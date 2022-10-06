Read full article on original website
The French writer Annie Ernaux has been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in literature. The 82-year-old writer is known for works that blur the line between memoir and fiction. In making the announcement, the committee noted the "clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory." The permanent secretary also noted during his announcement that they had not been able to reach Ernaux to let her know of the award, worth approximately $900,000 in U.S. dollars.
During Earth's ice ages, much of North America and northern Europe were covered in massive glaciers. About 20,000 years ago, those ice sheets began to melt rapidly, and the resulting water had to go somewhere — often, underneath the glaciers. Over time, massive valleys formed underneath the ice to drain the water away from the ice.
Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Friction. Have you brushed your teeth today? Or gotten a shot recently? As tribologist Jennifer Vail explains, these mundane activities are among the many in our daily lives that are made possible by friction. About Jennifer Vail. Jennifer Vail is a tribologist,...
Let's celebrate a journalist who once tried to answer something that I'm pretty sure no one else thought to ask, at least in this way - why corned beef sandwiches - and the rest of the universe - exist. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) JOE PALCA, BYLINE: Theories say the...
Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour Friction. Decades ago, a civil war in Sierra Leone left thousands as amputees. Researcher and current Education Minister David Moinina Sengeh set out to help them with a more comfortable socket for prostheses. About David Moinina Sengeh. David Moinina Sengeh is a biomechatronics...
