Health New England’s “Well Worth It” awards luncheon
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five local employers were recognized Thursday for health and wellness programs focused on their employees.
The annual event was hosted by Health New England to showcase what is possible when companies make the health of their employees a priority. Five local organizations were recognized at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Springfield.
Leaders from each recipient got a chance to talk about their wellness programs and how they benefit workers. They ranged from mental healthcare opportunities to anti-smoking initiatives and weight loss challenges, even addiction help.
“We have folks who work 24/7. They have been our champions throughout the whole pandemic and everything. It’s really important for us to take care of them so they can take care of the folks we work with.” Laura Baran, Recruiter
The following organizations supporting thousands of workers all across western Massachusetts were honored:
Gold winners:
- Elm Electrical Inc., Westfield
- Berkshire Family & Individual Resources (BFAIR), North Adams
Silver winner:
- Scantic Valley Regional Health Trust , serves the town of East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Hampden, Wilbraham, The Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collective, and the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District.
Bronze winners:
- Springfield Area Transit Co., Inc./Pioneer Valley Transit Authority , Springfield
- Maybury Material Handling East Longmeadow, Springfield
