PODCAST: Revisiting the top hits, misses from Dave Gettleman's tenure

By Dan Benton
 5 days ago
This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we break down the best and worst moves made by former New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman. It was bad, but was it the worst run by a Giants GM ever?

We also discuss the Giants heading over to London to take on the Green Bay Packers while once again being hit with the injury bug. Can they possibly upset Aaron Rodgers & Co.?

Those topics (and more) are discussed in the latest episode of the Giants Wire Podcast, which is hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and joined by site editor Dan Benton (@TheGiantsWire).

The Giants Wire Podcast will air every week during the regular season and occasionally throughout the offseason. You can listen below:

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts

Don’t forget to use our playlist to enhance your listening experience:

