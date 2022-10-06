ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Suspect surrenders after standoff with MSP in Dearborn

By Andrew Birkle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtHMB_0iOsy47E00

UPDATE:

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – An armed man accused of shooting and wounding one person and who then barricaded himself inside a room at a suburban Detroit hotel has surrendered and has been taken into custody. Michigan State Police said on Twitter shortly before 9 p.m. EDT, “The barricaded gunman has been taken into custody without incident.” The standoff lasted nearly seven hours. Police told reporters a man with a long gun was contained in the Hampton Inn. The wounded person was taken to a hospital. The gunfire Thursday afternoon prompted police to evacuate or lock down nearby businesses in a popular dining and shopping area in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police warned people to stay away from the Hampton Inn in Dearborn Thursday.

MSP Second District Twitter announced there was a current active shooting scene at the hotel which is located at 22324 Michigan Avenue.

The Associated Press has since reported that police are negotiating with an armed man who allegedly shot and hurt a person.

As of 6:30 p.m. the suspect is still barricaded and police are negotiating with him.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute over money with staff at the Hampton Inn.

Police evacuated the hotel and surrounding businesses. Traffic into the busy downtown was blocked, Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man charged in Dearborn hotel shooting, barricade

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a hotel employee in Downtown Dearborn earlier this week. Richard Lee Williams-Lewis, 34, was charged for fatally shooting a Hampton Inn employee and barricading himself in a hotel room for over seven hours on Oct. 6.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker

A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Shaw
WNEM

Border Patrol, police thwart child abduction near Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect has been arrested near Detroit after abducting a baby, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB). At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Border Patrol agents were monitoring a radio frequency used by police departments and learned of a vehicle pursuit involving the Flat Rock Police Department and a person who abducted a child using a handgun. CPB says the child’s mother had been assaulted in the process of the abduction. During the pursuit, a Flat Rock Police Dept. vehicle was disabled with no other law enforcement nearby to assist, CPB said.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
BRIGHTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Hampton Inn#The Michigan State Police#The Associated Press#Michigan State Police Lt#Nexstar Media Inc
Detroit News

Two dead in separate Detroit shootings Friday

Two people are dead following separate shootings an hour apart Friday morning, the Detroit Police Department said. The first was a 27-year-old man found fatally shot inside a white 2012 Dodge Charger, police told The Detroit News. Police have not named the victim, who was found at 2:19 a.m. around...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

House fire in Detroit leaves 75-year-old man dead

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is dead following a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday morning in the 14000 block of Mettetal near W. Chicago and Greenfield. Firefighters went inside the home and found a 75-year-old man inside. They tried to resuscitate him, but he, unfortunately, didn't make it.
DETROIT, MI
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

68K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy