Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Richard’s Disposal to suspend garbage collection in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced Richard’s Disposal will cease all citywide garbage collection. Their final day of garbage pickup will be on Saturday, October 8. Household Hazardous Waste can still be dropped off at 1570 University Boulevard (at the corner of Highway 80 West). Earlier this year, Richard’s Disposal […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Firefighters handle blaze at Ameristar parking garage

An early morning fire at the Ameristar Casino parking garage heavily damaged one car and slightly damaged two others. Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters were called to the casino at approximately 1:18 a.m. Sunday about a fire on the fourth floor of the parking garage involving a Toyota 4 Runner.
VICKSBURG, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WAPT

Jackson city councilman tells residents to dispute high water bills before it's too late

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson city councilman says since the boil-water notice and water outages, complaints about water bills are increasing. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting Thursday, where he encouraged residents with high or increasing water bills to come out and dispute their water bills before it's too late. Debra Boswell, with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, said shelter operators have done that.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson agrees on $4.8M settlement with Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A temporary solution has been made in the ongoing Jackson garbage contract fight. According to Jackson City Council Attorney John Scanlon, the city council and Richard’s Disposal have agreed on a $4.8 million settlement that will allow for Richard’s Disposal to resume garbage pickup. This agreement allows for garbage collection to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors get free coffee for JPD’s “Coffee with the Cops”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police started off their day by giving out free coffee to members of the community at the McDonald’s on Highway 80. “We just wanted to touch them with a cup of coffee and have a conversation. A meet-and-greet to let them know that we are involved in the community. It […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD connect with Jacksonians through Faith and Blue events

JACKSON, Miss. — Faith and Blue events continued over the weekend with Coffee with a Cop. People in Jackson visited the McDonald's on Hwy 80 to meet some of Jackson's officers. The event is part of JPD's efforts to build relationships and trust within the community. “We are breaking...
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Mississippi city with water woes also faces trash trouble

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is still grappling with a troubled water system, and it could soon see garbage piling up outside homes and businesses. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday garbage collection will cease after Saturday unless the city starts paying a company that has been doing the work without compensation since April.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Temporary closure for Clay Street in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be temporary lane closures on Clay Street in Vicksburg this weekend. Crews will replace a diaphragm and perform concrete repairs. The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 6:00 a.m. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Lane on I-55 closed due to grass fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is slowing down on I-55 Southbound between the Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street exits due to a grass fire. The right far right lane was blocked off by the Jackson Fire Department to tend to the fire that is on both the median and the tree line.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Consider This: Jackson City Council – Do the Right Thing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Now that the Jackson water system has been stabilized, it is time to look at the longer-term plan to manage and maintain the water treatment and distribution operation. The smartest option would be for the Jackson City Council to approve turning over the system to the...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers

A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
WJTV 12

Byram church hosts water giveaway, health fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the Jackson area were able to get free bottled water, free testing kits and free health screenings at a community health fair and water giveaway. COVID vaccinations, HIV testing and glucose screenings were available. They also gave out four cases of water per car and water testing kits that […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Byram man struggling without running water for nearly a month

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side received calls from Byram residents reporting no running water for weeks. This is even after the Jackson citywide notices and outages. One Byram homeowner who left Jackson has gone without running water for 28 days. “They put the little lid back on...
BYRAM, MS

