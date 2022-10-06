ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden Announces Pardons For Those Federally Convicted For Simple Marijuana Possession

By Ted Johnson
 3 days ago
Joe Biden said that he is pardoning those convicted for prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession and is urging state governors to do the same.

“There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result,” Biden said in a statement, “My pardon will remove this burden.”

He said that it made “no sense” for marijuana to be classified at the same level as an illicit drug as heroin, that that he is asking that the Department of Health and Human Services and the Justice Department review how it is scheduled under federal law.

“Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives — for conduct that is legal in many states. That’s before you address the clear disparities around prosecution and conviction. Today, we begin to right those wrongs.”

The pardons apply to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.

Twenty states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for recreational use. Five states have marijuana legalization on the ballot in November.

Elizabeth Eaton
3d ago

A very good thing for so many people. Simple marijuana possession should not make one's ability to access housing and jobs and I truly hope that all states will unburden anyone who has this on their record.

Joe Biden
TravelNoire

Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law

Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
ILLINOIS STATE
