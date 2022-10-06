Read full article on original website
Richard’s Disposal to suspend garbage collection in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced Richard’s Disposal will cease all citywide garbage collection. Their final day of garbage pickup will be on Saturday, October 8. Household Hazardous Waste can still be dropped off at 1570 University Boulevard (at the corner of Highway 80 West). Earlier this year, Richard’s Disposal […]
WLBT
‘What settlement?’: As Richard’s Disposal looks forward, one Jackson councilman says nothing is official
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are still a lot of questions surrounding the future of trash pickup in the capital city, and the answers to many of those questions vary depending on who you ask. Residents should find out what trash collection in Jackson will look like in the short...
Vicksburg Post
Firefighters handle blaze at Ameristar parking garage
An early morning fire at the Ameristar Casino parking garage heavily damaged one car and slightly damaged two others. Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters were called to the casino at approximately 1:18 a.m. Sunday about a fire on the fourth floor of the parking garage involving a Toyota 4 Runner.
WLBT
City of Jackson issues precautionary boil water notice for 30 connections
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson issued a boil water notice for 30 connections on Saturday. The City says that the notice was issued due to a loss of water pressure. AREAS IMPACTED:. [3400-3799] Kings Hwy: 39216. According to the City, residents will be notified immediately when the...
WAPT
Jackson city councilman tells residents to dispute high water bills before it's too late
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson city councilman says since the boil-water notice and water outages, complaints about water bills are increasing. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting Thursday, where he encouraged residents with high or increasing water bills to come out and dispute their water bills before it's too late. Debra Boswell, with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, said shelter operators have done that.
Jackson agrees on $4.8M settlement with Richard’s Disposal
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A temporary solution has been made in the ongoing Jackson garbage contract fight. According to Jackson City Council Attorney John Scanlon, the city council and Richard’s Disposal have agreed on a $4.8 million settlement that will allow for Richard’s Disposal to resume garbage pickup. This agreement allows for garbage collection to […]
Neighbors get free coffee for JPD’s “Coffee with the Cops”
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police started off their day by giving out free coffee to members of the community at the McDonald’s on Highway 80. “We just wanted to touch them with a cup of coffee and have a conversation. A meet-and-greet to let them know that we are involved in the community. It […]
WAPT
JPD connect with Jacksonians through Faith and Blue events
JACKSON, Miss. — Faith and Blue events continued over the weekend with Coffee with a Cop. People in Jackson visited the McDonald's on Hwy 80 to meet some of Jackson's officers. The event is part of JPD's efforts to build relationships and trust within the community. “We are breaking...
WLBT
Water distribution sites are still taking place despite lift of city-wide boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 400 people came out for Saturday’s giveaway at Greater Deliverance Church in Jackson. Although the city lifted its boil water notice, capital city residents say they are still concerned about the water flowing into their homes. “I mean, I know they say we...
Mississippi city with water woes also faces trash trouble
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is still grappling with a troubled water system, and it could soon see garbage piling up outside homes and businesses. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday garbage collection will cease after Saturday unless the city starts paying a company that has been doing the work without compensation since April.
Temporary closure for Clay Street in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be temporary lane closures on Clay Street in Vicksburg this weekend. Crews will replace a diaphragm and perform concrete repairs. The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 6:00 a.m. […]
WLBT
Lane on I-55 closed due to grass fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is slowing down on I-55 Southbound between the Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street exits due to a grass fire. The right far right lane was blocked off by the Jackson Fire Department to tend to the fire that is on both the median and the tree line.
WLBT
Consider This: Jackson City Council – Do the Right Thing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Now that the Jackson water system has been stabilized, it is time to look at the longer-term plan to manage and maintain the water treatment and distribution operation. The smartest option would be for the Jackson City Council to approve turning over the system to the...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers
A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
Yahoo!
Tentative settlement reached in Jackson trash fight. Garbage will keep being picked up
With Jackson just days away from having no one to pick up its trash, a tentative settlement has been reached between the city council and Richard's Disposal that will see the company paid and the trash picked up, according to an attorney for the council. Richard's had not been paid...
Byram church hosts water giveaway, health fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the Jackson area were able to get free bottled water, free testing kits and free health screenings at a community health fair and water giveaway. COVID vaccinations, HIV testing and glucose screenings were available. They also gave out four cases of water per car and water testing kits that […]
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal bailing out of Jackson contract over nonpayment, Mississippi Today reports
As one of two primary New Orleans garbage haulers was filing for bankruptcy protection this week, news broke that the other would cease operations in another major city because it hadn’t been paid. New Orleans-based Richard’s Disposal, Inc., which has been handling garbage pickup in Jackson, Mississippi, on an...
WLBT
Jackson seeking $35.6M from state infrastructure program to help fund water and sewer projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s application for state ARPA funds shows the city would use the additional money to target raw water pumps at its main water treatment plant, as well as a sewer transmission line that is a major source of contention with the EPA. Last week, the...
WLBT
Byram man struggling without running water for nearly a month
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side received calls from Byram residents reporting no running water for weeks. This is even after the Jackson citywide notices and outages. One Byram homeowner who left Jackson has gone without running water for 28 days. “They put the little lid back on...
WLBT
Driving in the Dark: While other states crack down on copper wire theft, MS continues brainstorming strategies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi’s interstates have 164 lights that are in need of repair as a result of copper wire theft. None are scheduled to be turned back on anytime soon, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation spokesperson Michael Flood. “Instead of spending hundreds of thousands to...
