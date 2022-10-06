ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

WLUC

Ishpeming man injured in National Mine crash

TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming man is expected to be OK after crashing his pickup truck into a telephone pole Friday evening in National Mine. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Paul Trudell was going north on County Road 476 when he lost control and hit the pole. The crash was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday. No other vehicles were involved.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

People get active for melanoma awareness at Up North Lodge

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents came out Sunday afternoon to walk, bike or run for a cause. The “Just Believe run” was hosted at the Up North Lodge and went around Shag Lake. The run is all about raising awareness of melanoma and giving back to the community. Participants who showed up early got a free skin check from Forefront Dermatology.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Woman Arrested For DUI After Downtown Marquette Crash

A 55-year-old Ishpeming woman was arrested on Friday for third offense drunk driving after a traffic crash on Washington Street in downtown Marquette. The Marquette County Sheriff says the incident happened at 3:30 in the afternoon when the woman drove her car across the center line and crashed head-on into a Tesla.
MARQUETTE, MI
The Flint Journal

First snowflakes fly in Michigan

The cold air pouring into Michigan was cold enough for the first visible snowflakes to fall last night and this morning. The National Weather Service at Marquette gave us this picture from the middle of the night at Negaunee, just southwest of Marquette. The location just reported a trace of snow, which is the official name given to anything less than a visible dusting.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today hits Camp Cannabis

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Camp Cannabis preparations are well underway at Tourist Park. The Almond Hut is just one of many food vendors set up on festival grounds and will be offering a special Camp Cannabis coffee drink. Is it really a festival without body glitter...
MARQUETTE, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

Accused armed robbers appear in Marquette District Court

MARQUETTE, MI— Two Ishpeming men have been arraigned on charges connected to an armed robbery in the city Monday night. Bailey Aho-Carello, 19, and Nolan Aho-Carello, 18, are both charged with armed robbery and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. They’re accused of stealing 14 ounces of marijuana wax from a residence on West Empire Street.
MARQUETTE, MI
Houghton County Memorial Airport holds steady amid shortages

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County Memorial Airport (CMX) continues to bring in steady passenger numbers with regular business and travel. “This year we’re at around 24,000 boardings, so it’s the average,” said CMX Manager Dennis Hext. “Our loads haven’t suffered too badly from the pandemic.”
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

UP EMS Conference focuses on mental health, recruitment

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Efforts are underway to address two key issues facing EMS workers. Mental health and staffing shortages were discussed during Friday’s U.P. EMS Conference in Marquette. One emergency worker in attendance has been working as a Forsyth Township EMT for 16 years. She believes the focus...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Dickinson County students participate in manufacturing activities

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - With hundreds of manufacturing jobs in Dickinson County, local students are getting early exposure to future opportunities. On Friday, high school freshmen from Dickinson County visited Bay College West to learn more. Various companies came to show what careers are offered after high school. The Executive Director of the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance Lois Ellis said exposing students to more opportunities at this age is important.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette Big Boy hosting its first ever hockey fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the Marquette Big Boy is hosting a fundraiser to help a local Squirt hockey team. This is Marquette Big Boy’s first time doing this event which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, 10 percent of all sales will go to the team. The proceeds will go towards helping the hockey team pay for a variety of things like games, new jerseys, travel expenses, and whatever else the team needs.
MARQUETTE, MI
My Magic GR

And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday

Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Camp Cannabis makes festival debut in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A first of its kind festival for Marquette makes its debut on October 7 and 8 in Tourist Park. It’s a music festival with a focus on cannabis. Logan Stauber, Co-owner and Co-CEO of The Fire Station talked with us about the development and approval of the festival being held within city limits.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

MARESA hosts fall education conference

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, over 600 K-12 school and college educators met for the Marquette Alger Regional Education Service Agency (MARESA) fall education conference for a training and development day. The goal is to provide new professional learning opportunities for all types of educators. MARESA Executive Director of...
MARQUETTE, MI

