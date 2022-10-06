Read full article on original website
Ace's Pizza At EEEEEATSCON
It's right there in the name—Ace's in Williamsburg makes some pretty perfect Detroit-style pizza. The light and airy dough comes topped with a zesty tomato sauce while every piece is outlined with crispy browned cheese. Ace's Pizza EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Detroit Style Cheese Pizza (Vegetarian) - $5 - Detroit...
Apollo Bagels At EEEEEATSCON
One of the owners of Williamsburg pizzeria Leo has taken his sourdough skills from pizza to bagels with his roving bagel pop-up Apollo. With its fennel seeds and flaky salt, Apollo’s everything bagel is one of the best in the city. It’s got a light, chewy interior that feels so weightless it’s a wonder that it can hold smoked salmon and all the fixings without getting floppy.
Daily Provisions At EEEEEATSCON
Daily Provisions has become an NYC staple with excellent sandwiches, a BEC that will get you out of your usual bodega routine, and crullers that will change you. - BEC (Berkshire bacon, fried egg, and American cheese) - $9.50. Find Daily Provisions at EEEEEATSCON on October 8th and 9th at...
Zaab Zaab At EEEEEATSCON
Zaab Zaab is a newcomer to the two-block stretch in Elmhurst that's home to some of the city's best Thai restaurants and absolutely holds it own. They serve a menu of Isan dishes from northeastern Thailand, all packed with lots of chilies, herbs, and lemongrass. Zaab Zaab's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. -...
Nonna Dora's At EEEEEATSCON
This Italian spot from Kips Bay serves some of the best handmade pasta in Manhattan, made by Dora (the nonna that gives the restaurant its name) who comes in to make pasta in the morning, and leaves before the restaurant opens for the night. Everything looks amazing, and everyone is always claiming that their particular bowl of pillowy carbohydrates is to die for. Chewy, al dente pasta is usually the standard for a satisfying bowl of carbs, but here you get handmade pasta that feels like velvet. It's pure luxury.
Sally's Apizza At EEEEEATSCON
No, that's not a typo. New Haven pizza is in fact "apizza" and Sally's makes one of the definitive versions of this charred, brick oven-cooked style. Their tomato sauce and mozzarella pie is legendary. Sally's Apizza EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce (Vegetarian) - $5 *Made with Sally’s tomato...
Shake Shack x Hoppers At EEEEEATSCON
Hoppers, a Sri Lankan restaurant in London, has teamed up with Shake Shack for an exclusive EEEEEATSCON collab. Expect a unique collaboration burger with spice, curry, and punchy flavors. Shake Shack x Hoppers' EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - The Lankan Shack-Cheeseburger (Exclusive to EEEEEATSCON) - $14.50. *Topped with curry-braised short rib, cilantro...
Mariscos El Submarino At EEEEEATSCON
Mariscos El Submarino in Jackson Heights serves fresh seafood we can only describe as electric, with a particular focus on towering tostadas, acid-bathed octopus and shrimp, and dynamic aguachile. At EEEEEATSCON, you can order their aguachile in the rojo or verde variety - the different options correspond to the respective peppers incorporated in each one. You will probably want to pick up the dish and slurp up the liquid, but your throat might disagree with that choice because of the shocking slurry of peppers. Sorry to your throat.
Pecking House At EEEEEATSCON
Pecking House serves some of the very best (and hardest to get) fried chicken in the city. They started as a delivery operation with an incredibly long waitlist in Fresh Meadows and eventually became a pop-up in Clinton Hill. Now, there's finally a brick and mortar location in Park Slope. We hear the lines are already long. Luckily, you can get their hot chicken at EEEEEATSCON.
Wiggle Room At EEEEEATSCON
You'll find squiggly pink neon lights, black and white striped tables, and a disco ball at Wiggle Room, a new bar from the Mister Paradise team. House cocktails, like the slam dunk disco with mezcal, white miso, and apricot, are all served on tap. Wiggle Room's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Espresso...
Dante At EEEEEATSCON
There's a lot to love about Dante, in particular the interesting things they do with Campari—if you’re a negroni fan, this is the place. Dante will be popping up inside the Chase Sapphire Lounge with exclusive cocktails and bites for Reserve cardmembers. Dante's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Chocolate Negroni...
Best Damn Cookies At EEEEEATSCON
- OG Jr. - $2 *70% Guanaja dark chocolate with coconut sugar and browned butter. *Shards of French white chocolate, salty Korean nori, and pecans. *Housemade heritage corn flour, brunoise mango, canela, and chile de arbol. - Junoon Jr. - $2 *Rose, fennel, saffron, and a passionfruit glaze. - Flavors...
Via Porta x L’Artusi At EEEEEATSCON
One of our favorite West Village Italian spots, L'Artusi is still as reliable as ever. They also opened Via Porta, a takeaway shop, at the end of 2021. At EEEEEATSCON, you can try some of their incredible Italian dishes. Via Porta x L'Artusi EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Chicken Saltimbocca Slider (contains...
Salt & Straw At EEEEEATSCON
There’s ice cream, and then there’s Salt & Straw. It comes from Los Angeles, Portland, and San Francisco, it’s on a whole other playing field, and it’s by far the best frozen thing you can get in these cities. Chase Sapphire cardmembers have exclusive access to...
The Clam Shack At EEEEEATSCON
The Clam Shack and its adjoining seafood market have been a Kennebunkport, Maine staple for over 50 years. Now they're coming to NYC for one weekend only to give us a taste of their legendary lobster rolls. The Clam Shack's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Lobster Roll Slider (Exclusive to EEEEEATSCON) -...
Semma At EEEEEATSCON
NYC's Semma serves South Indian regional specialties typically made in rural home settings. Everything on the menu is great, but no meal at Semma would be quite right without a few of the meaty dishes that are harder to find in NYC. We especially love the Attu Kari Sukka. Each piece of spicy dried lamb falls off the bone.
MáLà Project At EEEEEATSCON
This casual Sichuan restaurant in the East Village lets you customize a dry pot bowl with your choice of vegetables, meats, noodles, and spice level, and that's half the fun of eating at MáLà Project. Skip the lines at MáLà Project by ordering your food on DashPass on Caviar.
Jing Fong At EEEEEATSCON
Jing Fong is an NYC institution that we almost lost, but they're back in Chinatown, complete with dim sum carts stacked with steaming and fresh dumplings, fried turnip cakes, and egg tarts. And on October 8th and 9th, you can enjoy their dim sum at EEEEEATSCON. Chase Sapphire cardmembers have...
Yellow Rose At EEEEEATSCON
Home to pressed-to-order tortillas, bean and cheese tacos we need to eat on a weekly basis, and generally incredible Tex-Mex, there's simply no place quite like Yellow Rose in New York City. And if you see Yellow Rose’s Texas sheet cake available, you have an emotional duty to comply. It’s one of the regional marvels largely missing from New York City. The chocolate pecan variety will make you feel like you’re eating an entire birthday party.
Bark Barbecue At EEEEEATSCON
Bark Barbecue serves smoked meats like Central Texas-style brisket. Quality smoked brisket is really hard to find in NYC (or attempt to make yourself), and it's a big reason why we're so hot on Bark Barbecue. And you shouldn't sleep on the sides either. The plantains or sweet Dominican cornbread are a great break from the savory meat, and the arroz con leche is one thick, viscous, and cinnamon-y side you shouldn't leave without. Even if you're not a barbecue freak, you will be after eating here.
