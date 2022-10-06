ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘Dark Glasses’ Review: Dario Argento Returns to the Director’s Chair with a Minor Effort

With a harrowing performance in Gaspar Noe’s “Vortex” as an aging writer caring for his wife in even more precarious cognitive health, Italian horror legend Dario Argento recently flaunted his virtuous acting capabilities. But back behind the camera for his first directorial outing in a decade, “Dark Glasses,” the veteran operates within the comfort of the giallo tropes he pioneered decades ago, although to less memorable effect.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
Person
Paul Greengrass
TheWrap

‘Amsterdam’ Stars Christian Bale and Robert De Niro Still Love David O. Russell’s Unique Directing Style

“Amsterdam,” the new David O. Russell historical mystery, has enough mega-watt stars to power a midsized American city. The cast includes (but is not limited to) Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña, Timothy Olyphant and Matthias Schoenaerts. If there’s a lead in the movie, it’s Christian Bale, who developed the project with Russell and who stars as an injured veteran of World War I who is now looking to help his fellow wounded soldiers start their new lives in New York. He has one eye, extensive prosthetics and walks hunched over (his character has a back brace). It’s enough to remind you of an earlier Robert De Niro role, where he would transform himself physically to fit the needs of the character. Oh and De Niro is in the movie too, as a powerful ally, who can help expose a growing conspiracy.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fairy Tale#Captain Phillips#Bourne
TheWrap

‘A Cooler Climate’ Review: James Ivory Leaves a Great Deal Unsaid in Docu-Memoir

The press blurb for “A Cooler Climate,” a 75-minute documentary from veteran director and writer James Ivory, calls it “deeply personal,” but this is a relative term in his case. At 94 years of age, Ivory is an extraordinarily reticent man, and that is partly a result of being born in a certain time and place. There is only so much he can or will reveal about himself before retreating and closing several doors firmly behind him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TheWrap

How To Watch ‘Tár': Is The Cate Blanchett Drama Streaming?

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett is back and better than ever in Focus Feature’s latest drama, “Tár.”. Written and directed by Todd Field (“In the Bedroom,” “Little Children”), the intense film gives audiences a peek behind the veil at what it really means to hold absolute power over others. Centering on an award-winning composer who has accomplished more in her career than many, the drama interrogates if acclaim is worth its sacrifices.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Billy Eichner Stands Firm on Homophobia as a Cause of ‘Bros’ Bad Box Office: ‘It Was a Factor’

Billy Eichner isn’t backing away from his assessment that the poor box office performance of his gay romantic comedy “Bros” was due at least in part to homophobia. Speaking at the 2022 New Yorker Festival on Friday, Eichner reiterated his point that that in many parts of the country, anti-gay sentiment is a powerful social force. “Homophobia is a bigger problem than how it pertains to this silly rom-com. But do I think it’s a factor? Yes, in certain parts of the country, I think it was a factor,” he said.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy