This Italian spot from Kips Bay serves some of the best handmade pasta in Manhattan, made by Dora (the nonna that gives the restaurant its name) who comes in to make pasta in the morning, and leaves before the restaurant opens for the night. Everything looks amazing, and everyone is always claiming that their particular bowl of pillowy carbohydrates is to die for. Chewy, al dente pasta is usually the standard for a satisfying bowl of carbs, but here you get handmade pasta that feels like velvet. It's pure luxury.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO