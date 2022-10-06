Endangered African Penguin chick hatches at National Aviary

PITTSBURGH — An endangered African Penguin chick has hatched at the National Aviary.

The penguin hatched on Sept. 28, just before International African Penguin Awareness Day, which is Oct 8.

The chick weighed about 77 grams when it hatched and will reach its adult size of about 18 inches tall and 10 pounds in just three months.

Sidney and Bette will raise the chick. Those two penguins have already fledged 10 other chicks.

“Every hatching matters for species like African Penguins, which are endangered and facing rapid population declines,” says Chris Gaus, senior aviculturist at the National Aviary. “Each hatching is unique and we are always working to ensure chicks and parents are set up to thrive. This is particularly important in the very early days of chickhood, when chicks are fragile and require a high level of care.”

Guests can see the chick in an artificially designed nest in the Penguin Point area of the Aviary.

African Penguins became endangered as humans began to disturb their natural nesting sites. Humans also overharvested fish in the area the penguins eat and have spilled oil in similar areas.

The National Aviary said only 1% of the species remains. There are 10,400 pairs in South Africa.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group