DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in south Fort Worth that left four dead on Friday night. A spokesperson with the Fort Worth Police Department said that on Oct. 7, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. Jessamine St. in response to a shooting call.When they arrived, officers found four victims inside of a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Three of them were pronounced deceased at the scene and the fourth was rushed to the hospital for treatment.The fourth victim did not survive and died at the hospital.Detectives said they believe that the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery that involved drugs. Multiple weapons used in the shooting were found at the scene and have been seized by police.No suspects have been named so far, but witnesses reported that at least one was seen driving away in a grey Dodge Challenger. The investigation is ongoing.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO