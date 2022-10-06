The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details. It’s the latest off-ice scandal to rock hockey and bring the sport’s culture into question. “Our organization takes these allegations very seriously,” the team said in a statement. “No members of the organization, including players, will comment further at this time.” Cole, in a statement sent by agent Kevin Magnuson, said he completely denies the allegations and will cooperate with the league, team and their legal departments in the forthcoming investigation.

