Giants injury report: Kadarius Toney sits, Julian Love returns

By Dan Benton
 3 days ago
The New York Giants took the practice field in East Rutherford for the final time before jetting off to London on Thursday. And once again, quarterback Daniel Jones was participating and looked good to go against the Green Bay Packers.

The same could not be said for wide receiver Kadarius Toney, however. One day after returning to practice, the 2021 first-round pick was sidelined with injury. He seems unlikely to play on Sunday.

On the plus side, safety Julian Love and wide receiver Richie James Jr. returned to practice.

The Giants’ Thursday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: WR Kenny Golladay (knee), QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), LB Azeez Ojulari (calf), DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

Limited participant: QB Daniel Jones (ankle), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), DL Leonard Williams (knee), OL Evan Neal (neck), DB Fabian Moreau (foot), DB Nick McCloud (hamstring), S Julian Love (concussion), WR Richie James Jr. (ankle)

Full participant: N/A

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

