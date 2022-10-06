Read full article on original website
Related
Teranga At EEEEEATSCON
Teranga in East Harlem makes West African-inspired grain bowls that are nothing like the boring ones you eat at your desk once a week. Their jollof rice is fiery and herbaceous, and it'll be the true star of your meal. If we used even a quarter of the time we dedicate to thinking about Teranga's jollof, we'd be able to write a children's book or maybe even develop a better personality.
Taqueria Ramirez At EEEEEATSCON
Taqueria Ramirez pretty much only does one thing, and that's make exceptional tacos you'll want second and third helpings of while shouting about how everyone else needs to eat them too. Their tacos range from velvety, shredded suadero to longaniza with bright orange porky juices. The suadero stews for long enough, around three hours, so the lower belly cut of beef can break down. But our favorite taco remains the tripa, which is blowtorched to order and has such little chewy toughness it might be unidentifiable as a cow’s small intestine save for the iron-forward taste. Dress them up with a slather of red or green salsa (green is slightly milder than red), finely chopped raw red onions, cilantro, and a hearty squeeze from a lime wedge.
Kuya Lord At EEEEEATSCON
Kuya Lord was the LA pop-up we couldn't stop talking about in 2020 (and 2021), and now that they've got a permanent spot, we're bringing this incredible Filipino food to NYC for EEEEEATSCON. And under no circumstances should you leave without the pancit chami. It’s a savory-sweet, decadent stir fry made with fish cakes, pork belly, oyster sauce, and plump, chewy wheat noodles.
Sushi On Me At EEEEEATSCON
If there were a Venn diagram with sushi omakase restaurants on one side and debaucherous party hubs on the other, Sushi On Me would exist in the tiny middle zone. We can't think of any other restaurant experience we've had that combines sparklers in eel-toro handrolls, torched white tuna topped with chili garlic crisp, and the level of drunken fun at Sushi On Me. Thanks to OpenTable, we're recreating the Sushi On Me experience at EEEEEATSCON.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apollo Bagels At EEEEEATSCON
One of the owners of Williamsburg pizzeria Leo has taken his sourdough skills from pizza to bagels with his roving bagel pop-up Apollo. With its fennel seeds and flaky salt, Apollo’s everything bagel is one of the best in the city. It’s got a light, chewy interior that feels so weightless it’s a wonder that it can hold smoked salmon and all the fixings without getting floppy.
Blank Street At EEEEEATSCON
Blank Street aims to make coffee shops that are part of your every day—including your day at EEEEEATSCON. Chase Sapphire cardmembers have exclusive access to secret menu items. Find them here. Blank Street's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Cold Brew (16oz) - $6 - Mike's Hot Honey Iced Latte (16oz) -...
MáLà Project At EEEEEATSCON
This casual Sichuan restaurant in the East Village lets you customize a dry pot bowl with your choice of vegetables, meats, noodles, and spice level, and that's half the fun of eating at MáLà Project. Skip the lines at MáLà Project by ordering your food on DashPass on Caviar.
Nonna Dora's At EEEEEATSCON
This Italian spot from Kips Bay serves some of the best handmade pasta in Manhattan, made by Dora (the nonna that gives the restaurant its name) who comes in to make pasta in the morning, and leaves before the restaurant opens for the night. Everything looks amazing, and everyone is always claiming that their particular bowl of pillowy carbohydrates is to die for. Chewy, al dente pasta is usually the standard for a satisfying bowl of carbs, but here you get handmade pasta that feels like velvet. It's pure luxury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mariscos El Submarino At EEEEEATSCON
Mariscos El Submarino in Jackson Heights serves fresh seafood we can only describe as electric, with a particular focus on towering tostadas, acid-bathed octopus and shrimp, and dynamic aguachile. At EEEEEATSCON, you can order their aguachile in the rojo or verde variety - the different options correspond to the respective peppers incorporated in each one. You will probably want to pick up the dish and slurp up the liquid, but your throat might disagree with that choice because of the shocking slurry of peppers. Sorry to your throat.
Pecking House At EEEEEATSCON
Pecking House serves some of the very best (and hardest to get) fried chicken in the city. They started as a delivery operation with an incredibly long waitlist in Fresh Meadows and eventually became a pop-up in Clinton Hill. Now, there's finally a brick and mortar location in Park Slope. We hear the lines are already long. Luckily, you can get their hot chicken at EEEEEATSCON.
Yellow Rose At EEEEEATSCON
Home to pressed-to-order tortillas, bean and cheese tacos we need to eat on a weekly basis, and generally incredible Tex-Mex, there's simply no place quite like Yellow Rose in New York City. And if you see Yellow Rose’s Texas sheet cake available, you have an emotional duty to comply. It’s one of the regional marvels largely missing from New York City. The chocolate pecan variety will make you feel like you’re eating an entire birthday party.
