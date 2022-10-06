Why is Cunningham holding a chicken? Democrat running for SC governor jabs McMaster

Joe Cunningham, the Democratic nominee for South Carolina governor, on Thursday criticized Republican Gov. Henry McMaster for declining to meet for more than one debate. And he delivered the criticism while holding a live chicken.

Ticking off the number of televised debates Cunningham said McMaster’s campaign declined, the former one-term congressman said South Carolinians will begin early voting in fewer than 20 days without a debate to hear both candidates’ visions for the state.

“While we could not get the governor here today, we have located a very close second. I’d like to introduce to all of y’all, Little Henrietta McMaster,” Cunningham, dressed in a suit and tie, said while cradling the live chicken owned by a friend in his arms . “And, you know, while it may be funny to see a grown man holding a chicken, I feel compelled to call out the cowardice when I see it — and I see it in Columbia. Politicians must be held accountable.”

S.C. Democratic nominee for governor Joe Cunningham holds a live chicken on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Charleston as he criticizes Gov. Henry McMaster for only meeting for one debate. ABC News 4

In response, state Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick called the accusations “rich.” He noted that Cunningham held only one debate ahead of the June primary with his challenger, Richland County Sen. Mia McLeod, who criticized Cunningham over the summer for refusing, she said, to debate more than once.

McMaster’s campaign, meanwhile, joined in, highlighting McLeod’s past statements and news articles.

“Very questionable behavior on his part, very rich in terms of what he’s claiming and the things that he’s asking for,” McKissick said outside the State House Thursday in a press conference also used to lambaste Cunningham’s tax returns.

Tyler Jones, Cunningham’s campaign manager, countered on Twitter that Cunningham and McLeod did meet in more than a dozen forums and that Cunningham accepted the one debate invite he received.

South Carolinians were quick to note Cunningham, who is seeking to be the state’s first Democratic governor since Jim Hodges was elected to one term in 1998, isn’t the only Palmetto State politician to have sported livestock in hopes of making a point. In 2004, then-Republican Gov. Mark Sanford brought two little pigs into the State House to highlight legislators’ “pork spending” in the state budget.

Cunningham and McMaster will meet Oct. 26 on the debate stage, a forum hosted by South Carolina ETV and the Charleston Post and Courier.

McKissick said Thursday it wasn’t his call to make whether there should be more than one debate.

S.C. Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick holds a press conference in Columbia, S.C., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, to criticize Joe Cunningham, the Democratic nominee for governor. Maayan Schechter/mschechter@thestate.com

Republican leader goes after Cunningham’s taxes

With about a month left until Election Day, McKissick on Thursday also sought to poke holes in Cunningham’s tax returns that he says raises more questions.

In total, from 2017 through 2021, Cunningham, who was elected in 2018 to serve the 1st Congressional District for two years, reported $684,000 in income to the IRS and paid more than $117,000 in state and federal taxes, according to his returns.

In his most recent federal return, Cunningham reported $60,500 in wages and nearly $112,000 in other net income after expenses from running his Charleston law firm, which specializes in construction and personal injury litigation. He also provides consulting services for businesses and advocacy groups, according to his firm’s website.

Cunningham’s returns did not list who his clients are, and his campaign would not disclose the information.

Jones, Cunningham’s campaign manager, told The State previously that “no attorney is going to give out their client list. That’s not for public consumption and no lawyer would.”

McKissick said Thursday Cunningham should release his consulting and advocacy client list, raising questions about whether Cunningham has any conflicts of interest as he pushes to legalize sports betting and marijuana.

In 2010, former Gov. Nikki Haley faced questions after she did not disclose on statements of economic interests consulting work she did while serving as a legislator. McKissick said Cunningham should have to answer the same questions that Haley had to answer then.

In a statement later, Cunningham called McMaster and “his henchman” desperate to change the subject.

“Let me be clear, I released my tax returns like I said I would. I currently have no advocacy or consulting clients, and I have not been paid by any marijuana or sports betting companies,” Cunningham said. “I realize the governor is used to doing the bidding of the special interests who fund his campaign, but since I’ve never taken a dime from PACs or special interests, I’m beholden to no one but the people of this state.”

This story may be updated.