joins several other big companies leaving Chicago. What's going on?
McDonald's said it's staying in Chicago, but other companies that are leaving the city have been less forthcoming about their reasons.
The Infatuation