Salt & Straw At EEEEEATSCON
There’s ice cream, and then there’s Salt & Straw. It comes from Los Angeles, Portland, and San Francisco, it’s on a whole other playing field, and it’s by far the best frozen thing you can get in these cities. Chase Sapphire cardmembers have exclusive access to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jing Fong At EEEEEATSCON
Jing Fong is an NYC institution that we almost lost, but they're back in Chinatown, complete with dim sum carts stacked with steaming and fresh dumplings, fried turnip cakes, and egg tarts. And on October 8th and 9th, you can enjoy their dim sum at EEEEEATSCON. Chase Sapphire cardmembers have...
Shake Shack x Hoppers At EEEEEATSCON
Hoppers, a Sri Lankan restaurant in London, has teamed up with Shake Shack for an exclusive EEEEEATSCON collab. Expect a unique collaboration burger with spice, curry, and punchy flavors. Shake Shack x Hoppers' EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - The Lankan Shack-Cheeseburger (Exclusive to EEEEEATSCON) - $14.50. *Topped with curry-braised short rib, cilantro...
Daily Provisions At EEEEEATSCON
Daily Provisions has become an NYC staple with excellent sandwiches, a BEC that will get you out of your usual bodega routine, and crullers that will change you. - BEC (Berkshire bacon, fried egg, and American cheese) - $9.50. Find Daily Provisions at EEEEEATSCON on October 8th and 9th at...
Kaieteur Kitchen
Walking up to Kaieteur Kitchen in Elephant and Castle, you should have one concern and one concern only: to make sure you eat as many different things as possible. The homely Guyanese restaurant runs a takeaway counter on one side and has a small, canteen-ish dining room on the other with 15 or so plastic seats. Needless to say, you will have competition in the evening. Owner and head chef Faye Gomes’ cooking and heartwarming hospitality will have you coming back again and again. This feels less like a restaurant and more like the neighbour’s kitchen you never want to leave. Staple dishes like oxtail and curry chicken are delicious enough, but it’s the specials you want to look out for. Pepper pot is a slow-cooked meaty puddle of brown deliciousness, with meat so tender it gives up before your plate is put down, and a sauce so rich with cloves, cassava, and cinnamon, that leaving even a drop is a crime. Roti is a must. You can bring booze if you want, but Kaieteur Kitchen isn't a late one (it’s open until 8pm), it's more of a family one. At least, everyone who walks through the doors is treated that way.
Ace's Pizza At EEEEEATSCON
It's right there in the name—Ace's in Williamsburg makes some pretty perfect Detroit-style pizza. The light and airy dough comes topped with a zesty tomato sauce while every piece is outlined with crispy browned cheese. Ace's Pizza EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Detroit Style Cheese Pizza (Vegetarian) - $5 - Detroit...
The Americano
You might see the cast of some currently filming Netflix series parade into the discreet back corners of the Americano, the Intercontinental Buckhead’s Italian steakhouse concept by celebrity chef Scott Conant. Celebrities and star chef aside, Americano is a venue that can be enjoyed by anyone in search of a lowkey setting to enjoy a quiet, quality meal.
Gigi’s Italian Kitchen & Restaurant
Started as a pop-up, Gigi’s now has permanent digs in Candler Park. With red gingham tablecloths, colored Christmas lights, wax-covered candelabras, and randomly incorporated plastic green vines, Gigi’s feels like a Quentin Tarantino diner scene at a Disney theme park Italian restaurant. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but from the moment you sit down, there’s a slow buildup of excitement—a six sense feeling from the smells and sounds of the open kitchen that some eventful sh*t is about to go down. And yes, and no. The flavors might not hit you over the head like a Tarantino fight scene, but you will really, really appreciate the stripped-down moments, like the tasty simplicity of the poached snapper and their fried, chewy polenta strips topped with cream and caviar. The space can fit a cozy 25 to 30 diners at a time, so get here as soon as they open to secure a table since they don’t take reservations.
Apt4B
With a DJ booth setup near the entrance and a treasure trove of vinyl R&B and Hip-Hop throwbacks on display at this Buckhead hotspot, you know you’re in for a good time. Apt 4B also brings the flavor with Caribbean and Georgia soul food fusions, including their Tamarind Glazed Short Rib, and crispy, fried whole fish with Hatian seasonings. But some items like Island Seafood Curry, where a halved lobster tail swims in a light coconut-madras curry broth, feel like a bit of a well-timed record scratch—it works, but we don’t have to hear it again.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0