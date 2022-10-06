Suspect surrenders after standoff with MSP in Dearborn

UPDATE:

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – An armed man accused of shooting and wounding one person and who then barricaded himself inside a room at a suburban Detroit hotel has surrendered and has been taken into custody. Michigan State Police said on Twitter shortly before 9 p.m. EDT, “The barricaded gunman has been taken into custody without incident.” The standoff lasted nearly seven hours. Police told reporters a man with a long gun was contained in the Hampton Inn. The wounded person was taken to a hospital. The gunfire Thursday afternoon prompted police to evacuate or lock down nearby businesses in a popular dining and shopping area in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police warned people to stay away from the Hampton Inn in Dearborn Thursday.

MSP Second District Twitter announced there was a current active shooting scene at the hotel which is located at 22324 Michigan Avenue.

The Associated Press has since reported that police are negotiating with an armed man who allegedly shot and hurt a person.

As of 6:30 p.m. the suspect is still barricaded and police are negotiating with him.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute over money with staff at the Hampton Inn.

Police evacuated the hotel and surrounding businesses. Traffic into the busy downtown was blocked, Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.