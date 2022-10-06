Shooting reported near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing: AggieAlert!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing, according to an AggieAlert!

The reported shooting occurred near the area of Sebastian Villages and Sebastian Courtyard, according to the original alert at 2:29 p.m.

Reportedly, a black Nissan that was connected to the incident left the area and headed in the direction of Market Street. Officials say that the driver of the Nissan fired five to six shots at a white Lexus, hitting the other car twice, and then sped away.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned man was dreadlocks and anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number, (336) 285-2415.

Police are on the scene, and no injuries were reported, according to a 2:37 p.m. alert update.

The threat was confirmed to no longer be in the area and police are still on the scene investigating as of the 2:50 p.m. update.

The scene of the incident was cleared by police as of a 3:29 p.m. update.

Distance between Sebastian Villages and NC A&T’s campus (Google Maps)

As can be seen in the above image, the area where the shooting reportedly occurred is less than a mile away from NC A&T’s campus.

Sebastian Villages is a part of the NC A&T Real Estate Foundation Inc., which describes its mission as the following:

“The mission of the North Carolina A&T Real Estate Foundation, Inc. is to support North Carolina A&T State University’s quality environment of exemplary teaching and learning, scholarly and creative research, and effective community engagement and public service through the acquisition, ownership, transfer, development, and management of real estate or real estate-related projects.” About – NC A&T Real Estate Foundation, Inc. (ncatrealestatefoundation.org)

This is a developing story.

