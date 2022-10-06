Read full article on original website
Related
Double Zero
As one of the go-to date night destinations in Emory Village, Double Zero also has all the components for a special occasion meal—a chic, modern aesthetic, mood lighting, fun cocktails and a long wine list, and multiple courses that help you make the most of paying the babysitter for three hours. With fresh fior di latte mozzarella on every pie and dough made from heirloom yeast starter and—you guessed it—Double Zero flour, no one will judge if pizza is your only course. Be advised: the pillowy soft pizza here comes unsliced and delivered to your table with a pair of kitchen shears, which we've seen confuse a few diners. But if we can be blunt/sharp: slicing your pizza with scissors is kinda fun and not that complicated, so just cut the damn pie and enjoy it.
Taqueria Ramirez At EEEEEATSCON
Taqueria Ramirez pretty much only does one thing, and that's make exceptional tacos you'll want second and third helpings of while shouting about how everyone else needs to eat them too. Their tacos range from velvety, shredded suadero to longaniza with bright orange porky juices. The suadero stews for long enough, around three hours, so the lower belly cut of beef can break down. But our favorite taco remains the tripa, which is blowtorched to order and has such little chewy toughness it might be unidentifiable as a cow’s small intestine save for the iron-forward taste. Dress them up with a slather of red or green salsa (green is slightly milder than red), finely chopped raw red onions, cilantro, and a hearty squeeze from a lime wedge.
Mariscos El Submarino At EEEEEATSCON
Mariscos El Submarino in Jackson Heights serves fresh seafood we can only describe as electric, with a particular focus on towering tostadas, acid-bathed octopus and shrimp, and dynamic aguachile. At EEEEEATSCON, you can order their aguachile in the rojo or verde variety - the different options correspond to the respective peppers incorporated in each one. You will probably want to pick up the dish and slurp up the liquid, but your throat might disagree with that choice because of the shocking slurry of peppers. Sorry to your throat.
7th Street Burger At EEEEEATSCON
Despite having only a few ingredients, the cheeseburger at 7th Street Burger keeps digging its way into our brains Inception-style. Roughly-chopped onions are pressed into a beef patty as it’s smashed with a spatula, resulting in something that’ll remind you of a White Castle slider. The whole thing, with its gooey yellow American cheese, is an unapologetic salute to salt and fat. Even the grilled Martin’s potato roll comes super greasy. Tweaks to the burger (e.g., no pickles) are allowed, but we wouldn’t change a single thing about it. Skip the lines at 7th Street Burger by ordering your food on DashPass on Caviar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MáLà Project At EEEEEATSCON
This casual Sichuan restaurant in the East Village lets you customize a dry pot bowl with your choice of vegetables, meats, noodles, and spice level, and that's half the fun of eating at MáLà Project. Skip the lines at MáLà Project by ordering your food on DashPass on Caviar.
Kuya Lord At EEEEEATSCON
Kuya Lord was the LA pop-up we couldn't stop talking about in 2020 (and 2021), and now that they've got a permanent spot, we're bringing this incredible Filipino food to NYC for EEEEEATSCON. And under no circumstances should you leave without the pancit chami. It’s a savory-sweet, decadent stir fry made with fish cakes, pork belly, oyster sauce, and plump, chewy wheat noodles.
Salt & Straw At EEEEEATSCON
There’s ice cream, and then there’s Salt & Straw. It comes from Los Angeles, Portland, and San Francisco, it’s on a whole other playing field, and it’s by far the best frozen thing you can get in these cities. Chase Sapphire cardmembers have exclusive access to...
Sally's Apizza At EEEEEATSCON
No, that's not a typo. New Haven pizza is in fact "apizza" and Sally's makes one of the definitive versions of this charred, brick oven-cooked style. Their tomato sauce and mozzarella pie is legendary. Sally's Apizza EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce (Vegetarian) - $5 *Made with Sally’s tomato...
RELATED PEOPLE
Blank Street At EEEEEATSCON
Blank Street aims to make coffee shops that are part of your every day—including your day at EEEEEATSCON. Chase Sapphire cardmembers have exclusive access to secret menu items. Find them here. Blank Street's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Cold Brew (16oz) - $6 - Mike's Hot Honey Iced Latte (16oz) -...
Daily Provisions At EEEEEATSCON
Daily Provisions has become an NYC staple with excellent sandwiches, a BEC that will get you out of your usual bodega routine, and crullers that will change you. - BEC (Berkshire bacon, fried egg, and American cheese) - $9.50. Find Daily Provisions at EEEEEATSCON on October 8th and 9th at...
The Clam Shack At EEEEEATSCON
The Clam Shack and its adjoining seafood market have been a Kennebunkport, Maine staple for over 50 years. Now they're coming to NYC for one weekend only to give us a taste of their legendary lobster rolls. The Clam Shack's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Lobster Roll Slider (Exclusive to EEEEEATSCON) -...
Wiggle Room At EEEEEATSCON
You'll find squiggly pink neon lights, black and white striped tables, and a disco ball at Wiggle Room, a new bar from the Mister Paradise team. House cocktails, like the slam dunk disco with mezcal, white miso, and apricot, are all served on tap. Wiggle Room's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Espresso...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yellow Rose At EEEEEATSCON
Home to pressed-to-order tortillas, bean and cheese tacos we need to eat on a weekly basis, and generally incredible Tex-Mex, there's simply no place quite like Yellow Rose in New York City. And if you see Yellow Rose’s Texas sheet cake available, you have an emotional duty to comply. It’s one of the regional marvels largely missing from New York City. The chocolate pecan variety will make you feel like you’re eating an entire birthday party.
Semma At EEEEEATSCON
NYC's Semma serves South Indian regional specialties typically made in rural home settings. Everything on the menu is great, but no meal at Semma would be quite right without a few of the meaty dishes that are harder to find in NYC. We especially love the Attu Kari Sukka. Each piece of spicy dried lamb falls off the bone.
Via Porta x L’Artusi At EEEEEATSCON
One of our favorite West Village Italian spots, L'Artusi is still as reliable as ever. They also opened Via Porta, a takeaway shop, at the end of 2021. At EEEEEATSCON, you can try some of their incredible Italian dishes. Via Porta x L'Artusi EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Chicken Saltimbocca Slider (contains...
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0