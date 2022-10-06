Read full article on original website
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A security guard at a Houston cabaret accidentally shoots robbery victim he was trying to help, before detaining suspecthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Homeless woman shot in drive-by shooting in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Teachers are human, too.B.KarlHouston, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man left with gunshot wound to the leg after drive-by-shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
The man was walking in front of an apartment complex when a random car drove by and opened fire before fleeing the scene, Houston police said.
HFD insists burned SE Houston apartment thoroughly searched despite body found 5 days after fire
A weekend fire forced residents to evacuate. At the time, HFD did not report injuries or deaths. Five days later, a body was found. Now, the assistant fire chief says stuff like this happens.
Good Samaritans save toddler from drowning at apartment pool in southeast Houston, police say
According to police, a nurse leaving to go to work heard the commotion and another resident jumped into the pool to save the child.
News Channel 25
Houston police searching for suspect in months-old murder
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a murder suspect and have released a sketch composite of whom they believe committed a fatal shooting. On March 4, 40-year-old Graylon Rucker was shot and killed at 718 Country Place Drive around 7:05 p.m. in Houston. Officials said two Spring Branch police officers were in the area when they heard multiple gunshots and responded to the scene.
Click2Houston.com
Man found shot to death in yard in NE Harris County, deputies say
CROSBY, Texas – Authorities in northeast Harris County say a body was found with trauma wounds in front of a home on Sunday, and now, they’re looking for the person responsible. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 3900 block of Roving...
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash on FM 529, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run crash while trying to cross the road in west Harris County, according to deputies. It happened just before 11 p.m. on FM 529 between Highway 6 and Queenston Boulevard. Deputies said the man was crossing...
Explosive material causes explosion, large fire at SW Houston scrap yard
HOUSTON — Multiple cars caught fire Thursday at a recycling yard in southwest Houston. The fire caused a huge plume of smoke that could be seen from miles across the Houston area. This happened at the Holmes Road Recycling Company on Homles Road near Highway 288. Houston Fire Department...
82-year-old man shot and killed in senior living facility in southeast Houston, police say
The victim's sister said she spoke with him the night before but received a "suspicious" call Saturday morning before he was found dead.
Murder-attempted suicide shuts down I-45 for hours, HPD investigating
All southbound lanes were shut down for hours after police found both of the victims with gunshot wounds to the head
theeastcountygazette.com
In Southeast Houston, Police Discover a Dead Woman in Car; a Person of Interest Recognized
In southeast Houston, a woman in her 30s was discovered dead in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Houston police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. At around 8:22 p.m., according to Lieutenant J.P. Horelica of the Houston Police Department, police responded to a gunshot in the 5200...
Family members identify woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in SW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened at a house on Rain Willow Court in southwest Harris County. The house where the shootings happened is in a neighborhood just north of the Beltway near Almeda Road.
fox26houston.com
2 men found shot on Green Lawn Drive in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are trying to determine where a shooting occurred that left two men hospitalized. According to police, around 3:15 a.m. Friday, a driver and a passenger pulled up to a complex in the 7800 block of Green Lawn Drive. They each had two gunshot wounds and were...
theleadernews.com
Man killed in Candlelight Plaza car crash
A man has died after a car crash in Candlelight Plaza late last week, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. The man at about 12 a.m. Sept. 30 was driving a green...
Suspects arrested, charged in 2021 murder of woman playing dominos in NE Houston, HPD says
Houston police learned a group of people were outside playing dominos when the two suspected men approached them and started shooting.
theleadernews.com
Man shot, killed in Acres Homes
Police are searching for the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man at an Acres Homes apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers responded to a shooting call at...
HPD releases photos of man wanted for questioning in deadly Cullen shooting
HOUSTON — Surveillance photos have been released of a person wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting of a man at a southeast Houston apartment complex. The shooting happened Saturday at about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Wenda Street. Houston police said they responded to...
W. Houston love triangle shooting was 'catastrophic situation that exploded,' activist says
The suspect's representative claims the man panicked when he shot his romantic rival. Now, they say the woman in the middle needs to tell the truth.
The Redford Apartments in SE Houston inspected after multiple deaths in 2022, officials say
The complex has been the center of two back-to-back incidents after two bodies were found. One was found five days following a massive fire at the residence.
3 arrested, including 2 teens, after chase in stolen car, police say
HOUSTON — Three people, including two teens, were arrested after leading Houston police on a car chase in a stolen vehicle, police said. It happened around 1 a.m. on Wipprecht Street near the North Loop when police were alerted to the stolen vehicle. Suspects then led police on a 20-minute chase through northeast Houston before ditching the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
cw39.com
Man shot, killed by girlfriend co-worker in west Houston apartment, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An altercation between two men at a woman’s apartment leads to a deadly shooting in west Houston. It happened Thursday night at an apartment complex on the 12000 block of Overbrook Lane, east of South Dairy Ashford Road. Officers arrived at the scene just after...
