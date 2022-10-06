Student accused of filming other student in high school bathroom in Leesburg

Editor’s Note — The original story mentioned a sex when referring to the student who was supposed to have been filmed. The copy has been revised without that reference.

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were working with Loudoun County Public Schools after a student was accused of recording another student in a high school bathroom without that student knowing it.

The Leesburg Police Department said it received the report about the incident at Loudoun County High School on Oct. 3. The student accused of filming the other student supposedly shot video over a divider in a bathroom.

Police said they began an investigation into the allegation in conjunction with the school division.

