KTRE
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Roseville Drive
On October 7, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Roseville Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kamal Alberty, 33, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
fox4news.com
fox4news.com
Family of man killed by hit-and-run drivers in Dallas searching for answers
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for drivers of two separate vehicles that each struck a man in West Oak Cliff. That man, 50-year-old Reynaldo Escalante, died from his injuries. It took place last month, but his family was just notified this week. "I get a call from my uncle...
Police investigating after quadruple shooting in south Fort Worth leaves 4 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in south Fort Worth that left four dead on Friday night. A spokesperson with the Fort Worth Police Department said that on Oct. 7, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. Jessamine St. in response to a shooting call.When they arrived, officers found four victims inside of a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Three of them were pronounced deceased at the scene and the fourth was rushed to the hospital for treatment.The fourth victim did not survive and died at the hospital.Detectives said they believe that the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery that involved drugs. Multiple weapons used in the shooting were found at the scene and have been seized by police.No suspects have been named so far, but witnesses reported that at least one was seen driving away in a grey Dodge Challenger. The investigation is ongoing.
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Sentenced for Murder Committed While Disguised as a Security Guard
A 25-year-old from Plano has been sentenced to life in prison by a Collin County Jury. Jordan Christopher Jacobs was found guilty of a robbery that led to the brutal death of an innocent man. On July 7, 2021, Steven Gambles, 32, was killed by Jacobs at the Shops at...
Man killed in Dallas after apparently getting into verbal argument
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot and killed in Dallas on Saturday night, police believe, after he got into a verbal argument with two other men.On Oct. 8, 2022 just after 11:00 p.m., Dallas police responded to calls about a shooting in the 1900 block of Main Street near St. Paul. When officers arrived, they found Dyawn Thomas, 38, lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. Police began CPR and he was taken to the hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, but did not survive his injuries.Detectives believe Thomas got into a verbal fight with two other men, one white and the other Black, Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at (214) 671-4236 or via email.The investigation is ongoing.
blackchronicle.com
Fort Worth police arrest two men found with 25,000 fentanyl pills
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested two men Thursday who had been trying to promote about 25,000 pills of fentanyl. A prison grievance states the two suspects, Melvin Ladrelle Kellough and Atomic Dianthony Greene, had been charged with conspiracy to own a managed substance with intent to distribute.
$5K reward offered for information that solves this homicide
Last February, 43-year-old Ashley Moore was found dead in the woods near the 8100 block of Clark Road. Now, the Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help as they investigate Moore’s murder.
dpdbeat.com
wbap.com
Four Gunned Down in Ft. Worth in Drug Robbery
(WBAP/KLIF) — An assassin guns down four in Fort Worth. Four people were shot to death Friday night in a South Fort Worth residential neighborhood. The bodies of the victims were found in a parked car a few blocks east of 35W. Fort Worth police say home security videos show a gray Dodge Challenger pulling up behind the parked car at about 7:00 pm, while a passenger from that vehicle gets into the parked car. A short time later neighbors say they heard a barrage of gunshots. The video, then, showS the gunman getting out of the victims’ car, back into his own, while the car drives away.
bestsouthwestguide.com
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 85-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Red Oak
Red Oak, TX - The Red Oak Police Department is searching for Nehmiah Martin, an 85-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment. According to officials, he was last seen Friday evening at 6:50 p.m. at 196 N. Interstate 35 East in Red Oak, Texas driving a gray 2010 Ford F150 with TX License Plate.
fox4news.com
Man arrested after leading police on high speed chase from Mesquite to Dallas
MESQUITE, Texas - A man was arrested overnight Friday after leading police on a high speed chase through multiple cities that topped speeds of 100 miles per hour. This started just before midnight in Mesquite, when police said they tried to pull over a black 2016 Dodge Charger on Westbound 80 and Big Town, but the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Travis Ward, refused to stop.
KENS 5
Four dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader Corey Session is frustrated about the latest homicides in Fort Worth. He calls Friday night's deadly gun violence in the Morningside neighborhood of Fort Worth senseless, and he has concerns about how people will react. "It's nerve-wracking," Session said. "It's really...
wbap.com
Amber Alert Cancelled by Midlothian Police Department
MIDLOTHIAN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Ellis County sheriff’s office has canceled an Amber Alert for two children taken by their parents against a court order. 12 year old Jada and 7 month old Tristan Welch were found safe in Missouri and are in the custody of Missouri Child Protective Services.
fox4news.com
Shooting in Downtown Dallas leaves one person dead
DALLAS - Police are investigating a shooting in Downtown Dallas late Saturday night that resulted in the death of a 38-year-old man. It happened just after 11 p.m., near Garden Park on Main Street. According to police, a fight broke out between three men and ended in gunfire. Officers found...
Two pedestrians killed in Fort Worth crash
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight crash that killed two pedestrians. Officers responded to the accident around 3:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of NW Loop 820 near Marine Creek Parkway. Police say they found two pedestrians who were hit by a vehicle, one...
Dallas Woman Killed By Man She Beat In A Basketball Game
A friendly game of basketball turned deadly in Texas on Oct. 3. Asia Womack was playing ball with a male friend, but he shot and killed her when she won the bout. The 21-year-old’s death occurred Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue at T.G. Terry Park, which isn’t too far from her home. […]
