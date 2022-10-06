ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Average Riverside County Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since July 14

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest decrease since July 14 Saturday, dropping 3.6 cents to $6.311. The decrease was the third straight following a 16-day streak of increases totaling $1.064 that pushed the Riverside County average price to a record high, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped three-tenths of a cent Thursday and 2.3 cents Friday.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
insideedition.com

Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open

A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lilac at Its Popular Countryview Master Plan in Riverside County

HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Lilac community in the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The neighborhood is situated just north of Highway 74, close to Interstate 215 and providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Lilac at Countryview is walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will also appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005095/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Lilac at its popular Countryview master plan in Riverside, County. (Photo: Business Wire)
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand

A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
yovenice.com

Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas

Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu

The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
knewsradio.com

Large Marijuana Bust In Anza

Bags and boxes of marijuana confiscated in Anza CA marijuana bust Oct 5th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Once again, the unincorporated area of Anza is the focus of the latest illegal marijuana bust. On Wednesday October 5th 2022 Sheriff’s Deuties teamed up with Riverside County Code Enforcement,...
ANZA, CA
KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
CULVER CITY, CA
