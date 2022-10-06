Read full article on original website
Related
Southern California gas prices drop for fourth consecutive day after setting record highs
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the fourth consecutive day after rising to a record.
mynewsla.com
Average Riverside County Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since July 14
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest decrease since July 14 Saturday, dropping 3.6 cents to $6.311. The decrease was the third straight following a 16-day streak of increases totaling $1.064 that pushed the Riverside County average price to a record high, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped three-tenths of a cent Thursday and 2.3 cents Friday.
SFGate
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
Gas prices could drop 50-cents to a dollar in California this weekend
Californians could soon see relief at the gas pump with some experts predicting gas prices will drop as soon as this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted in Parts of County Through Wednesday
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California gasoline prices appear to be headed for a big drop. Here’s when and how much
Gasoline prices in California could fall 50 to 90 cents a gallon very soon. That’s the view of experts such as Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which tracks prices. Severin Borenstein, an energy economist at University of California, Berkeley, predicts a plunge of at least...
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.
insideedition.com
Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open
A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dust storm brings low visibility to parts of SoCal
Timelapse video showed a massive wall of dust blanketing parts of Imperial Valley causing visibility to drop to zero at times.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in California on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lilac at Its Popular Countryview Master Plan in Riverside County
HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Lilac community in the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The neighborhood is situated just north of Highway 74, close to Interstate 215 and providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Lilac at Countryview is walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will also appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005095/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Lilac at its popular Countryview master plan in Riverside, County. (Photo: Business Wire)
Plane landed hard, then climbed again before deadly crash at Santa Monica Airport, report says
The report says the instructor could be heard screaming "let go, let go....... let go, let go, let go" in the moments before the deadly crash at the Santa Monica Airport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
yovenice.com
Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas
Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act
The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning.
KTLA.com
Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu
The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
knewsradio.com
Large Marijuana Bust In Anza
Bags and boxes of marijuana confiscated in Anza CA marijuana bust Oct 5th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Once again, the unincorporated area of Anza is the focus of the latest illegal marijuana bust. On Wednesday October 5th 2022 Sheriff’s Deuties teamed up with Riverside County Code Enforcement,...
KTLA.com
Video: Heavy rain hits Menifee, sending birthday party guests scrambling
Much of California remains in a historic drought, but on Saturday, Menifee saw rain and winds that seem like they could have come from a hurricane. Menifee resident David Garcia shared footage of intense wind and heavy rain soaking the yard and street in front of his house. While Garcia...
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens arrested in mail fraud operation involving nearly $5 million in losses
PASADENA, Calif. — Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail-and check-fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators "allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S. mail into...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0